Elgin man charged in attempted armed robbery

An Elgin man has been charged in an armed robbery attempt that occurred Wednesday night in Elgin.

Officers responded about 9:10 p.m. to the 0-99 block of South State Street after tips about an attempted robbery by a person with a weapon, the police department announced in a social media post Friday.

Francisco A. Lechuga, 30, of the 300 block of Hamilton Avenue was arrested at the scene, and the firearm was recovered, police said.

Lechuga is charged with several counts of aggravated unlawful use of weapon, two counts of armed violence, attempted armed robbery, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and a Firearm Owner's Identification card violation.

A Kane County judge ordered Lechuga detained pending his next court date.