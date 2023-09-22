Cash for computers, adult programs in Indian Trails library's new budget

Money for new computers and printers is included in the Indian Trails Public Library District's roughly $9.2 million budget for the 2024 fiscal year.

So is more cash for programs aimed at adult patrons.

The Wheeling-based library board approved the budget Wednesday night. The fiscal year began July 1.

Indian Trails' main facility is on Schoenbeck Road in Wheeling; a small branch operates on Palatine Road in Prospect Heights.

The district's 2024 budget is more than 3% greater than its 2023 spending estimate of about $8.9 million.

Executive Director Brian Shepard said expanding adult programming is one of the library's biggest planned initiatives.

The funding for adult programs got an estimated $25,000 boost to $90,500 so staff can implement new activities inspired by a 2022 community survey, Shepard said.

Officials plan to offer twice as many adult craft programs as last year and increase the number of professional speakers and music-related programs.

Program costs are increasing, too, Shepard said.

The budget includes $72,000 to replace all the Apple desktop computers and printers used by the public.

Three printers have been purchased and are being installed, and 20 computers are coming but their installation hasn't been scheduled yet, a library spokeswoman said.

To pay for those and other purchases -- as well as staff salaries, utilities and more -- officials expect to collect about $9.4 million in revenue in the 2024 fiscal year from property taxes and other sources. That's nearly 4% greater than the 2023 budgeted total of about $9 million.

Revenue is projected to exceed expenses this fiscal year by $172,999, Shepard said.

That's because officials weren't sure how much property tax revenue the district would get due to collection delays in Cook County.

Tax bills again are going out late this year because of technological issues in the county assessor's office and problems related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We budgeted conservatively," Shepard said.