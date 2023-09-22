Aurora man facing drug charges after month-long investigation
Updated 9/22/2023 8:05 AM
Naperville police arrested an Aurora man on drug charges following a monthlong investigation.
Authorities arrested 25-year-old Alejandro Urzua Wednesday afternoon at his residence.
Urzua was targeted after they were informed he was dealing drugs in the Naperville area, police officials said.
During a search of Urzua's home, police recovered an unspecified amount of cocaine, drug-packaging materials, four firearms and an unspecified amount of cash.
Urzua is charged with unlawful manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.
His next court date is slated for Oct. 16 in DuPage County.
