 

Aurora man facing drug charges after month-long investigation

  • Alejandro Urzua

    Alejandro Urzua

 
Jake Griffin
 
 
Updated 9/22/2023 8:05 AM

Naperville police arrested an Aurora man on drug charges following a monthlong investigation.

Authorities arrested 25-year-old Alejandro Urzua Wednesday afternoon at his residence.

 

Urzua was targeted after they were informed he was dealing drugs in the Naperville area, police officials said.

During a search of Urzua's home, police recovered an unspecified amount of cocaine, drug-packaging materials, four firearms and an unspecified amount of cash.

Urzua is charged with unlawful manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.

His next court date is slated for Oct. 16 in DuPage County.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 