Aurora man facing drug charges after month-long investigation

Naperville police arrested an Aurora man on drug charges following a monthlong investigation.

Authorities arrested 25-year-old Alejandro Urzua Wednesday afternoon at his residence.

Urzua was targeted after they were informed he was dealing drugs in the Naperville area, police officials said.

During a search of Urzua's home, police recovered an unspecified amount of cocaine, drug-packaging materials, four firearms and an unspecified amount of cash.

Urzua is charged with unlawful manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.

His next court date is slated for Oct. 16 in DuPage County.