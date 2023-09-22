Annual art sale set for Sept. 30 in Prospect Heights
Updated 9/22/2023 3:06 PM
The Birds of a Feather Pop-Up Art Walk and Sale returns on Saturday, Sept. 30.
The collaborative community event, sponsored by the Sunflower Art Group, Prospect Heights Park District and the Natural Resources Commission, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Izaak Walton Park pavilion, 201 N. Elmhurst Road in Prospect Heights.
The sale features the work of local and regional artists and craftsmen who will be exhibiting paintings, drawings, sculptures, woodworks, ceramics, jewelry, clothing, and essential oils and soaps.
The park borders a natural slough with native plantings, birds and boardwalks.
There is handicap-only parking in the park; others must park on Hillside or Marion streets and take a short walk into the pavilion area.
