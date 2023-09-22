Admiral behind bin Laden raid, viral 'Make Your Bed' speech addresses DuPage Veterans Court grads

Retired Navy Adm. William McRaven, shown here in 2014, recently spoke with graduates of DuPage County's Veterans Court. He encouraged them to make the most of their second chance. AP Photo/Eric Gay, File

Graduates of the DuPage County Veterans Court, joined by county prosecutors, defense attorneys, judges, probation officers and others who run the program, pose for a photo with, on the screen, retired Navy Adm. William McRaven. Courtesy of Judge Paul Marchese

If you spend much time online or on social media, chances are you've seen at least some of the viral "Make Your Bed" speech retired Navy Adm. William McRaven gave at the 2014 University of Texas commencement.

In the address, McRaven shares 10 lessons from his Navy SEAL basic training that have stuck with him for decades and are applicable to all walks of life. Number one is to make your bed first thing every morning, a simple accomplishment that sets the stage for more successes throughout the day.

McRaven, who oversaw the SEAL team operation that killed Osama bin Laden in 2011, has since written several books about his life and leadership. One of them caught the eye of DuPage County Judge Paul Marchese.

In this 2011 photo, President Barack Obama talks with U.S. Navy Adm. William H. McRaven, commander of Joint Special Operations Command, just days after McRaven led Navy SEAL Team Six's successful mission to get Osama bin Laden. - AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File

Inspired by it, Marchese asked the admiral if he would speak to the latest graduates of the Veterans Court alternative program Marchese oversees.

"It was awesome," Marchese said of the Sept. 8 address McRaven delivered over Zoom. "The admiral was every bit as good as we expected."

In his roughly 15-minute address, McRaven expressed pride in the graduates and urged them not to waste the second chance they've been given through the specialty court.

He also discussed his evolution when it comes to second chances. During his first six months as a SEAL team commander, he found five officers guilty of DUI, usually enough to derail a Naval career. One officer begged for a second chance.

Then McRaven himself messed up -- losing a $500,000 boat in a training accident that left seven injured.

"My career was probably over," he said.

A review board, however, decided to give him a second chance.

Three years later, he was sitting on a promotions board and up came the officer who had the DUI, who begged for another opportunity. He would go on to lead operations in Iraq that saved soldiers, SEALS and Iraqi citizens.

Also important, McRaven said, is having somebody in your corner who believes you can succeed.

"You don't have to do this by yourself," he said.

The Veterans Court is for nonviolent criminal defendants who served in the U.S. military and are dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder, substance abuse or other mental health issues. They plead guilty to their crime, are sentenced to probation and then undergo counseling and treatment to address their problems.

To graduate, defendants have to achieve their treatment goals, remain clean if there is a substance abuse issue, and not commit any other offenses. They also must show a willingness to continue treatment and help develop a plan to avoid relapse.

Advocates say the court, and others like it, reduce substance abuse and recidivism, and make the community safer.

'Fight club' conviction stands

A former guard at the state's youth prison in St. Charles has lost his bid for a new trial on allegations he helped operate a "fight club" among its young detainees.

Michael Klimek

Michael Klimek of Yorkville was convicted in April 2022 on six counts of official misconduct and one count of aggravated battery stemming from the claims. Three other guards -- including former Chicago Bear Johan Asiata -- were acquitted.

Klimek's appeal laid out several arguments for why he deserves a new trial, from judicial errors to technical errors in charging documents, to a shortage of evidence proving him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

The Elgin-based Second District Appellate Court unanimously rejected the arguments.

"The evidence revealed an ongoing 'fight club' at the (Illinois Youth Center)," Justice Ann B. Jorgensen wrote in Wednesday's decision. "According to (a detainee who testified), defendant was one of the people in authority who allowed the youths to fight each other."

Klimek was sentenced to 18 months of probation and 180 hours of community service.

Award winners

Congrats to Hoffman Estates Officer Anne Witt, Arlington Heights Officer Jeffery Heffernan, Lombard Officer Matthew Kazy-Garey and Elgin Officer Josh Miller, who were among about 30 officers statewide to receive the Mothers Against Drunk Driving Hero Award last week.

The annual award recognizes officers who've made noteworthy contributions in furthering MADD's mission to end impaired driving.

Witt, according to her department, is the first Hoffman Estates officer to receive the award.

Heffernan, who joined the Arlington Heights force in 2019, became the department's first drug recognition expert after receiving extensive training at identifying drivers under the influence of substances other than alcohol, officials said.

Kazy-Garey, also a drug recognition expert, has made 150 DUI arrests over the past three years and is the first Lombard cop to receive the MADD honor in 25 years, according to the village.

Miller has made more than 300 DUI arrests during his career, instructs fellow officers on DUI enforcement strategies and is a member of the department's traffic crash callout team, officials said.

Meet the new boss

Veteran prosecutor Patrick Waller has been chosen to lead the Cook County State's Attorney's Special Prosecutions Bureau, which takes on street gangs, public corruption and white-collar crimes.

Waller had served as the bureau's top deputy under the recently retired Charise Valente.

According to the state's attorney's office, Waller prosecuted several high-profile cases over his 18 years in Cook County, including that of two gang members convicted of killing 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee in 2015, and the 2016 slayings of six family members in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood.

"I am deeply humbled by this responsibility," Waller said in an announcement of his appointment. "My commitment is to uphold the integrity and rigor of the SPB, ensuring that every case is prosecuted with diligence and fairness."

Tene McCoy Cummings replaces Waller as deputy chief, officials said. A 21-year prosecutor, she most recently led the office's Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Division.

