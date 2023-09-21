Round Lake 116 schools shut down over concerns about expelled high school student

Round Lake Area Unit District 116 schools were shut down Thursday after a student who had been expelled trespassed on district property. Daily Herald file photo

Round Lake Area Unit District 116 schools were shut down Thursday over concerns about an expelled student who hit a staff member Tuesday and attempted to enter district property Wednesday, officials said.

The student struck a staff member after a district school board meeting Tuesday evening, school officials said.

Round Lake police said the juvenile ran from the area before he could be caught and could not be found despite an extensive search.

Late Wednesday afternoon, the student trespassed on school property and attempted to enter the operations service center where the district's school buses are kept at 811 Sunset Drive in Round Lake, school officials said.

As a result, Round Lake High School students were brought to the football stadium and then allowed back into the school, officials said.

Police later apprehended the student who trespassed at his home Wednesday evening. He was taken to Lake County Juvenile Detention Center. Police have not yet said if the teen might be charged.

District officials said the decision to shut down schools was made Wednesday evening. Classes are expected to resume Friday but with enhanced police presence.