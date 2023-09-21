 

Round Lake 116 schools shut down over concerns about expelled high school student

  • Round Lake Area Unit District 116 schools were shut down Thursday after a student who had been expelled trespassed on district property.

    Round Lake Area Unit District 116 schools were shut down Thursday after a student who had been expelled trespassed on district property. Daily Herald file photo

 
Doug T. Graham
 
 
Updated 9/21/2023 12:34 PM

All Round Lake Area Unit District 116 schools were shut down Thursday over concerns about a student who was expelled after striking a staff member and attempted to enter district property Wednesday, officials said.

The student has been caught, school officials said in a letter to the district community Thursday.

 

The student hit a staff member after a district school board meeting Tuesday evening, officials said.

Late Wednesday afternoon, the student trespassed on school property and attempted to enter the operations service center where the district's school buses are kept at 811 Sunset Drive in Round Lake, officials said.

When district officials learned the student had trespassed, students from Round Lake High School were brought to the football stadium and then back into the school, officials said.

Classes are expected to resume Friday but with enhanced police presence.

Check back for more details.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 