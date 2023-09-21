NEST to discuss reducing Naperville's dependence on coal and greenhouse gases

On Monday, Sept. 25, the Naperville Environment and Sustainability Task Force is hosting a community engagement program on the city's use of coal power.

Residents can learn how to advocate for more sustainable forms of energy at 7 p.m. in the Naperville Municipal Center's city council chambers, 400 S. Eagle St.

The program includes keynote remarks from Scott Allen, Environmental Outreach Coordinator for the Citizens Utility Board.

Allen, an expert on Illinois' transition from coal to clean energy, will share information on the progress of the clean energy transition at the state level. NEST facilitators will also provide updates on the city's electricity contract renewal process and offer specific action items to urge the city council to adopt decarbonization best practices in future contracts.

The program is not a rally or a protest. It is meant to inform Naperville residents and city leaders.

State Sen. Laura Ellman, state Rep. Janet Yang Rohr, and other local elected officials will be in attendance and provide additional remarks.

This event is co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Naperville and the Greater Naperville Citizens' Climate Lobby chapter. Support has also been provided by the Citizens Utility Board, Sierra Club, Naperville Area AAUW, DuPage Clean Energy Coalition, and Fox Valley Citizens for Peace and Justice.

For information about NEST, contact info@sustainnaperville.org or visit sustainnaperville.org.