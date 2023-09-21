Man charged with drug-induced homicide in Buffalo Grove death
Updated 9/21/2023 6:48 PM
A Lake County grand jury has indicted a former Buffalo Grove man in connection with the fentanyl-related death of a woman last year.
John F. Suehr, 26, faces one county of drug-induced homicide stemming from the death of a 24-year-old woman in September 2022 on the 900 block of Cooper Court of Buffalo Grove, authorities said.
The grand jury returned the indictment Wednesday. A $500,000 warrant was issued for Suehr's arrest, according to the Lake County state's attorney's office.
Buffalo Grove police said Suehr has been taken into custody by Albuquerque, New Mexico, police and he is awaiting extradition to Illinois.
