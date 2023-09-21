Lake County property transfers for Aug. 9-15, 2023

Antioch

$340,000; 25030 W Fox Ave., Antioch; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Paula D Bieneman to Kyble Thomas

$335,000; 600 Cameron Drive, Antioch; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Sona Avetian to Steven Anthony Urizar

$301,000; 39875 N Harbor Ridge Drive, Antioch; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Elizabeth M Schneider Trust 39 to Kevin Collins

$250,000; 602 Main St, Antioch; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Gregory M Burch to Lisa L Huhn

$250,000; 39823 N Long Drive, Antioch; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Charles Ladin to Michelle D Lord

$250,000; 318 Elmwood Lane, Antioch; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Linda J Johns to Marianne Jozsi

$245,000; 39837 N Long Dr Unit 6, Antioch; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Nicole Hickle to Robert Adams

$220,000; 25026 W Petite Ave., Antioch; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Jamie Davis to Matthew John Stabe

$215,000; 150 Lakewood Drive, Antioch; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Robert S Gier to Misael Molina

$118,000; 27729 W Wilmot Road, Antioch; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Adolph J Habich to John Novak

Beach Park

$275,000; 37661 N Chestnut St, Beach Park; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Tonya M Snow to Martina Havlickova

$250,000; 38047 N Charleston Road, Beach Park; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Q&q Services Llc to Othon Talamantes Arratia

$236,000; 12970 W Wakefield Drive, Beach Park; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Kingston T Wong to Elisette Garcia

$230,000; 39092 Welsh Lane, Beach Park; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Torie Pasiewicz to Marco A Cardenas

$48,000; 12299 Mawman Ave., Beach Park; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Roberto Montoya to Jose Hernandez

Deerfield

$727,000; 438 Amberley Lane, Deerfield; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Weintraub Trust to Rabbi Yocheved Mintz

$415,000; 868 Swan Lane, Deerfield; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Corey Gold to Jong Chul Lim

$405,000; 1211 Stratford Road, Deerfield; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Wilmington Savings Fund Societ to Felipe Guardo

$310,000; 382 Kelburn Rd Unit 222, Deerfield; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Anita Spieler to Christienne Dyslin

$260,000; 372 Kelburn Rd Unit 111, Deerfield; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Ross Silverberg to 352 Kelburn 221 Llc

$233,000; 938 Inverrary Lane, Deerfield; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Raven Law to Ruslan Vivchar

$200,000; 1007 Deerfield Rd Unit 225, Deerfield; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by James A Bohan to Jacob Moskovic

Fox Lake

$445,000; 30 N Lake Ave., Fox Lake; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Bloether Trust to Thomas Mcguire

$315,000; 153 Arthur Ave., Fox Lake; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by John E Ranz to Richard Deardorff

$310,000; 6428 Ginos Way, Fox Lake; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Thiel Trust to Steven J Anglin

$220,000; 136 Eagle Point Road, Fox Lake; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Chicago Trust Co Na Trustee to Daniel Kunz

$200,000; 24 N Holly Ave., Fox Lake; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Thomas J Harrington to John F Kemp

$132,000; 7107 Saint Tropez Court, Fox Lake; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Erika Kovacs to Neil Anderson

$109,000; 48 Oak Hill Colony Unit 4, Fox Lake; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Jansen L Wiley to Marlene T Tetyk

Grayslake

$500,000; 235 W Shore Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Craig A Czar to Stephen Churchill

$425,000; 478 Ashford Lane, Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Christiana D Kelly to Tiffany N Lomax

$402,000; 243 Cambridge Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Renee M Tibbetts to Nathan Koehn

$375,000; 531 Redwing Court, Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Anson L Lamb to Nather Behnam

$325,000; 202 Harvey Ave., Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Chicago Trust Co Na Trustee to Michelle Wang

$320,000; 2270 Carillon Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Cole Trust to Arthur Mulholland

$287,000; 2253 Meadowcroft Lane, Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Parkway Bank & Trust Co Truste to Craig Kroeter

$245,500; 376 Brittain Ave., Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Chicago Trust Co Na Trustee to John Ryan

$220,000; 33699 N Lake Shore Drive, Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Genesis L Taylor to Michael J Samonds

$209,000; 10 N Lake St Unit 408, Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Rogi Trust to Thomas Milazo

$175,000; 519 N Lake St, Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Wells Trust to Matthew Schaefer

$173,000; 377 Getchell Ave., Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Holly R Sundal to Christine A Santini

$160,000; 888 E Belvidere Rd Unit 306, Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Politalia Llc to Gabriel Salgado

Gurnee

$595,000; 34922 N Cemetery Road, Gurnee; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Seveska Trust to Elizabeth Hernandez Paz

$579,000; 36887 N Old Woods Trail, Gurnee; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Mark Myers to Megan H Daroczy

$510,000; 36366 N Old Woods Trail, Gurnee; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Simon Gelan to Senn A Soldwedel Sr

$408,000; 4292 Crabtree Court, Gurnee; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Alec R Beth to Laveda Jones

$343,000; 744 Gloster Court, Gurnee; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Mark N Zelkowitz to Nikola Jurisich

$325,000; 5371 Sequoia Court, Gurnee; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Mark M Hopkins to Christian Peter Travis

$309,000; 36586 N Edgewood Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Dnv Properties Inc to Danielle Leigh Goldberg Corvera

$300,000; 3701 Florida Ave., Gurnee; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Adam M Polite to Jason Anderson

$300,000; 1833 Magnolia Ave., Gurnee; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Matthew Paul Saam to Luis G Sanchez Vela

$250,000; 36575 N Edgewood Drive, Gurnee; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by John J Spasic to Eva Yvette Diaz

Hainesville

$192,500; 60 W Big Horn Drive, Hainesville; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Amy Mcnamee to Ana Gossman

Hawthorn Woods

$773,500; 158 Cranbrook Lane, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by William Ryan Homes Inc to Daniel Gatsakos

$425,000; 45 Harborside Way, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Calvin Stuart to Jerry J White

Highland Park

$762,500; 1087 Saxony Drive, Highland Park; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Susan G Ross to Jacob Ecanow

$600,000; 3015 Centennial Lane, Highland Park; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Daisy Spanier to Christian Brent Meredith

$530,000; 3159 Summit Ave., Highland Park; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Logli Trust to Beckett Shertok

$98,000; 740 Ravinia Glen Place, Highland Park; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Orberlander Trust to Drew J Schwartz

Highwood

$190,000; 230 Evolution Ave., Highwood; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Kenneth R Carlson to Jorge Blancas Garcia

Indian Creek

$460,000; 852 Peter Court, Indian Creek; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Scott W Taylor to Ilya Chumarin

Ingleside

$400,000; 26132 W Roseland Court, Ingleside; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Michael E Mcparlane to Samuel Stella

$261,000; 25184 W Mitchell Court, Ingleside; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Silco Group Llc to Seth W Larson

$252,000; 25261 W Anderson St, Ingleside; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Bevier Trust to Cynthia Swistek

$220,000; 26169 W Lakeview Ave., Ingleside; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Dale Krezel to Anthony Sandfox

Island Lake

$265,000; 136 S Shore Drive, Island Lake; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Audra C Graham to Robert Diaz

$190,000; 413 Channel Drive, Island Lake; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Michael Laskosky

$175,000; 404 Forest Drive, Island Lake; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Paolo S Stabile to Adam Babiuk

Lake Bluff

$750,000; 240 Hickory Court, Lake Bluff; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Richard M Weier Trust to Michael T Schnur

$580,000; 211 Sunset Terrace, Lake Bluff; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Susan Trigourea to James Burton Tunney

$550,000; 228 Juneway Terrace, Lake Bluff; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Frank Montalto to Lindsay Keaton

$517,500; 1005 Talbot Ave., Lake Bluff; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Tiler W Combs to Jennifer Cline

$445,000; 1030 Atkinson Road, Lake Bluff; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Howard Parlin Jessen to Subhan Ahmed Sharief

$210,000; 3333 Stratford Ct Unit 2D, Lake Bluff; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Kharkhurin Trust to Priya Goyal

Lake Forest

$792,000; 869 Gage Lane, Lake Forest; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Vrmtg Asset Trust to Jana Vicianova

$775,000; 693 Longwood Drive, Lake Forest; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Carmen V Speranza to William Thomas Renwick $699,000; 786 Longwood Drive, Lake Forest; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Carol L Simone to Jessie M Hasken

$658,000; 341 Granby Road, Lake Forest; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Xia Zhang

Lake Villa

$570,000; 18815 W Wildflower Way, Lake Villa; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Kelly M Cunningham to Ran Delona Davis

$495,000; 1000 Rainy Lake Court, Lake Villa; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Francesco Galati to Anthony L Osnacz

$375,000; 25625 W Columbia Bay Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Tjs Properties Llc to Andrew Carl Spencer

$370,000; 870 Breeze Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Luis Contreras to Dagoberto Lopez

$350,000; 424 Fairfax Drive, Lake Villa; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by David A Caton to Emmanuel Jabastin

$297,000; 25575 W Lehmann Blvd, Lake Villa; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Kimberly L Gebauer to Cecilio Fuentes

$249,000; 632 Benton Road, Lake Villa; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Christopher Bajek to Lori Taylor

Lake Zurich

$740,000; 1047 Cider Court, Lake Zurich; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Susan A Menas to Jinesh Theneyaplackal Mathew

$605,000; 312 N Prairie Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by James A Rymarcsuk to Robert David Johnson Ii

$470,000; 1218 Lismore Court, Lake Zurich; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Andre J Marais to Vladislav Lazari

$396,000; 100 Meadowbrook Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Sebastian Bednarek to Lucas Fry

$387,000; 336 Meadow Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Iryna Bahram to Gail Malvestuto

$375,000; 23971 N Overhill Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Benjamin Henning to Andrew Pappar

$345,000; 569 Shaker Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by David D Barth to Jennie Xin Dai

$300,000; 840 Windemere Lane, Lake Zurich; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Ostovits Joint Trust to John Stasieczek

Lakemoor

$260,000; 28703 Sawmill Lane, Lakemoor; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Kent W Groves to Maryann Buttitta

Libertyville

$750,000; 1831 Lexington Road, Libertyville; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Brad Bowsher to Tino Alic

$725,000; 29845 N Forest Lake Lane, Libertyville; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by James E Parkhill to Christopher Esp

$667,500; 1133 Pine Tree Lane, Libertyville; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by John V Peterson to Diana Morrissey

$550,000; 700 Paddock Lane, Libertyville; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Mccareins Trust to Joshua Williams

$330,000; 1324 Pimlico Parkway, Libertyville; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Key Trust to Iurii Shchekaturov

$325,000; 1308 Downs Parkway, Libertyville; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by George Depree to Dylan De Anna

$320,000; 539 Dawes St, Libertyville; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Leslie Ann Malz to Brian Lui

$300,000; 1479 N Milwaukee Ave Unit 104, Libertyville; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Jeffrey Tippet to Aziza Umarbaeva

$250,000; 1961 Placid Lane, Libertyville; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Daniel Beelow to Ryan Garrett

Lincolnshire

$676,000; 9 Middlebury Lane, Lincolnshire; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Grace Park Llc to Shanshan Li

$650,000; 24 Essex Lane, Lincolnshire; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by James Oshaughnessy to Vu Nguyen

$600,000; 303 Rivershire Court, Lincolnshire; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Anne E Edwards to Yadwinder Singh Gill

$595,500; 134 N Easton Court, Lincolnshire; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Madhu Mohan Adusumilli to Saurabh Gupta

$352,500; 445 Village Grn Unit 208, Lincolnshire; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Martin G Quill to Rita H Jankowski

Lindenhurst

$600,000; 596 Crosswind Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Sirva Relocation Credit Llc to David Swanson

$520,000; 416 Stafford Court, Lindenhurst; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by James A Mcbride to Kiran Sasikumar

$415,500; 793 Spring Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Pulte Home Co Llc to John Klein

$330,000; 1567 Partridge Circle, Lindenhurst; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Ariella Mitroff to Mateusz Plata

$300,000; 700 Federal Parkway, Lindenhurst; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Perry S Wigginton to Jordan Burchfiel

$285,000; 1706 E Grand Ave., Lindenhurst; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Mueller Trust to Ernesto Chapa Jr

$225,000; 537 Willow Way, Lindenhurst; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Martin B Green to Mary B Franas

$205,000; 2877 Falling Waters Dr Unit 75, Lindenhurst; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Frank Paulette to Avery Sokolovsky

$200,000; 2304 Sunset Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Stevan Cooper to Kris Schoenberger

$183,000; 2893 Falling Waters Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Gauri Properties Llc to Matthew Djus

Mettawa

$635,500; 27157 N Saint Marys Road, Mettawa; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Thomas A Heinz to Amy Ruzich

Mundelein

$668,500; 3445 Sage Circle, Mundelein; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Pulte Home Co Llc to Kristen Audrey Brehmer

$550,000; 26879 N Oakdale Lane, Mundelein; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Angie Kostantinidis to Chad Karol

$485,000; 1023 Wrens Gate, Mundelein; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Leung Yu Tang to Isaac Beltran

$455,000; 25989 N Midlothian Road, Mundelein; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Carlos Andres Grattz Navaraette to Mitchell Stevens

$385,000; 2025 Sequoia Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Angel Hernandez Calero

$350,000; 249 Stafford Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Tina Mason to Robert R Pearson

$280,000; 335 S Lakeshore Drive, Mundelein; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Jacinta E Pionke to Luciana Singleton

$270,000; 258 N Lincoln Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Robert Michael Dupont to Jorge Solis Rosales

$220,000; 208 N California Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp to Michael Giovanni Morales

$195,000; 26110 N Maple Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Patricia Bouteille to Jordan Henry

North Chicago

$112,000; 1014 Argonne Drive, North Chicago; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Terry D Couch to Santiago Vences Salgado

Riverwoods

$750,000; 1395 Woodland Lane, Riverwoods; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Robert A Siuty to Jordan Spritz

Round Lake

$370,000; 1934 W Broadsmore Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by John J Whitten to Chelsey Mcswain

$317,000; 532 W Galeton Drive, Round Lake; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Property Partners Msk Llc to Sameer Kapoor

$260,000; 710 S Jade Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Jamie Bagjert to Kenny Van

$240,000; 556 S Jade Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Christopher Lawrence Moews to Mayank S Jethva

Round Lake Beach

$290,000; 229 E Palm Court, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Edwin G Juarez to Alexander Siegfried Crook

$280,000; 1027 Bugle Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Joan M Leifel to Mirtha Sarabia

$251,000; 1530 Grove Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Tworek Trust to Valerie Kiszka

$145,000; 1529 Ridgeway Ave., Round Lake Beach; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Vervilos Trust to Hilda Elizabeth Gaucin

$135,000; 432 Meadow Green Lane, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Antonia Katsaros to James Lesko

$120,000; 1413 Melrose Ave., Round Lake Beach; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Falcon Transactions Llc to Juan Amador

$105,000; 1551 W Crystal Rock Ct Unit 1C, Round Lake Beach; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Sarah J Hartley to Chaitanya Gor

Round Lake Park

$285,000; 324 Fairlawn Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Boxxie Estates Llc to Emily Dominguez Alamo

$215,000; 507 N Ravine Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Poniente Properties Llc to Fernando Dorantes Ortiz

$153,000; 123 Highmoor Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Joie Woodard to Connie Redstrom

Spring Grove

$82,500; 27672 W Stonegate Drive, Spring Grove; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Laura J Gorski to Gmag Properties Inc

Vernon Hills

$274,000; 501 Grosse Pointe Circle, Vernon Hills; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Pk Roseland Llc to Adriane Adams

Volo

$299,000; 1550 Prescott Dr Unit 11, Volo; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Bryan M Van Wig to Danny Oldham

$260,000; 26639 W Commerce Dr Unit 401, Volo; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by David Ingrish to Atkins Mccuen Holdings Llc

$230,000; 612 Richard Brown Blvd, Volo; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Brittany Ratz to Carlos Arias

$225,500; 128 Terra Firma Lane, Volo; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by James Garrett to Taylor Lakin

Wadsworth

$310,000; 13353 W Wadsworth Road, Wadsworth; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Tomasz Wieslaw Krsytek to Timothy M Jansky

$200,000; 38960 N Chicago Ave., Wadsworth; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by James E Merold to Hanyan Meng

Wauconda

$505,000; 2688 Reedgrass Way, Wauconda; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Adam J Schlick to Michael Zuhlke

$470,000; 1222 Cortland Lane, Wauconda; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Peter Rasmusen to Luke Adams

$220,000; 2860 Glacier Way Unit E, Wauconda; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Frank Hain to Jose Alonso Mainza

$205,000; 1021 Pershing Drive, Wauconda; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Naomi R Haremza to Nicholas P Rich

Waukegan

$369,000; 207 N Martin Luther King Jr Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Muehleman Trust to Michael M Kelley

$365,000; 1319 S Elder Lane, Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Michael F Troy to Gloria M Quiles Vargas

$353,000; 1110 S Normandy Road, Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Kathleen J Wells to Julie Noh

$260,000; 12393 W Crescent Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Thomas B Hood to Soledad Sanchez Canceco

$255,000; 1520 North Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Vanessa Bueno to Hector De Jesus

$245,000; 2416 N Elmwood Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Ramon M Martinez to Arturo Sales

$235,000; 1506 Laurel Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Properties Of Royal Lion Llc to Lauren Cho

$230,000; 913 Pine St, Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Roger Schwab to Mario Aguilar

$225,000; 517 W Clayton St, Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Kuwahi Advantage Llc to Javier Ocampo

$215,000; 1644 12th St, Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Debra M Buchanan to Carlos Augusto Barreto Morante

$200,000; 4510 W Brownstone Way, Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Blair Lenora Himes to Jose Vega

$197,000; 2624 Clearview Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Steven M Starnes to James Rodney Wilson

$185,500; 31 N Elmwood Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Zachary Parker to David Perez Ortega

$185,000; 1705 N Linden Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Kimberly Gonzalez to Nancy Lahare

$180,000; 1705 W Greenwood Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Kavanagh Trust to Celina Montero

$176,000; 935 N Jackson St, Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Melissa Brown to Jose Epifanio Rivera Avila

$170,000; 2608 Menominee Road, Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Carol A Coleman to Miguel Angel Romero Munguia

$160,000; 910 N Mcaree Road, Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Devan Riley to Brittany Ann Coleman

$156,000; 1821 Western Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Shirley F Mcdaniel to Eric Garcia

$153,000; 2833 N Butrick St, Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Dbg Properties Llc to Juana Lizbeth Sancen

$135,000; 702 W Grove Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Amber N Naslund to Luis Alfonso Velasco Chacon

$104,000; 12761 W Harrison Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Savannah Thatcher to Ruben Hegar

$83,500; 12983 W Hyde Park Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Jacob Zoll to Ma Maribel Lara

$72,500; 3130 W Monroe St Unit 314, Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Nguyen Quy Minh Hien to Ruff Ryan Arnedo Sevilla

Winthrop Harbor

$350,000; 1504 2nd St, Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Chad J Battisfore to Javier Gutierrez

$253,000; 535 Garnett Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Rene Louise Kirklin to Jorge Vizhco Coronel

$200,000; 1037 Fulton Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Jr Renting Buying & Selling Ll to David F Macphail

$112,000; 1601 2nd St, Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Deborah M Spradlin to Steven J Lopez

Zion

$300,000; 3905 Phillip Drive, Zion; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Kai Wu to Nancy Velasco

$285,000; 2404 Elisha Ave., Zion; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Jeffrey Obayashi to Exantus France

$280,000; 1308 Pelican Court, Zion; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Christopher J Coyle to Lizbeth Hernandez Bautista

$270,000; 1713 Kedron Blvd, Zion; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Stacey R Cameron Weigand to Ricardo Toledo

$225,000; 2722 30th St, Zion; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Billy Brady to Jason Castro

$217,000; 1721 Galilee Ave., Zion; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Jesus Miranda to Saul Trujillo

$205,000; 2708 Edina Blvd, Zion; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Kcre Llc 2708 Edina Blvd to William Vega

$175,000; 41516 North Il St, Zion; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Verenski Trust to Hunter Weikel

$165,000; 3004 Gilboa Ave., Zion; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Lee W Gordon to Martha S Hernandez

$145,000; 1801 Joppa Ave., Zion; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Pnc Bank Na to Francisco Felix Sanchez

$125,000; 3110 Emmaus Ave., Zion; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Tbep Corp

$115,000; 2607 Elizabeth Ave., Zion; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Gbtl Properties Llc to Rick A Ramirez

$110,000; 2314 Elizabeth Ave., Zion; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Mlp On Elizabeth Llc to C2 Properties Llc

$63,000; 2807 Elim Ave., Zion; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Ann H Riley to Osvaldo & Adriana Homes Llc

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000. For more sales, visit dailyherald.com.