Kane County property transfers for July 25 to Aug. 22, 2023

Algonquin

$330,000; 2485 Stonegate Road, Algonquin; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Lisa M Bray to Stephen D Mcshane

Aurora

$712,000; 2115 Red Maple Lane, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Leah Carlson to Scott Billie

$695,000; 2417 Legacy Drive, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Patricia C Austin to Sushmit Basu

$680,000; 2870 Clarissa Lane, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Greg Gregory to Enumiogbope Edalere Lukula

$677,000; 1100 Glen Eagle Drive, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Karthikeyan Chakkarpani to Ashutosh Sehgal

$635,000; 2330 Courtland Court, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by David L Lobdell to Naveen Vellanki

$561,000; 2516 Brookstone Court, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by David R Huesing to Venkata Satya Chaitanya Koduri

$550,000; 579 Watercress Drive, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Kostadin Gjorgjiev to Ronald V Lucarelli

$540,500; 4216 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by M I Homes Chicago Llc to Dongmei Bao

$525,000; 3150 Wagner Court, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Garrett C Fleishman to Pin Lyu

$523,500; 4206 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by M I Homes Chicago Llc to Faaez Mohammed Usman Khateeb

$510,000; 714 Westridge Drive, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Paul R Furman to Abdul Samad Abubakkar

$496,000; 4214 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by M I Homes Chicago Llc to Vinit Amitabh Kumar

$475,000; 2317 Brookwood Court, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Milton C Charter to Chaitanya Naga Jayanyti Kanuri

$475,000; 1845 Pinnacle Drive, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by James D Borg to Norman R Bothwell

$474,000; 4135 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Mi Homes Chicago Llc to 4135 Chelsea Llc

$466,000; 3060 Solitude Lane, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Thomas F Caithamer to Prashanth Molakala

$449,000; 1264 York Court, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Lantz Trust to Louis R Michael

$412,000; 4151 Winslow Court, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Matthew L Chitwood to Rong Richardson

$400,000; 609 Plaza Place, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Aditya Pavan Neti Venkata to Naveen Kumar Tenkumalla

$400,000; 2823 Peachtree Circle, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Jyot Parmar to Rajesh Madupu

$400,000; 140 Stillwater Court, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Edward Herzog to Samantha Kiourtzidis

$396,000; 4203 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by M I Homes Chicago Llc to Priyesh Kukreja

$393,000; 4199 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Mi Homes Chicago Llc to Luis Quintero

$385,000; 123 S Buell Ave., Aurora; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Daisy Slaboszewski to Maria A Seeley

$384,000; 4201 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by M I Homes Chicago Llc to Karthikeyan Balan

$376,500; 1683 Kautz Road, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Jeremiah Bonham to Balaji Jayakumar Kalaiarasi

$368,000; 376 Vaughn Circle, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Kalpana Trust to Pavinder Singh Riar

$365,000; 1254 Townes Circle, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Bruno W Tabis Jr to Edward Quinlisk

$358,000; 1978 Westridge Place, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Brian R Boor to Scott Kenneth Knisley

$350,000; 3795 Fairmont Court, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Srinivasan Karthikeyan

$350,000; 1170 Molitor Road, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Gregory A Voirin to Edgar F Gallegos Rodriguez

$348,000; 1048 Legrande Ave., Aurora; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Adrian Garibay to Francisco Gama

$345,000; 2021 Radcliffe Drive, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Ernest A Brain to Salvador Garcia Maldonado

$330,000; 1525 Sycamore Lane, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Wante Lin to Jose L Burgos

$327,000; 1910 Richard St, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Philip Schupmann Trust to Donald J Coon

$315,000; 2850 Bridgeport Lane, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Sherry Upshaw to Adriana Hernandez

$310,000; 2338 Hudson Circle, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Michael D Flores to Sheila R Alcorn

$306,500; 3446 Ravinia Circle, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Richard J De Tamble to Madasamy Panneerselvam

$305,000; 2582 Oak Trails Drive, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Richard D Palmer to Michael R Fata

$305,000; 230 S Gladstone Ave., Aurora; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Randy G Gayken to Megan Louise Fay

$303,000; 1927 Chase Lane, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Bryan J Bonifas to Anthony Smith

$295,000; 568 North Ave., Aurora; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Lucas Vasquez to Yolanda Vargas Villa

$295,000; 3348 Ravinia Circle, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Kevin P Harvey to Shridhar Ganesan

$295,000; 3246 Anton Drive, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by David E Wilson to Matthew K Brandt

$290,000; 845 Birchwood Drive, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Amis Mckinney to Jose Valentin Montes De Oca Ruiz

$290,000; 3047 Bar Harbour Road, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Effie Foley to Adilene Mascote

$285,000; 566 North Ave., Aurora; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Hopelin L Lee to Carlos Avila

$265,000; 1555 W Illinois Ave., Aurora; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Tony R Nelson to Luis A Oquendo

$257,000; 1340 Liberty St, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Jullyana Garcia to Pedro Soria Fernandez

$257,000; 126 Raintree Ct Unit 2, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Konstantin Bochkarev to Ozkan Saygin Kural

$250,000; 2842 Shelly Lane, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Kevin Frelander to Joseph F Pisano

$250,000; 251 Lawndale Ave., Aurora; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Sandra E Almaraz to Benjamin Barrera Hurtado

$245,000; 445 Grand Ave., Aurora; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Arthur E Cooper to Brandon Hodge

$235,500; 167 Park Ridge Lane, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Medira Llc to Chang Qiang Zeng

$225,000; 2585 Prairieview Ln N, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Raymond J Davis to Amparo Trujilo

$220,000; 2625 Wingate Court, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Valerie Stobaugh to Sourideth Ratsamy

$215,000; 833 Four Seasons Blvd, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Guoshen Yang to Chester C Rathers

$215,000; 731 Melrose Ave., Aurora; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Francisco Almaraz to Rodrigo Cordova

$184,000; 1730 W Galena Blvd Unit 301E, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by James Hunger to Margaret A Drafall

$183,500; 1475 Foxcroft Drive, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to Vesole Real Estate Ii Llc

$175,000; 715 Tinley Drive, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Erik Bellon to Shane Wilson

$154,000; 451 Florida Ave., Aurora; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to Classic Investments Llc

$148,000; 516 N Harrison Ave., Aurora; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Eleazar Alcaraz to Rafael Huerta

$142,000; 1850 Tall Oaks Dr Unit 2206, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Dorothy Joy Kim to Nikunj Patel

$127,500; 1124 Gates St, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Legends Re Marketing Llc to Ana Olivo

$125,000; 796 Symphony Drive, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Tonda L Swingler to Lakewest Homes Building & Remo

$110,000; 1925 Tall Oaks Dr Unit 2707, Aurora; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Samuel K Naranjo to Goray Raheja

Batavia

$535,000; 1136 Challenge Road, Batavia; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Daniel L Kozlowski to Jordan J Edwards

$525,000; 0S845 Spring Green Way, Batavia; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Peter A Petges to Matthew Walpole

$475,000; 272 Trudy Court, Batavia; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Amy G Howes to Max M Sals

$458,000; 1153 Halladay Drive, Batavia; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Stiner Trust to Dana Mccarter

$447,500; 1585 Benson Court, Batavia; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Mark Burke to Andrew S Winokur

$412,500; 753 Millview Drive, Batavia; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Omalley 2011 Trust to Beth A Wright

$390,000; 551 Ozier Drive, Batavia; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by L Kevin Barker to Matthew Wright

$340,000; 1673 Carlstedt Drive, Batavia; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Denise J Rivero to George Albert Rivero

$300,000; 343 S Jefferson St, Batavia; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Scheribel Trust to Anne S Brownsey

$230,000; 327 Chestnut St, Batavia; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by John P Ross to Kimberly A Beall

Burlington

$350,000; 45W177 Plank Road, Burlington; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Stevenson Trust to Fortunato Alvarado

Carpentersville

$361,000; 1004 York Circle, Carpentersville; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Guillermo Sanchez to Pareshbhai Patel

$325,000; 2917 Deerpath Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Peter Gerharz to Renee Dawn Bezdicek

$301,500; 3001 Shenandoah Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to Favian Gavina

$270,000; 720 Houston Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Priyana Investments Llc to Shauntay L Chapman

$230,000; 109 Pueblo Road, Carpentersville; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Pueblo Road Llc to Ricardo Chacon

$210,000; 117 Del Rio Road, Carpentersville; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by M Laura Vega to Josue D Garcia Ramirez

$187,500; 2287 Flagstone Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Brent Pfeiffer to Daniel Drake

$179,000; 12 N Grove St, Carpentersville; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Oscar Guerrero to Juan Navarro

$176,000; 458 Tulsa Ave., Carpentersville; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Kendall Partners Ltd to Saleem Mohammed

$172,000; 83 Birch St, Carpentersville; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Daniel S Alderson to Zenaida Patino

Cary

$160,000; 28876 W Pioneer Grove Road, Cary; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Marion Kuhn to Kyle Siverts

Dundee

$390,000; 36W681 Winding Trail, Dundee; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by David Dunlap Low Jr Trust to Clare E Britt

East Dundee

$425,500; 11 Onie Court, East Dundee; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Jerald Wayne Bartels to Heather Runge

$86,500; 605 Barrington Ave Unit 222, East Dundee; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Herzog Trust to Norman Joseph Ebert

Elburn

$633,000; 1198 Souders Ave., Elburn; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by David D Shapiama to Katherine White

$515,000; 0S129 Surrey Drive, Elburn; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Jeffrey J Morken to Taylor Curran

$480,000; 42W340 Stillmeadows Lane, Elburn; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Unterman Trust to Kristen L Monachello

$450,000; 1464 Seaton St, Elburn; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Tae Gyu Lim to Zakaria El Zein

$392,000; 1158 Snow Drive, Elburn; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Julie A Schmidt to Michael Postlewaite

$390,000; 1121 Corrigan St, Elburn; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Joshua Seiber to Robert Joseph Poturalski

$370,000; 633 Banbury Ave., Elburn; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Smith Trust to Marilyn E Maas

$370,000; 572 Gray Ave., Elburn; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Mario G Guzman Gonzalez to Riley J Kavanaugh

$320,000; 873 Shepherd Lane, Elburn; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Christopher S Heuman to Rameez Tayyabi

Elgin

$650,000; 12N505 Berner Drive, Elgin; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Padmaja Priya Enugurthi to Rameshbhai M Patel

$640,000; 31W325 Wolsfeld Drive, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Wayne Catalano to Arturo Ruiz

$610,500; 3604 Harmony Circle, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Silverthorne Development Co to Andrew J Bures

$575,000; 3691 Heathmoor Drive, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Stanley B Olson Trust to Priyank Patel

$553,500; 3736 Peregrine Way, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Pulte Home Co Llc to Keri M Moritz

$485,000; 65 Forestview Drive, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Steven C Abrahamson to Jalen L Richardson

$440,000; 2461 Hayloft Lane, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Raymond E Turffs to Syed Mohsin Ali Rizvi

$420,000; 38W640 Bittersweet Lane, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Javier Baeza to Daniel J Schnierle

$410,000; 39W425 Capulet Circle, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Philip Bennett Trust to Nicholas Anthony Gray

$399,500; 3633 Reddington Circle, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Nydia Lyzbeth Mejias

$380,000; 2799 Cascade Falls Circle, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Mary A Moriarty to Kenneth J Ciombor

$380,000; 2060 Royal Blvd, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Benita Roth to Cesar David Hernandez Salazar

$376,000; 2153 Niagara Court, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Joseph E Mcelwee to Marcus Pickens

$370,000; 945 Stockbridge Place, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Christopher Dale Bieschke to Kevin Bieschke

$346,500; 577 Yellowstone Drive, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Beverly S Viands to Justin Logsdon

$339,000; 2226 Country Knoll Lane, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Lizabeth S Rantissi to Nancy J Place

$325,000; 1450 Easy St, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by David J Rickert to Rosa Janette Navarro

$317,500; 3602 Hyde Park Court, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Marisa Roach to Amanda Seibert

$315,000; 680 Carlton Drive, Elgin; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Edward James Shannon to Vanh Rasavong

$300,000; 523 Glenwood Trail, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Mark Olson to John S Tilton

$300,000; 2777 Beacon Point Circle, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Logan C Cook to Magdalena Brzoski

$300,000; 228 Lake St, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Ian Luke Flanagan to James Ryan Maguire

$295,000; 684 Forest Ave., Elgin; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Timothy J Becker to Carolyn Burns

$276,000; 516 Lindberg Court, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Arlie J Rein Joint Trust to Yesenia Alvarez

$275,000; 3386 Sanctuary Drive, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Courtney E Ohara to Raiza A Suarez Zafrane

$275,000; 1167 Sebring Drive, Elgin; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Cory Maynard to Trinidad Garcia Silva

$270,000; 664 Dickie Ave., Elgin; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Soledad Rodriguez to Rory F Jeanniton

$265,000; 517 Clark St, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Rafael Quintana to Dennis Hicks Jr

$257,000; 800 Forest Ave., Elgin; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by James A Rekowski to Edwin Galloza

$245,000; 1222 Forest Drive, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Diana Anderson to Berenice Morales Dominguez

$242,000; 25 N Alfred Ave., Elgin; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Ajay Arya to Mayra Martinez

$240,000; 664 Walnut Ave., Elgin; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Luxco Llc to Denise N Williams

$240,000; 1673 Pebble Beach Circle, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Fannie Mae to Kendrick Khamvongsa

$225,000; 762 Ripple Brook Court, Elgin; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Sweeney Trust to Taras Kurlishchuk

$225,000; 243 S Alfred Ave., Elgin; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Reinvest Homes Llc to Sg Homes Rentals Llc

$225,000; 1033 Logan Ave., Elgin; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Maria Cristina Cabrera to William Sims

$224,000; 483 Stella St, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Alfredo Ortiz to Juan Ortiz

$200,000; 1312 Kenneth Circle, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Nabil Ali to Jordan C Bradley

$190,000; 31 Shoe Factory Road, Elgin; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Leroy Family Lp to Cook County (il)

$190,000; 1450 Plymouth Ln Unit 601, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by James K Nier to Joseph Michael Abukhader

$187,500; 271 Nautical Way, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Cristian Zanatta E Quiroz to Patrick C Roche

$180,000; 50 S Grove Ave Unit 407, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Theodore W Kirpach to Elgin Condominium Residences L

$169,000; 106 S Liberty St, Elgin; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Shaeel Afsar to Rocio Diaz Luna

$158,000; 341 Wilcox Ave., Elgin; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by John Miller to Ricardo J Silva

$137,500; 526 Thorndale Drive, Elgin; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Rahul Dilawri

Geneva

$685,000; 232 Barnside Circle, Geneva; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by James J Tricoci to Iffy E Edward

$642,000; 32 Mckinley Ave., Geneva; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Heather L Mcneive to Matthew Fitzgerald

$641,000; 365 Westhaven Circle, Geneva; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Paul Krueger to Brian Bammesberger

$520,000; 0N319 Eldon Dr S, Geneva; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by John S Hausman to Karen M Horne

$453,000; 0N289 Hilts Drive, Geneva; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Iffy E Edward to Megan Ann Birkey

$440,000; 2651 Cedar Ave., Geneva; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Saleem Mohammed to Todd N Severns

$400,000; 335 Sandholm St, Geneva; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Andrea E Cladis Hodge to Jordan Townsend

$395,000; 2013 Regency Court, Geneva; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Hauge Trust to Grant R Ortscheid

$327,000; 426 Dodson St, Geneva; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Todd Severns to Katelyn Christine Claussner

$287,000; 2279 Vanderbilt Drive, Geneva; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Margaret P Poris to Anna I Feltes

$268,000; 1238 Alexandria Court, Geneva; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Mitzi J Pearson to Elliott A Borchardt

$250,000; 1350 Arlington Court, Geneva; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Rhesa Salstrom to Rebecca Husselbee

Gilberts

$576,000; 926 Mario Lane, Gilberts; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Timothy Hausman

$494,000; 956 Mario Lane, Gilberts; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Bryan Bruski

$480,000; 135 Timber Court, Gilberts; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Syed Khader Abbas to Saravanan Suppiah Singaram

$465,000; 202 Gregory M Sears Drive, Gilberts; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Marc Battista

$325,000; 59 Regent Drive, Gilberts; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Nabil Iwas to Aisha Bukenya Katalemwa

$250,000; 291 Evergreen Cir Unit 291, Gilberts; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Fript 2011 Trust to Oscar Ukpere

$237,500; 601 Telluride Dr Unit 623-2, Gilberts; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Erik Heitman to Jason Wenz

Hampshire

$490,000; 1200 Marlisle Drive, Hampshire; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Jibran Rana

$468,000; 1188 Marlisle Drive, Hampshire; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Rayann Legaspi

$369,000; 326 White Oak St, Hampshire; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Martin J Throop to Michelle H Krupa

$346,000; 703 Wild Prairie Pt, Hampshire; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Olufunso Akinniyi Akinpade

$325,500; 692 Stonegate, Hampshire; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Christopher Klein

$325,000; 421 Klick St, Hampshire; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Louise Travis to Patrick Macarthur

$320,000; 46W330 Woodview Parkway, Hampshire; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Helen R Donati to Dominic Baumgart

$241,500; 667 Elm St, Hampshire; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Timothy J Wiesneth to Frank L Rabbit

Huntley

$485,500; 14031 Lavender St, Huntley; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Bending Trust to Frederick A Kruger

$340,000; 12689 Meritage Court, Huntley; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by John P Oconnor Jr to Connie S Snow

$335,000; 13024 Redstone Drive, Huntley; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Francis Ardito Trust to Anthony J Tumbarello

$270,000; 13407 Michigan Ave., Huntley; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Patricia Parker to Janet Tamillo

$244,000; 13469 Michigan Ave., Huntley; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Barbara Douglas to Craig Brunelli

Maple Park

$340,000; 45W447 Lees Road, Maple Park; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by John A Brandner to J & L Real Estate Enterprises

$300,000; 1S656 Miner Road, Maple Park; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Thomas E Molitor to Thomas K Molitor

$220,500; 5N881 Meredith Road, Maple Park; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Mary M Faber to Stewart Stoffregen

McHenry

$400,000; 515 Kingston Blvd, McHenry; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Robin L Ramberg to Angel Luis Roman

Montgomery

$390,000; 1742 Newport Lane, Montgomery; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Phuong Nguyen to Jacquenetta Thomas

$385,000; 3006 Fairfield Way, Montgomery; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Bridget A Renn to John M Lyall

$375,000; 1760 Stonegate Drive, Montgomery; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Nicholas Reterstoff to Ricardo Pacheco

$355,000; 1838 Stirling Lane, Montgomery; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Emma Fye to Adam Michael Schwark

North Aurora

$555,000; 2728 Moutray Lane, North Aurora; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Amy C Tomas to Scott Trohkimoinen

$445,000; 807 Acorn Drive, North Aurora; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by James Silvio Scatchell Joint T to Bobbie Clayton

$360,000; 617 Pinehurst Drive, North Aurora; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Stephanie L Fassnacht to Rafael Gonzalez

$339,000; 520 Cherrywood Drive, North Aurora; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Daniel S Wohl to Krystian Jarosz

$335,000; 310 Ridley St, North Aurora; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Nancy Ann Mickelson

$297,500; 321 Ridge Road, North Aurora; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Sanders Trust to Sandra R Clark

$290,000; 1177 Comiskey Ave., North Aurora; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Deborah J Westley to Shannon Odonoghue

$285,500; 279 Ridley St, North Aurora; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Leatitia L Jedras

$280,500; 27 S Walnut Drive, North Aurora; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Geinosky Trust to Rebecca Carson

Pingree Grove

$450,000; 1380 Vineyard Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Thomas W J Moriarty

$424,000; 1370 Vineyard Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Michael Pajarito Mindac

$400,000; 867 Wildwood Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Jason Dinkens to Gregory Loyd

$390,000; 1175 Heritage Court, Pingree Grove; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Clifford Stanley Johnson

$290,000; 1819 Spinnaker St, Pingree Grove; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Limoon Llc to Collin A Johnson

$267,000; 1790 Ruby Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Ellen E Davis to Heather Haemker

$255,000; 1259 Driftwood Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Scott G Haacker to Thomas Purdy

$160,500; 2220 Aurora Dr Unit 25, Pingree Grove; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Karen Ordonez to Nicholas Robert Chiodo

South Elgin

$685,000; 791 Reserve Court, South Elgin; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Dariusz Zukowski

$458,500; 1343 Comstock Road, South Elgin; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago Llc to Mark Jae Mateo Angeles

$415,500; 29 S London Court, South Elgin; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Timothy Takach to Akash S Kadakiya

$380,000; 1025 Alluvial Way, South Elgin; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Maria Rita Lacriola

$290,000; 1150 Chipstone Drive, South Elgin; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Scott A Chapman to Leah Nicole Gleason

$285,000; 661 Fairview Lane, South Elgin; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Lavonne L Montgomery to Guillermo Barragan Santos

$278,000; 570 Robertson Road, South Elgin; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by 570 Robertson Road Llc to Rachael Lynn Pritchett

$262,500; 561 Dean Drive, South Elgin; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Omar Lara Martinez to Gustavo Perez Romo

$240,000; 1701 Deer Pointe Drive, South Elgin; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Arnoldo T Castillo to Lisa Weigel

St. Charles

$765,000; 914 Secretariat Court, St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Dennis Shannon Trust to Max Michelson Iii

$740,000; 7N265 Ridge Line Road, St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Mary C Overstreet Haynes to Michael Danek

$710,000; 3807 Chesapeake Road, St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Francis Heaton to Christopher Schaubroeck

$655,500; 1409 Winners Cup Circle, St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Virginia A Lyon to Andrew Kalita

$635,000; 3N704 Ridgeview Court, St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Timothy Hieber to Gregory K Ligman

$635,000; 3117 Turnberry Road, St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Alan Paul Swearingen to John R Horton

$612,000; 105 Horne St, St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by William R Kirschbaum to Eric Price

$610,000; 38W677 Elliott Court, St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Gerald L Maglone to Penn T Hollyer

$600,000; 38W569 Bonnie Court, St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Timothy J Bober to Patrick White

$545,000; 531 Valley View Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Jason E Harry to Michael Paul Kyrilis

$535,000; 5N730 Prairie Valley Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Joshua Davis to Wesley Tharp

$535,000; 38W207 Oak Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Frank A Carino to Lisa Carino

$520,000; 39W560 Hemlock Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Ckm Holdings Inc to Jennifer Apulello

$515,000; 38W415 Burr Oak Lane, St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Kevin Wolkowitz to Alexandra R Castoro

$510,000; 5N336 Sundance Court, St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Edward A Wolf Trust to Brayden Teuscher

$460,000; 3N582 Balkan Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Michael T Minard to Daniel J Wiggs

$451,000; 28 Lakewood Circle, St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by John J Ohlrich to Brittany L Wagner

$450,000; 6N119 Woodland Road, St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by James D Price to Shawn Karolewicz

$432,500; 41W229 Colson Drive, St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by James F Cooke to Adam James Petry

$425,000; 3538 Voltaire Lane, St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Bradley H Morrison to John Chrysogeios

$360,000; 1706 Larson Ave., St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Alfco Properties Llc to Casey Kunesh

$360,000; 1140 Independence Ave., St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Lloyd Patawaran to Thomas M Hein

$330,000; 41W493 Silver Glen Road, St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Robert W Bennett to Raymond Sullivan

$275,000; 1614 Evergreen St, St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Robert W Christensen to Vincente T Ang

$247,000; 250 S 18th St, St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Scott A Rice to Andrea R Benavidez

$245,000; 933 S 2nd St, St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Adam J Surowka to Joy Davidson

$205,000; 1815 Wallace Ave Unit 302, St. Charles; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Krause Family Lp to Paint Ccb Llc

Sugar Grove

$507,500; 195 Goldenrod Drive, Sugar Grove; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Shawn Russell Kelley

$465,000; 160 Clover Drive, Sugar Grove; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Dennis Arthur Cone to Clark Richardson

$450,000; 1333 Slater St, Sugar Grove; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Daniel N Gayford to Mary Soderstrum

$437,500; 331 Atkinson Drive, Sugar Grove; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Nvr Inc to Abdul B Essani

$396,000; 23 Cedar Gate Circle, Sugar Grove; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by David P Reger to Jason K Rowe

$351,500; 189 Arbor Ave., Sugar Grove; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Douglas M Remrey to Bruyn Yunk

$310,000; 20 Briargate Circle, Sugar Grove; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Larry Fenwick to Mark A Burbridge

$235,000; 321 Capitol Dr Unit B, Sugar Grove; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Grant Ortscheid to Patrick Eschman

West Dundee

$530,000; 956 Pember Circle, West Dundee; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Marko A Castillo Trust to Anibal Claudio Solari

$510,000; 35W904 Valley View Road, West Dundee; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Us Bank Trust Na Trustee to Erik Hansen

$500,000; 1841 Glenmoor Drive, West Dundee; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Rafal Stopyra to Oleksii Boiko

$311,000; 2690 Acorn Court, West Dundee; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by David D Gast to Donna Searle

$290,000; 601 S 5th St, West Dundee; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by 601 South Trust to Indu Sharma

$280,000; 2681 Acorn Court, West Dundee; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Cassady A Coates to Sandra Lakin Allen

$255,000; 2695 Acorn Ct Unit 3, West Dundee; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Judson Trust to Jan F Kowalczyk

$250,000; 628 S 7th St, West Dundee; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Samuel Corapi to Fernando Navarro

$240,000; 613 S 5th St, West Dundee; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Nancy Prahl to Juan Alberto Ordaz Ugalde

