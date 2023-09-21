Huntley High School reports E. coli outbreak, 5 students afflicted

Five students have been sickened with E. coli at Huntley High School in Huntley. Matthew Apgar/Shaw Local News Network

Five students at Huntley High School have been sickened with E. coli, Principal Marcus Belin confirmed on Thursday.

An email was sent to parents on Wednesday, informing them of the outbreak, Belin said.

That email, sent out just after 11 a.m., identifies the infection as coming from Shiga Toxin-Producing E. coli (STEC).

The McHenry County Department of Health is investigating the outbreak, including its origins, department spokesman Nick Kubiak said.

According to information shared with parents in the email, STEC can have an incubation period of two to seven days, and symptoms include diarrhea that is often bloody, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps, fever, and body aches typically lasting 5 to 10 days.

The bacteria can be spread by:

• Eating foods contaminated with feces from an infected animal and environmental contamination and cross-contamination in a kitchen or eating foods that were prepared by someone who has contracted STEC.

• Swallowing water while swimming or drinking water contaminated with STEC bacteria.

• Person-to-person transmission, where the bacteria pass from the stool or soiled fingers of one person to the mouth of another person either through food handling or direct contact

• Animal contact by touching or handling animals and/or their environment

The school asked parents to seek medical care if children develop symptoms and to inform the doctor about Huntley High School's current outbreak.

"We encourage frequent hand washing and practicing food safety," according to the email. "Your student must remain home until symptom-free for 48 hours."