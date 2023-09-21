DuPage County property transfers for July 26 to Aug. 22, 2023
Addison
$726,000; 1261 W Driscoll Lane, Addison; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Pulte Home Co Llc to Farashta Sediqzad
$723,000; 591 N Highlander Way, Addison; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Pulte Home Co Llc to Nikhath Irfana
$490,000; 809 N Central Ave., Addison; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by John M Utterback to Eric Mensah
$479,000; 1108 N Mare Barn Lane, Addison; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Susa Trust to Nidhin Joseph
$435,000; 118 E North Ave., Addison; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Brenda Gallegos to Ahmed Khawaja
$335,000; 272 N Pioneer Drive, Addison; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Paul A Gross to Joselyn M Colmenero Soto
$330,000; 125 E North Ave., Addison; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Mariana Salazar to Juan Antonie Arellano
$295,000; 645 W Moreland Ave., Addison; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Carmen Dodaro to Anthony R Capra
$265,000; 29 N Highview Ave., Addison; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Kenneth H Kropke to Sandy Herrera
$260,000; 1307 W Lake St Unit 105, Addison; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Grabowski Family Trust to Dawid Wilczynski
$212,500; 881 N Swift Rd Unit 881, Addison; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Jennifer A Caldwell to Summana Kazmi
$210,000; 881 N Swift Rd Unit 103, Addison; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by George A Alcorn Trust to Pablo J Pozo
$85,000; 2N720 Wood Dale Road, Addison; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Umbriel Llc to Christine Beecham
Bartlett
$645,000; 29W451 Morningside Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Andrew J Charter to Fidel Batres
$547,500; 1325 Deerfield Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Peter A Tortorici to Richard Gerlich
$518,000; 1309 Turfway Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by John S Lund Sr to Chintan A Patel
$515,000; 1113 Stonegate Court, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Dileep Abraham to Mohammed A Ali
$475,000; 1251 Humbracht Cir Unit A, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Rsg Holdings Llc to Edm Dept Inc
$455,000; 1217 Lynnfield Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Raymond E Lorch Trust to Bharti R Shah
$440,000; 123 Wilcox Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Kevin D Zaideman to Kristen Cleone Beers
$425,000; 227 Shawnee Circle, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by John Chacon to Konstantin Bochkarev
$402,500; 240 Gatewood Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Margaret M Ray Kokum to Anthony Borowczyk
$350,000; 1196 Jasmine Court, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Piyush B Desai to Farrukh Ahsan
$342,000; 685 Catalpa Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Larry A Sultan to Javier Rosales
$325,000; 939 Shorewood Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Moore Trust to Dhaval Patel
$232,500; 370 Ashford Cir Unit 1, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Jhanish Llc to Michael B Bochnak
Bensenville
$330,000; 242 N Church Road, Bensenville; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Patricia A Beck to Marvin Q Zacarias Lopez
$260,000; 179 George St, Bensenville; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Tyrone M Ward to Michael S Pyles
$45,000; 266 E Jefferson St, Bensenville; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Mario Ultreras to Bernard Salzinger
Bloomingdale
$560,000; 105 S Windham Lane, Bloomingdale; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Franz Trust to Garvin John
$474,000; 179 Montvale Lane, Bloomingdale; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Nicholas Jordan Bondi to Bharti Paramar
$350,000; 308 Sutherland Lane, Bloomingdale; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Piedad Gutierrez to Carl V Giles
$296,000; 210 Stoneybrook Lane, Bloomingdale; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Joseph Abalos to Scott Pinsky
$276,000; 289 Colony Green Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Kamil Swiech to Lara Haben
Carol Stream
$450,000; 517 Parkside Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Bipinkumar Babubhai Patel to Mohammed Hammad Fnu
$440,500; 862 Dugout Trail, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by John L Mcguire to Abraham Y Luba
$435,000; 1N329 Fanchon St, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Carlton Joint Trust to Mohammed Farooqui
$431,000; 896 Farm Glen Lane, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Mark E Ostrand to Iyaad Daas
$405,000; 1N226 Darling St, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Robert R Chapman to Roger Miller
$360,000; 207 Arapahoe Trail, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Alexander Hayes to Andrew J Joslin
$325,000; 707 Aztec Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Mike Riefke to Felix A Zaragoza
$325,000; 1364 Narragansett Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Rogelio C Pidu to Rachel Pidu Sicad
$290,000; 1350 Portsmouth Court, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Om Squared Llc to Trung Thach
$285,000; 114 Concord Lane, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Larry Lindquist to Allison Oum
$210,000; 1199 Country Glen Lane, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Cortez Realty Trust to Carmela Cortez
$163,500; 558 Canterbury Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Vesole Real Estate Ii Llc
Clarendon Hills
$285,000; 582 Willowcreek Court, Clarendon Hills; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Mian Zhang to Miao Liu
$250,000; 412 Mcdaniels Cir Unit 308, Clarendon Hills; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Sarah Pratt Dabagia to Judith Musick
$215,000; 329 Coventry Ct Unit 4-1, Clarendon Hills; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Neitzel Trust to Erich Nika
Darien
$499,000; 7820 Dorchester Lane, Darien; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Marelli Trust to Joseph N Frazetta Jr
$455,000; 7313 Richmond Ave., Darien; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Rhoades 2021 Trust to Hector Amalio Corral
$450,000; 1110 71st St, Darien; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Kelly Kottas to Courtney Willman
$430,000; 8532 Thistlewood Court, Darien; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Louis A Cano
$420,500; 8646 Pearson Drive, Darien; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Cirjakovic Trust to Mark E Kiel
$402,000; 1025 Timber Lane, Darien; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by David Bik to Zachary D Sima
$400,000; 7705 Sawyer Road, Darien; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Phillip C White Jr to Michael Adkesson
$353,000; 2731 Curran Court, Darien; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Wanqing Xie to Patrick Edward Riley
$345,000; 8590 Wood Vale Drive, Darien; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Andrzej Surawski to Alfred Jacques
$123,000; 7410 Brookdale Dr Unit 4-103, Darien; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Robert G Davino to Frederick Hessler Iii
Downers Grove
$745,000; 1130 Robey Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Adam J Schuhmacher to Steven Inkmann
$630,000; 5248 Benton Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Kevin J Lucas to Israel Lopez
$596,000; 4132 Roslyn Road, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Michael Novak to Alex Nicholas Marx
$570,000; 2417 Maple Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Altus Ig Real Estate Llc to Nathanial Freeman
$470,000; 6941 Springside Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Renovations By Jc Llc to Adrian Baran
$445,000; 1212 Warren Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Martin D Maxey to Bryan Dean Olson
$430,000; 1104 Palmer St, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Meilie Tsai to Nicholas A Serpico
$420,000; 319 55th Place, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Kevin King to Susan W Elster Jones
$385,000; 5532 Aubrey Terrace, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Jovica Jovanovic to Jose Aguirre Cortez
$375,000; 347 55th St, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Colin R Hancock to Sean M Brady
$370,000; 4345 Oakwood Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Kevin J Lawlor to David Reyes
$365,000; 626 Wilson St, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Gregory C Trengove to Andrew Proctor
$362,000; 8009 Winter Circle, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Mccarthy Trust to Jacquelyn Thate
$351,000; 6026 Osage Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Christiaens Trust to James Ryan Steinkraus
$350,000; 5933 Washington St, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Obra 93 Trust to Ann Gonnering
$310,000; 6040 Belmont Road, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Lenkowski Trust to Christopher Durschmid
$305,000; 5817 Sherman Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by William J Ruff to Brian Graham
$305,000; 1005 61st St, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Bogdan Llc to Alan M Betance
$260,000; 1699 Boundary Court, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Cassandra Ponstein to Mariino Costello
$245,000; 4332 Fairview Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Daniel Glover to Carlos H Garay
$235,000; 444 Redondo Dr Unit 107, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Rae Kuncewicz to Matthew Naglewski
$180,000; 4250 Saratoga Ave Unit 104, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Dean Harrington to Kendra M Harrison
$165,000; 5300 Walnut Ave Unit 6D, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Lori A Balsamo to James Samuel
$163,500; 431 73rd St Unit 101, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to William J Remiyas
$163,000; 5540 Walnut Ave Unit 28B, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Rocco Lombardo to Antonia Raimondi
$157,000; 5540 Walnut Ave Unit 21A, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Doris Harris to Korrie Mehr
$155,000; 3941 Saratoga Ave Unit F-112, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Taylor Trust to Muhammed Umair Khurshid
$138,000; 4129 Saratoga Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Milan S Stecko to Markolaou Homes Llc
$108,000; 2800 Maple Ave Unit 27A, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Kevin Ko to Mayra Valenzuela
Elmhurst
$795,000; 33 Windsor Drive, Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Snow Trust to Kathleen M Lencioni
$736,500; 418 S Hill St, Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Ryan Bradley Musser to Christopher Greene
$695,000; 170 S Fairfield Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Charlotte Mushow to Ryan Court
$680,000; 197 S Fairfield Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Laurence Colangelo to Imran H Ali
$679,000; 555 S Saylor Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Fred Romanowski to Michael Mcgrath
$625,000; 1900 S Poplar Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by David Frobel Trust to Gilbert Villasenor
$582,500; 300 N Maple Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Chester Lech to Karl M Brower
$580,000; 615 S Saylor Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Robert D Miller to Heather A Hunter
$530,000; 886 S Bryan St, Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Bryan Belville to Jonathan M Kinnas
$502,000; 327 E Yorkfield Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Marcos A Zacharopoulos to Julie Goshorn
$500,000; 523 N Myrtle Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Gusloff Trust to Jonathan Gamradt
$485,000; 554 E Park Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Shawn Robert Harris to Bryan J Pasquesi
$416,000; 458 W Alexander Blvd, Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Mary Sias to Michael W Kierys
$375,000; 15W405 Grand Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Anthony Matos Lopez to Andres San Roman
$363,000; 245 E Cayuga Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Duran Trust to James N Favia
$330,000; 15W267 Lexington St, Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Ross Reavis to Steven M Rucks
$285,000; 657 N Van Auken St, Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Maha Youssef to Javier Delgado Flores
$235,000; 280 N Highland Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Negec Llc to Joseph D Agostino
Glen Ellyn
$753,000; 260 Forest Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Jeffery J Baker to Eric Emshoff
$689,000; 802 Highview Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Douglas K Shaw to Christopher Radek
$457,500; 2S160 Huntington Court, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Aaron P Schmidt to Kelli Marvel
$372,000; 22W130 Butterfield Road, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Collen Piraino to Benjamin M Popovich
$335,000; 586 Crescent Blvd Unit 202, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Laura M Foltz to Kbjb Llc
$315,000; 82 S Valley Road, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Jeffrey Jankowski to Fredy Santiago Sanchez
$295,000; 22W262 State Route 53, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Omer A Khan to Nicco Russotti
$145,000; 1188 Royal Glen Dr Unit 110, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Nancy L Cross to Joseph Calderon
Glendale Heights
$360,000; 1755 Hemlock Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Kheim Tran to Zaw Latt
$315,500; 1103 Shorewood Ct Unit 1103, Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Ernest Stone Jr to Mohammadsalim Mansuri
$315,000; 162 E Stevenson Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Patrick S Burn Jr to J Jesus Lopez Silva
$275,000; 246 Belden Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by George L Spencer Sr to Jennifer Maizie Hoppe
$260,000; 32 Dennison Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Gianna R Gherardi to Roland P Gherardi
$245,500; 190 Golfview Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Walter W Barakat to Rolando Menendez
$226,000; 741 Asbury Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Van T Lian to Nisarg Gandhi
$180,000; 535 Darlene Lane, Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Swaminarayan Prop Llc to Andrii Panchuki
$165,000; 1268 Prairie Ave Unit A, Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Michael J Lopez to Julissa Aquino
$160,000; 1285 Pleasant Ave Unit 84-A, Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Hilary A Bell to Sheila Warwick
$155,000; 252 Shorewood Dr Unit 2A, Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Hoa Thi Trustee Nguyen to Fengling Duan
$155,000; 208 Dunteman Dr Unit 202, Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Richard Kaczor to Rakesh Patel
$132,500; 1101 Cedar St Unit 1A, Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Trung Thach to Gilberto Rodriguez
$95,000; 1101 Cedar St Unit 3A, Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Midway Exchange Trs 1 Llc to Cap Real Estate Llc
$91,500; 76 W Nevada Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Alison Stuever to Alison Stuever
$80,500; 1101 Cedar St Unit 2A, Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Diane L Mc Govern to Kendall Partners Ltd
Hinsdale
$651,000; 739 Franklin St, Hinsdale; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Joyner Trust to Sunayana Srinivasan
Itasca
$452,000; 392 E Tall Oaks Lane, Itasca; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Gillespie Trust to Mykola Voitovych
$361,000; 210 Bay Drive, Itasca; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Ramakrishna Vemuri to Kevin Kim
$360,000; 5N301 Eagle Terrace, Itasca; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Darcy M Mackaman to Angel Tiscareno
$355,000; 270 Wildspring Court, Itasca; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Katherine K Warren to Amar Patel
$320,000; 193 Millers Crossing, Itasca; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Adam Deyna to Bret A Gogoel
Lemont
$385,000; 20W143 99th St, Lemont; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by John E Siblik to James Patrick Hanus
Lisle
$655,000; 2758 Shellingham Drive, Lisle; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Andrew Forni to Alonso G Ramos
$635,000; 6508 Fernwood Drive, Lisle; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Coughlin 2013 Trust to Tanvi Arora
$595,000; 4821 Kingston Ave., Lisle; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Bala Murali Lingamaneni to Stephanie Le
$485,000; 2742 Valley Forge Road, Lisle; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Gary F Gray to Madeline Elizabeth Pearce
$425,000; 6138 Dixon Drive, Lisle; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Brian P Strizheus to Kim Fugiel
$347,000; 807 Mckenzie Station Drive, Lisle; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Liang Cheng to Robert A Kalnicky
$340,000; 550 Bluebell Court, Lisle; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Shirley A Schmook to Hannah Bennewate
$295,000; 843 Mckenzie Station Drive, Lisle; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Felicia Coates Chambers to Thomas Rogers
$200,000; 5700 Hillcrest Ln Unit 3J, Lisle; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Arlu Properties Inc to Colton Nero
$200,000; 5500 Hillcrest Ln Unit 3A, Lisle; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by David Davenport to Sardor Fuzaylov
$180,000; 610 Gamble Drive, Lisle; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Edward A Johnson to Nicholas Tortorello
$165,000; 5500 Hillcrest Ln Unit 1M, Lisle; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Donald Volz to Steven O Connor
$155,000; 4508 Beau Monde Dr Unit 2, Lisle; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Etc Custodian Trustee to Sedat Dilek
$131,000; 5511 Lakeside Dr Unit 122-2E, Lisle; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Troy Hays to 122 2e Llc
$120,000; 2301 Beau Monde Ter Unit 203, Lisle; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Peter J Schrader to Mmt Services Llc 2301 Beau Mon
Lombard
$635,000; 145 E Morningside Ave., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by John F Suarino to Brian Hayes
$540,000; 1S330 Pine View St, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Laan Trust to Oliver A Khan
$460,000; 1S563 Fairview Ave., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Vizart Gowher to Bryan Mcgowan
$450,000; 403 W Harding Road, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Kenneth Allen Schatz to Jacqueline Cisar
$425,000; 312 S Edgewood Ave., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Michael R Franzen to Eugene R Richards
$401,000; 657 N Vista Ave., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Franklin Zakary Tilocco to Eric Nelessen
$390,000; 244 N Lombard Ave., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by A H Development Inc to Norberto Cruz
$390,000; 230 W 20th St, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Jenny Tadros to Katarzyna Weremijewicz
$374,000; 348 W Ethel Ave., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by James Espinos to William M Schermer
$370,000; 39 E Washington Blvd, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Tracey A Dunn to Thomas Ohman
$370,000; 21W186 Everest Road, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Donna Clarke to Lisa M Best
$360,000; 506 S Highland Ave., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by William R Reinert to Tori Brixius
$355,000; 55 W 18th St, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Kogol Trust to Vizarat Gowher
$353,000; 21W236 Glen Park Road, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Parquette Trust to Erin Canning
$350,000; 855 E 22nd St Unit 404, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Mary D Dunne to Thomas J Beata
$326,500; 706 S School St, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Grandview Capital Llc to Elijah Heyboer
$325,000; 521 S Park Road, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Donald Howard Ross Iii to Kimberly L Capulong
$308,000; 313 Westmore Meyers Road, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by James R Pierson Ii to Michael Shippy
$305,000; 534 N Martha St, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Fernando G Llaguno Jr Trust to Omer Meah
$296,000; 645 Rochelle Terrace, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Mark Luessow to Aymie Clayton
$290,000; 33 N Craig Place, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Norma B Lambino to Edgar Lambino Jr
$287,500; 16 Majestic Drive, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Sean Heaver to Talha Jamil
$285,000; 2030 Saint Regis Dr Unit 522, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Jeffrey W Thomas to Nyles Nelson
$280,000; 347 N Martha St, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Jovanka A Todorovic to Ambareen Ahmed
$271,000; 1216 S Wisconsin Ave., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Nicholas Moore to Michael J Jacobs
$270,000; 510 S Fairfield Ave., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Klos Trust to Rodolfo Isaac Carranza
$260,000; 110 W Potomac Ave., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Ih3 Property Illinois Lp to Mash Properties St Llc
$180,000; 30 N Westmore Ave., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Bonnie L Cousins to Stephen Obregon
$150,000; 212 S Chase Ave Unit A, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Roy Anthony Skudlarek to Joseph Borter
$145,000; 1133 S Finley Rd Unit 214, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Francis M Cunningham to Ronald Ramey
$130,000; 2222 S Stewart Ave Unit 1L, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Jeanine Hill to Jdh Builders Llc
$125,000; 1313A S Rebecca Rd Unit 218, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Devin Moody to Stewart Avdich
$114,500; 16 N Garfield St Unit 2E, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Constance Bellavia to Wevo Properties Llc
Naperville
$795,000; 1403 Jonester Court, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Kendra Johnson to Christopher T Jacks
$785,000; 1543 Branford Lane, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Schaller 2017 Trust to Imran Dar
$780,000; 2576 Bangert Lane, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Laura Y Smith Trust to Eric Daniel Jung
$780,000; 2344 Skylane Drive, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Prakash Trust to Erman Guleryuz
$770,000; 3804 Tall Grass Drive, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Timothy M Dever to Mohammed Hussain
$751,000; 2704 Modaff Road, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Kunkel Trust to Michael J Gainey
$740,000; 420 Bayberry Lane, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Benjamin A Connor to Kristine S Marino
$735,000; 420 Apple River Drive, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Bruce E Taillon to Nicholas Falk
$735,000; 2110 Camellia Court, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by R Gary Privett to Ryan E Mccaffrey
$730,000; 5603 Rosinweed Lane, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Ashish Mehta to Taegyu Lim
$716,500; 2607 Newport Drive, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Mann Trust to Joseph Frigo
$710,000; 2215 Sable Oaks Drive, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Gary V Ratkiewicz to Justin Allen
$705,000; 4775 Snapjack Circle, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Mullick Trust to Samir Mathur
$687,000; 2107 Primrose Lane, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Ernesto Gutierrez to Brian Seawright
$675,000; 24401 Royal County Down Drive, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Patrick Horn to Sheren Alshwaiyat
$670,000; 704 Antietam Court, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Leah D S Setzen Mehl to Kevin J Ha
$655,000; 1500 Rapids Court, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Jacques N Chevrier Iii to Vikas Ghai
$650,000; 3735 Birch Lane, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Bret Caliban to Akash Narayan
$650,000; 2212 Joyce Lane, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Gerald A Evans to Yingjun Tang
$645,000; 1127 Hidden Spring Drive, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Kapraun Trust to Colleen Mcmanigal
$640,000; 5320 Prairie Sage Lane, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Manikandan Karur to Brian L Glassman
$625,000; 25 Honeyberry Court, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Roger P Keech to Erick M Duran
$620,000; 146 Kingsbridge Circle, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Kirkegaard Trust to Thomas Rehak
$615,000; 24 Waxwing Ave., Naperville; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Touhey Trust to Brian Hennessy
$615,000; 1532 Oswego Road, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Craig R Lothridge to Pulkit Bhargava
$605,000; 2122 University Drive, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Udell Trust to Keith Larson
$604,000; 2112 Ferry Rd Unit 102 & 103, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Iron Gate Motor Plaza Inc to Maac Motor Cars Llc
$590,000; 3831 Mallard Lane, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Randall B Andresen to Tianyi Li
$575,000; 370 Prairie Ave., Naperville; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Matthew Stanford to Marlys A Costain
$575,000; 352 Green Valley Drive, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Grobl Trust to Jason Kyle Simpson
$570,000; 490 River Bend Rd Unit 1, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Kordas Trust to Christopher D Nichols
$565,000; 6S250 Cape Road, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by John Mirabelli to David L Johnson Iii
$550,000; 2111 Yellowstar Lane, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by James L Reid Iii to Andrew Asihene Akwaah
$550,000; 10S332 Alma Lane, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Arti Rameshchandra Patel to Isaac Tam
$545,000; 3543 Fairmont Ave., Naperville; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Lakshmi S Bhosale to Krishna Gujjeti
$540,000; 1831 Brookdale Road, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Johnson Trust to Michael Seeman
$530,000; 3420 Parliament Lane, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Thirumalvalavan Ramamurthi to Maulik Sharma
$525,000; 2210 Weatherbee Lane, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Pulte Home Co Llc to Ann Jiang
$525,000; 20 S Parkway Drive, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Cheryl Martzan to Thomas E Turnbull
$525,000; 1001 Sara Lane, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Richard C Loan to Connor Kasal
$515,000; 2950 Reflection Drive, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Nelson Sr Trust to Jae Suk Lee
$500,000; 349 Pearson Circle, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Erik Wenzel to David Voris
$480,000; 3416 Rosecroft Lane, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Bryan Christopher Martinez Tru to Ritwik Sen
$460,000; 711 N Brainard St, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Keith D Richardson to Kevin P Strickland
$455,000; 641 N Wright St, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Daniel R Pahl to Brandon Jay Buikema
$445,000; 29W012 Shell Lake Drive, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Edward Kellison Sr to Orlando Xavier
$432,000; 2624 Blakely Lane, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Cory M Green to Shubha Prabhu
$425,000; 8 S Huffman St, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Jostlein Trust to Emmanuel Gonzalez
$415,000; 1318 E Braymore Circle, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Alon Cohen to Adil Akram
$414,000; 2640 Blakely Ln Unit 905, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Bjpark Llc to Marc R Moon
$406,000; 4334 Monroe Ave., Naperville; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Tracy Lange to Samarth Shyam Sunder Rathore
$395,000; 236 Westbrook Circle, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Anil H Thakkar to Stephanie Gillum
$394,000; 213 Split Oak Road, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Lawrence Trust to Gino Jesus Peluso Marzocca
$385,000; 35 Pebblewood Trail, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Mirjana Jovanovic to Kajus Kavaliauskas
$350,000; 1061 Sheridan Circle, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Jennifer Seltzer to Niki Mathioudakis
$325,000; 30W180 Allister Lane, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Kuda Trust to Andrew Gagner
$307,000; 2585 Arcadia Circle, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Joanne Edwards to Ahmed Shafiuddin Irfan Khan
$291,000; 2875 Stonewater Drive, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Nicolae Ursachi to Supratim Bhunia
$281,500; 2467 Golf Ridge Circle, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Catherine A Schuyler to Durga Prasad Cheedepudi
$268,000; 1969 Oxley Circle, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Douglas C Adcock to James Roddy
$253,000; 2871 Vernal Lane, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Jayashree Lakshmanan to Ashok Manan Lakshmanan
$235,000; 404 Kensington Court, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Sonja Mihelcic to Haozhe Zhang
$225,000; 2124 Lancaster Cir Unit 202A, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Joyce E Haemer to Geroge Francis Kaipillil
$220,000; 2203 Worthing Dr Unit 201C, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Carol A Garber to Phillip N Garber
$218,000; 1344 Mc Dowell Rd Unit 201, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Husniye Ceylan Evrenos to Alexander Oliver Schmidt
$178,000; 43 Foxcroft Rd Unit 119, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Eric Keifer to Samuel Salvador Banda Jr
Oak Brook
$580,000; 6 Oak Brook Club Dr Unit J203, Oak Brook; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Waters Trust to John Collins
$365,000; 2 Oak Brook Club Dr Unit C303, Oak Brook; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Jeanne M Amrose Estate to Joseph Purpura
Roselle
$625,000; 655 Red Maple Lane, Roselle; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Anthony Pitello to Abhay Krishnakumar Dwivedy
$600,000; 6N071 Virginia Road, Roselle; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Thomas J Pomahac Jr to Joseph Kaleta
$370,000; 1600 Roslyn Road, Roselle; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Amit Jain to Ashish Bhardwaj
$365,000; 730 Meade Lane, Roselle; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Paul Bejanski to Krunal R Patel
$315,000; 605 White Sands Bay, Roselle; Sold on July 26, 2023, by David S Zubriski to David Schwartz
$302,000; 110 Cambrian Court, Roselle; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Christopher Scoville to Tyler J Block
$267,000; 628 Forum Drive, Roselle; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Khoi Nguyen Luu to Alexis N Orozco
$260,000; 714 Middleton Drive, Roselle; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Reynaldo C Castro to Valivanov Vasilev
$177,000; 752 Rodenburg Rd Unit 1D, Roselle; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Francisco Urias to Sheree Lucile Murphy
Villa Park
$509,000; 728 S Cornell Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Anthony Vecchiolla to James M Reilly
$490,000; 846 S Grant Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Giuseppe Maniaci to Jon E Jongebloed
$486,500; 237 S Villa Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by R E Investments Trust to Connor K Swier
$475,000; 313 S Oakland Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Jonmark F Bussert to Anthony Kasper
$355,000; 610 S Michigan Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Liss Trust to Max Lincoln
$340,000; 151 S Wisconsin Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Prince Trust to Patrick Robert Schmidt
$304,500; 139 E Maple Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Jennifer Hesse to Scott Henderson
$300,000; 429 N Westmore Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Steven T Verhil to Kevin Anderson
$260,000; 110 N 2nd Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Ellen Jane Peters to Matthew Holt Gibson
$255,000; 434 N Harvard Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Harvard Land Trust 434 to Amanda M Pays
$250,000; 1500 S Ardmore Ave Unit 409, Villa Park; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Catherine Casuby to Florfina M Albano
$213,000; 1S296 Dillon Lane, Villa Park; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Kandarappallil Jacob Philips to Antoinette Williams
Warrenville
$680,000; 3S344 Williams Road, Warrenville; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Waldemar Gajewski to Andrew K Guajardo
$650,000; 3S341 4th St, Warrenville; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Stephen Smith
$457,000; 30W146 Wheeler Circle, Warrenville; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Lexington Trace 2 Llc to Rod Christopher Gonzales
$400,000; 3S061 Williams Road, Warrenville; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Richard T White to Patrick Lozeau
$375,000; 30W120 Mack Road, Warrenville; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Kenneth W Brown to Brian J Shryock
$315,500; 2S630 Cynthia Drive, Warrenville; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Aubrey Adams to Charles Eugene Boksa
$290,000; 2S411 Sanchez Drive, Warrenville; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Nicholas Carreno to Marcia Rental Properties Llc
$162,000; 29W582 Winchester Cir N Unit 4, Warrenville; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Henry N Mbogo to Timothy Mills
Wayne
$500,000; 5N030 Ridge Lane, Wayne; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Pawel J Domagala to Mario C Camacho
West Chicago
$551,000; 265 Plumtree Lane, West Chicago; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by James D Couch to Brian Vargo
$240,000; 1109 Allen Ave., West Chicago; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Wanda Molina to Saul Vargas
$130,000; 247 N Neltnor Blvd Unit A2F, West Chicago; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Alhood Investments Llc to Maria L Hernandez Gonzalez
$90,000; 29W411 Ray St, West Chicago; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Laura Munoz to Dave Hakola
Westmont
$512,500; 637 Newport Ave., Westmont; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Jennifer Leska to Richard Dvorak
$465,000; 1109 Oakwood Drive, Westmont; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Joseph G Lee to Nicholas Giordano
$439,000; 761 Oakwood Drive, Westmont; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Bobek Trust to Karen M Russo
$435,000; 155 Washington Court, Westmont; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Thomas H Bergfeld to Genaro Rivera
$405,000; 748 Quebec Place, Westmont; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Chicago Trust Co Na Trustee to Dominic Imbordino
$337,500; 225 S Washington St, Westmont; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Joseph Mcdermott to Kathryn Hawn
$320,500; 134 S Park St, Westmont; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Max K Letizia
$186,000; 64 Pier Dr Unit 104, Westmont; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Brian Andrew Branchik to Zachary A Konieczka
$175,000; 63 W 64th St Unit 103, Westmont; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Slavko Novakovic to Gayatri Krishnan
$129,000; 924 S Lake Ct Unit 4-111, Westmont; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Hammer Trust to Matthew Stack
Wheaton
$675,000; 1513 Foothill Court, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Jeffrey P Noll to Christopher Parrilli
$665,000; 1300 Foothill Drive, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by John M Sheahin to Mais Karadsheh
$630,000; 603 S Hale St, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Jessica Irene Showman to Stephanie Grow
$600,000; 188 Hamilton Lane, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Jamie Lingle to David C Davenport
$585,000; 2003 Mackenzie Place, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by John E Lorensten to Katherine Marie Carey
$542,000; 1570 Burning Trail, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Dennis Delgado to Matthew Quigley
$530,000; 2260 Hiram Drive, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by James Joseph to Christian J Stangl
$460,000; 1401 Hyatt Drive, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Lindsey K Hamman to James S Hamman Jr
$450,000; 2041 Brentwood Court, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Marli Properties Llc to Jane Cox
$440,000; 711 Lakeside Drive, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Thomas C Favale Jr to Jessica Showmann
$425,000; 308 Westwood Drive, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Patrick Youngs to Ryan Schneider
$400,000; 501 W Evergreen St, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Loretta C Dejohn to Sarah O Neil
$396,000; 0S060 Pleasant Hill Road, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Kenneth J Ciombor to Yvonne Cam Tran
$374,500; 1311 Underwood Terrace, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Ellis 2020 Trust to Benjamin O Ellis
$370,000; 906 N President St, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Kimberly Demchak to Christopher Vollmer
$352,000; 628 S Knollwood Drive, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Rene L Moreno to Valerie A Guerrero
$345,000; 961 Kilkenny Drive, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Thomas Trust to Batjargal Baldandorj
$330,000; 1618 Taft Ave., Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Bleeden Trust to Kyaw Win
$290,000; 1251 Croydon Court, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Barbara J Walters to Alan Raddatz
$289,000; 0N029 Beverly St, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Carlito Turqueza to Sylvia I Polinski
$242,000; 1251 Folkstone Court, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by E Elaine Mass to Kristin Ruh
$222,000; 1408 Princeton Ct Unit C, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Linda Siegel to Justin W Bender
$215,000; 1753 Plymouth Ct Unit B, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Rafiq Basaria to Vitaliy Y Savenok
$207,000; 631 W Wesley St, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by James P Schnabel Iii to Jordan M Sartell
$175,000; 1426 Stonebridge Cir Unit K8, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Scott R Kolode to Malek Mostafa
Willowbrook
$580,000; 212 59th St, Willowbrook; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Joseph A Serio to Helena Varnavas Gorman
$255,000; 6340 Americana Dr Unit 303, Willowbrook; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Anna Landolac to Judith Bogdan
$235,000; 7515 Sheridan Dr Unit 2C, Willowbrook; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Ljupco Trajkov to Monika Doncheva
$225,000; 7246 Cottonwood Ct Unit 28A, Willowbrook; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Downing Trust to Paula Mazzotti
$223,500; 6443 Clarendon Hills Rd Unit 107, Willowbrook; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Kurt Schmidt to Frederick Coha
$157,000; 18B Kingery Quarter Unit 105, Willowbrook; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Jennider A Dezort to Leslie Vigil
$155,000; 6137 Knoll Wood Rd Unit 308, Willowbrook; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Agota Stancaitiene to Warka Barmada
Winfield
$728,000; 26W292 Thorngate Lane, Winfield; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Jamil Husain to Qadeer Ahmed
$425,000; 0N084 Vermont Court, Winfield; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Richard R Gerlich to Kendra Johnson
$405,000; 0S052 Leonard St, Winfield; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Ryan Jarrett Davis to Ashley Leclair
$395,000; 0N208 Calvin Court, Winfield; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Megan Mary Shippy to Christopher Westall
$350,000; 0S545 East St, Winfield; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Deena L Russ to Michael David Hryndej
$277,500; 0S349 Forest St, Winfield; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Joan M Lukasch to Michael J Trischan
Wood Dale
$361,000; 481 George St, Wood Dale; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Mateusz Broda to Ki Sook Kim
$315,000; 465 W Dominion Dr Unit 1204, Wood Dale; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Kin C Chu to Dominick R Dimaggio
$50,000; 6N345 Catalpa Ave., Wood Dale; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Syed Muneer to Rosa Trejo Rojas
Woodridge
$481,000; 6113 Allan Drive, Woodridge; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Weber Trust to James W Battle
$380,000; 3425 High Trail Drive, Woodridge; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Mark Steel to Jace Wenz
$380,000; 2 Eastgate Court, Woodridge; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Anthony M Dawson to Clifford Dienberg Jr
$355,000; 2031 Clover Lane, Woodridge; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Barbara Harrington Hill Estate to John C Vlach
$350,000; 3104 Shelley Court, Woodridge; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Robert J Coleman to Jennifer G Magnabosco
$285,000; 6430 Arnold Drive, Woodridge; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Kevin Millette to Jeffrey Shanks
$285,000; 6420 Double Eagle Dr Unit 310, Woodridge; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Jeffrey Allen Padavic
$248,000; 3 Bramble Bush Court, Woodridge; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Andrzej Jacak
$201,000; 7010 Rhodes Ct Unit 101, Woodridge; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Brian C Petring to Arjumand Yameen
$182,000; 12 Wake Robin Ct Unit 1-102, Woodridge; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by James F Miller to Marian Hartopeanu
$145,000; 2149 Country Club Dr Unit 3, Woodridge; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Benjamin Figueroa to Alexander Tebar
$140,000; 7010 Sussex Ct Unit 19-102, Woodridge; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Mi Casa Llc
$138,000; 2821 Hobson Rd Unit 5, Woodridge; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Charles Mintz to Michael M Keigher
• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000. For more sales, visit dailyherald.com.