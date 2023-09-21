DuPage County property transfers for July 26 to Aug. 22, 2023

Addison

$726,000; 1261 W Driscoll Lane, Addison; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Pulte Home Co Llc to Farashta Sediqzad

$723,000; 591 N Highlander Way, Addison; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Pulte Home Co Llc to Nikhath Irfana

$490,000; 809 N Central Ave., Addison; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by John M Utterback to Eric Mensah

$479,000; 1108 N Mare Barn Lane, Addison; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Susa Trust to Nidhin Joseph

$435,000; 118 E North Ave., Addison; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Brenda Gallegos to Ahmed Khawaja

$335,000; 272 N Pioneer Drive, Addison; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Paul A Gross to Joselyn M Colmenero Soto

$330,000; 125 E North Ave., Addison; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Mariana Salazar to Juan Antonie Arellano

$295,000; 645 W Moreland Ave., Addison; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Carmen Dodaro to Anthony R Capra

$265,000; 29 N Highview Ave., Addison; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Kenneth H Kropke to Sandy Herrera

$260,000; 1307 W Lake St Unit 105, Addison; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Grabowski Family Trust to Dawid Wilczynski

$212,500; 881 N Swift Rd Unit 881, Addison; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Jennifer A Caldwell to Summana Kazmi

$210,000; 881 N Swift Rd Unit 103, Addison; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by George A Alcorn Trust to Pablo J Pozo

$85,000; 2N720 Wood Dale Road, Addison; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Umbriel Llc to Christine Beecham

Bartlett

$645,000; 29W451 Morningside Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Andrew J Charter to Fidel Batres

$547,500; 1325 Deerfield Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Peter A Tortorici to Richard Gerlich

$518,000; 1309 Turfway Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by John S Lund Sr to Chintan A Patel

$515,000; 1113 Stonegate Court, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Dileep Abraham to Mohammed A Ali

$475,000; 1251 Humbracht Cir Unit A, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Rsg Holdings Llc to Edm Dept Inc

$455,000; 1217 Lynnfield Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Raymond E Lorch Trust to Bharti R Shah

$440,000; 123 Wilcox Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Kevin D Zaideman to Kristen Cleone Beers

$425,000; 227 Shawnee Circle, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by John Chacon to Konstantin Bochkarev

$402,500; 240 Gatewood Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Margaret M Ray Kokum to Anthony Borowczyk

$350,000; 1196 Jasmine Court, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Piyush B Desai to Farrukh Ahsan

$342,000; 685 Catalpa Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Larry A Sultan to Javier Rosales

$325,000; 939 Shorewood Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Moore Trust to Dhaval Patel

$232,500; 370 Ashford Cir Unit 1, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Jhanish Llc to Michael B Bochnak

Bensenville

$330,000; 242 N Church Road, Bensenville; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Patricia A Beck to Marvin Q Zacarias Lopez

$260,000; 179 George St, Bensenville; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Tyrone M Ward to Michael S Pyles

$45,000; 266 E Jefferson St, Bensenville; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Mario Ultreras to Bernard Salzinger

Bloomingdale

$560,000; 105 S Windham Lane, Bloomingdale; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Franz Trust to Garvin John

$474,000; 179 Montvale Lane, Bloomingdale; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Nicholas Jordan Bondi to Bharti Paramar

$350,000; 308 Sutherland Lane, Bloomingdale; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Piedad Gutierrez to Carl V Giles

$296,000; 210 Stoneybrook Lane, Bloomingdale; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Joseph Abalos to Scott Pinsky

$276,000; 289 Colony Green Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Kamil Swiech to Lara Haben

Carol Stream

$450,000; 517 Parkside Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Bipinkumar Babubhai Patel to Mohammed Hammad Fnu

$440,500; 862 Dugout Trail, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by John L Mcguire to Abraham Y Luba

$435,000; 1N329 Fanchon St, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Carlton Joint Trust to Mohammed Farooqui

$431,000; 896 Farm Glen Lane, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Mark E Ostrand to Iyaad Daas

$405,000; 1N226 Darling St, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Robert R Chapman to Roger Miller

$360,000; 207 Arapahoe Trail, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Alexander Hayes to Andrew J Joslin

$325,000; 707 Aztec Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Mike Riefke to Felix A Zaragoza

$325,000; 1364 Narragansett Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Rogelio C Pidu to Rachel Pidu Sicad

$290,000; 1350 Portsmouth Court, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Om Squared Llc to Trung Thach

$285,000; 114 Concord Lane, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Larry Lindquist to Allison Oum

$210,000; 1199 Country Glen Lane, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Cortez Realty Trust to Carmela Cortez

$163,500; 558 Canterbury Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Vesole Real Estate Ii Llc

Clarendon Hills

$285,000; 582 Willowcreek Court, Clarendon Hills; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Mian Zhang to Miao Liu

$250,000; 412 Mcdaniels Cir Unit 308, Clarendon Hills; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Sarah Pratt Dabagia to Judith Musick

$215,000; 329 Coventry Ct Unit 4-1, Clarendon Hills; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Neitzel Trust to Erich Nika

Darien

$499,000; 7820 Dorchester Lane, Darien; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Marelli Trust to Joseph N Frazetta Jr

$455,000; 7313 Richmond Ave., Darien; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Rhoades 2021 Trust to Hector Amalio Corral

$450,000; 1110 71st St, Darien; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Kelly Kottas to Courtney Willman

$430,000; 8532 Thistlewood Court, Darien; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Louis A Cano

$420,500; 8646 Pearson Drive, Darien; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Cirjakovic Trust to Mark E Kiel

$402,000; 1025 Timber Lane, Darien; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by David Bik to Zachary D Sima

$400,000; 7705 Sawyer Road, Darien; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Phillip C White Jr to Michael Adkesson

$353,000; 2731 Curran Court, Darien; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Wanqing Xie to Patrick Edward Riley

$345,000; 8590 Wood Vale Drive, Darien; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Andrzej Surawski to Alfred Jacques

$123,000; 7410 Brookdale Dr Unit 4-103, Darien; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Robert G Davino to Frederick Hessler Iii

Downers Grove

$745,000; 1130 Robey Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Adam J Schuhmacher to Steven Inkmann

$630,000; 5248 Benton Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Kevin J Lucas to Israel Lopez

$596,000; 4132 Roslyn Road, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Michael Novak to Alex Nicholas Marx

$570,000; 2417 Maple Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Altus Ig Real Estate Llc to Nathanial Freeman

$470,000; 6941 Springside Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Renovations By Jc Llc to Adrian Baran

$445,000; 1212 Warren Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Martin D Maxey to Bryan Dean Olson

$430,000; 1104 Palmer St, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Meilie Tsai to Nicholas A Serpico

$420,000; 319 55th Place, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Kevin King to Susan W Elster Jones

$385,000; 5532 Aubrey Terrace, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Jovica Jovanovic to Jose Aguirre Cortez

$375,000; 347 55th St, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Colin R Hancock to Sean M Brady

$370,000; 4345 Oakwood Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Kevin J Lawlor to David Reyes

$365,000; 626 Wilson St, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Gregory C Trengove to Andrew Proctor

$362,000; 8009 Winter Circle, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Mccarthy Trust to Jacquelyn Thate

$351,000; 6026 Osage Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Christiaens Trust to James Ryan Steinkraus

$350,000; 5933 Washington St, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Obra 93 Trust to Ann Gonnering

$310,000; 6040 Belmont Road, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Lenkowski Trust to Christopher Durschmid

$305,000; 5817 Sherman Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by William J Ruff to Brian Graham

$305,000; 1005 61st St, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Bogdan Llc to Alan M Betance

$260,000; 1699 Boundary Court, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Cassandra Ponstein to Mariino Costello

$245,000; 4332 Fairview Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Daniel Glover to Carlos H Garay

$235,000; 444 Redondo Dr Unit 107, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Rae Kuncewicz to Matthew Naglewski

$180,000; 4250 Saratoga Ave Unit 104, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Dean Harrington to Kendra M Harrison

$165,000; 5300 Walnut Ave Unit 6D, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Lori A Balsamo to James Samuel

$163,500; 431 73rd St Unit 101, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to William J Remiyas

$163,000; 5540 Walnut Ave Unit 28B, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Rocco Lombardo to Antonia Raimondi

$157,000; 5540 Walnut Ave Unit 21A, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Doris Harris to Korrie Mehr

$155,000; 3941 Saratoga Ave Unit F-112, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Taylor Trust to Muhammed Umair Khurshid

$138,000; 4129 Saratoga Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Milan S Stecko to Markolaou Homes Llc

$108,000; 2800 Maple Ave Unit 27A, Downers Grove; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Kevin Ko to Mayra Valenzuela

Elmhurst

$795,000; 33 Windsor Drive, Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Snow Trust to Kathleen M Lencioni

$736,500; 418 S Hill St, Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Ryan Bradley Musser to Christopher Greene

$695,000; 170 S Fairfield Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Charlotte Mushow to Ryan Court

$680,000; 197 S Fairfield Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Laurence Colangelo to Imran H Ali

$679,000; 555 S Saylor Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Fred Romanowski to Michael Mcgrath

$625,000; 1900 S Poplar Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by David Frobel Trust to Gilbert Villasenor

$582,500; 300 N Maple Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Chester Lech to Karl M Brower

$580,000; 615 S Saylor Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Robert D Miller to Heather A Hunter

$530,000; 886 S Bryan St, Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Bryan Belville to Jonathan M Kinnas

$502,000; 327 E Yorkfield Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Marcos A Zacharopoulos to Julie Goshorn

$500,000; 523 N Myrtle Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Gusloff Trust to Jonathan Gamradt

$485,000; 554 E Park Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Shawn Robert Harris to Bryan J Pasquesi

$416,000; 458 W Alexander Blvd, Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Mary Sias to Michael W Kierys

$375,000; 15W405 Grand Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Anthony Matos Lopez to Andres San Roman

$363,000; 245 E Cayuga Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Duran Trust to James N Favia

$330,000; 15W267 Lexington St, Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Ross Reavis to Steven M Rucks

$285,000; 657 N Van Auken St, Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Maha Youssef to Javier Delgado Flores

$235,000; 280 N Highland Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Negec Llc to Joseph D Agostino

Glen Ellyn

$753,000; 260 Forest Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Jeffery J Baker to Eric Emshoff

$689,000; 802 Highview Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Douglas K Shaw to Christopher Radek

$457,500; 2S160 Huntington Court, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Aaron P Schmidt to Kelli Marvel

$372,000; 22W130 Butterfield Road, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Collen Piraino to Benjamin M Popovich

$335,000; 586 Crescent Blvd Unit 202, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Laura M Foltz to Kbjb Llc

$315,000; 82 S Valley Road, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Jeffrey Jankowski to Fredy Santiago Sanchez

$295,000; 22W262 State Route 53, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Omer A Khan to Nicco Russotti

$145,000; 1188 Royal Glen Dr Unit 110, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Nancy L Cross to Joseph Calderon

Glendale Heights

$360,000; 1755 Hemlock Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Kheim Tran to Zaw Latt

$315,500; 1103 Shorewood Ct Unit 1103, Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Ernest Stone Jr to Mohammadsalim Mansuri

$315,000; 162 E Stevenson Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Patrick S Burn Jr to J Jesus Lopez Silva

$275,000; 246 Belden Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by George L Spencer Sr to Jennifer Maizie Hoppe

$260,000; 32 Dennison Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Gianna R Gherardi to Roland P Gherardi

$245,500; 190 Golfview Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Walter W Barakat to Rolando Menendez

$226,000; 741 Asbury Drive, Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Van T Lian to Nisarg Gandhi

$180,000; 535 Darlene Lane, Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Swaminarayan Prop Llc to Andrii Panchuki

$165,000; 1268 Prairie Ave Unit A, Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Michael J Lopez to Julissa Aquino

$160,000; 1285 Pleasant Ave Unit 84-A, Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Hilary A Bell to Sheila Warwick

$155,000; 252 Shorewood Dr Unit 2A, Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Hoa Thi Trustee Nguyen to Fengling Duan

$155,000; 208 Dunteman Dr Unit 202, Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Richard Kaczor to Rakesh Patel

$132,500; 1101 Cedar St Unit 1A, Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Trung Thach to Gilberto Rodriguez

$95,000; 1101 Cedar St Unit 3A, Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Midway Exchange Trs 1 Llc to Cap Real Estate Llc

$91,500; 76 W Nevada Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Alison Stuever to Alison Stuever

$80,500; 1101 Cedar St Unit 2A, Glendale Heights; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Diane L Mc Govern to Kendall Partners Ltd

Hinsdale

$651,000; 739 Franklin St, Hinsdale; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Joyner Trust to Sunayana Srinivasan

Itasca

$452,000; 392 E Tall Oaks Lane, Itasca; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Gillespie Trust to Mykola Voitovych

$361,000; 210 Bay Drive, Itasca; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Ramakrishna Vemuri to Kevin Kim

$360,000; 5N301 Eagle Terrace, Itasca; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Darcy M Mackaman to Angel Tiscareno

$355,000; 270 Wildspring Court, Itasca; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Katherine K Warren to Amar Patel

$320,000; 193 Millers Crossing, Itasca; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Adam Deyna to Bret A Gogoel

Lemont

$385,000; 20W143 99th St, Lemont; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by John E Siblik to James Patrick Hanus

Lisle

$655,000; 2758 Shellingham Drive, Lisle; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Andrew Forni to Alonso G Ramos

$635,000; 6508 Fernwood Drive, Lisle; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Coughlin 2013 Trust to Tanvi Arora

$595,000; 4821 Kingston Ave., Lisle; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Bala Murali Lingamaneni to Stephanie Le

$485,000; 2742 Valley Forge Road, Lisle; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Gary F Gray to Madeline Elizabeth Pearce

$425,000; 6138 Dixon Drive, Lisle; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Brian P Strizheus to Kim Fugiel

$347,000; 807 Mckenzie Station Drive, Lisle; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Liang Cheng to Robert A Kalnicky

$340,000; 550 Bluebell Court, Lisle; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Shirley A Schmook to Hannah Bennewate

$295,000; 843 Mckenzie Station Drive, Lisle; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Felicia Coates Chambers to Thomas Rogers

$200,000; 5700 Hillcrest Ln Unit 3J, Lisle; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Arlu Properties Inc to Colton Nero

$200,000; 5500 Hillcrest Ln Unit 3A, Lisle; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by David Davenport to Sardor Fuzaylov

$180,000; 610 Gamble Drive, Lisle; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Edward A Johnson to Nicholas Tortorello

$165,000; 5500 Hillcrest Ln Unit 1M, Lisle; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Donald Volz to Steven O Connor

$155,000; 4508 Beau Monde Dr Unit 2, Lisle; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Etc Custodian Trustee to Sedat Dilek

$131,000; 5511 Lakeside Dr Unit 122-2E, Lisle; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Troy Hays to 122 2e Llc

$120,000; 2301 Beau Monde Ter Unit 203, Lisle; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Peter J Schrader to Mmt Services Llc 2301 Beau Mon

Lombard

$635,000; 145 E Morningside Ave., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by John F Suarino to Brian Hayes

$540,000; 1S330 Pine View St, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Laan Trust to Oliver A Khan

$460,000; 1S563 Fairview Ave., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Vizart Gowher to Bryan Mcgowan

$450,000; 403 W Harding Road, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Kenneth Allen Schatz to Jacqueline Cisar

$425,000; 312 S Edgewood Ave., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Michael R Franzen to Eugene R Richards

$401,000; 657 N Vista Ave., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Franklin Zakary Tilocco to Eric Nelessen

$390,000; 244 N Lombard Ave., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by A H Development Inc to Norberto Cruz

$390,000; 230 W 20th St, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Jenny Tadros to Katarzyna Weremijewicz

$374,000; 348 W Ethel Ave., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by James Espinos to William M Schermer

$370,000; 39 E Washington Blvd, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Tracey A Dunn to Thomas Ohman

$370,000; 21W186 Everest Road, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Donna Clarke to Lisa M Best

$360,000; 506 S Highland Ave., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by William R Reinert to Tori Brixius

$355,000; 55 W 18th St, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Kogol Trust to Vizarat Gowher

$353,000; 21W236 Glen Park Road, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Parquette Trust to Erin Canning

$350,000; 855 E 22nd St Unit 404, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Mary D Dunne to Thomas J Beata

$326,500; 706 S School St, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Grandview Capital Llc to Elijah Heyboer

$325,000; 521 S Park Road, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Donald Howard Ross Iii to Kimberly L Capulong

$308,000; 313 Westmore Meyers Road, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by James R Pierson Ii to Michael Shippy

$305,000; 534 N Martha St, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Fernando G Llaguno Jr Trust to Omer Meah

$296,000; 645 Rochelle Terrace, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Mark Luessow to Aymie Clayton

$290,000; 33 N Craig Place, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Norma B Lambino to Edgar Lambino Jr

$287,500; 16 Majestic Drive, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Sean Heaver to Talha Jamil

$285,000; 2030 Saint Regis Dr Unit 522, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Jeffrey W Thomas to Nyles Nelson

$280,000; 347 N Martha St, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Jovanka A Todorovic to Ambareen Ahmed

$271,000; 1216 S Wisconsin Ave., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Nicholas Moore to Michael J Jacobs

$270,000; 510 S Fairfield Ave., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Klos Trust to Rodolfo Isaac Carranza

$260,000; 110 W Potomac Ave., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Ih3 Property Illinois Lp to Mash Properties St Llc

$180,000; 30 N Westmore Ave., Lombard; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Bonnie L Cousins to Stephen Obregon

$150,000; 212 S Chase Ave Unit A, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Roy Anthony Skudlarek to Joseph Borter

$145,000; 1133 S Finley Rd Unit 214, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Francis M Cunningham to Ronald Ramey

$130,000; 2222 S Stewart Ave Unit 1L, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Jeanine Hill to Jdh Builders Llc

$125,000; 1313A S Rebecca Rd Unit 218, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Devin Moody to Stewart Avdich

$114,500; 16 N Garfield St Unit 2E, Lombard; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Constance Bellavia to Wevo Properties Llc

Naperville

$795,000; 1403 Jonester Court, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Kendra Johnson to Christopher T Jacks

$785,000; 1543 Branford Lane, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Schaller 2017 Trust to Imran Dar

$780,000; 2576 Bangert Lane, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Laura Y Smith Trust to Eric Daniel Jung

$780,000; 2344 Skylane Drive, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Prakash Trust to Erman Guleryuz

$770,000; 3804 Tall Grass Drive, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Timothy M Dever to Mohammed Hussain

$751,000; 2704 Modaff Road, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Kunkel Trust to Michael J Gainey

$740,000; 420 Bayberry Lane, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Benjamin A Connor to Kristine S Marino

$735,000; 420 Apple River Drive, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Bruce E Taillon to Nicholas Falk

$735,000; 2110 Camellia Court, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by R Gary Privett to Ryan E Mccaffrey

$730,000; 5603 Rosinweed Lane, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Ashish Mehta to Taegyu Lim

$716,500; 2607 Newport Drive, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Mann Trust to Joseph Frigo

$710,000; 2215 Sable Oaks Drive, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Gary V Ratkiewicz to Justin Allen

$705,000; 4775 Snapjack Circle, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Mullick Trust to Samir Mathur

$687,000; 2107 Primrose Lane, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Ernesto Gutierrez to Brian Seawright

$675,000; 24401 Royal County Down Drive, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Patrick Horn to Sheren Alshwaiyat

$670,000; 704 Antietam Court, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Leah D S Setzen Mehl to Kevin J Ha

$655,000; 1500 Rapids Court, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Jacques N Chevrier Iii to Vikas Ghai

$650,000; 3735 Birch Lane, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Bret Caliban to Akash Narayan

$650,000; 2212 Joyce Lane, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Gerald A Evans to Yingjun Tang

$645,000; 1127 Hidden Spring Drive, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Kapraun Trust to Colleen Mcmanigal

$640,000; 5320 Prairie Sage Lane, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Manikandan Karur to Brian L Glassman

$625,000; 25 Honeyberry Court, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Roger P Keech to Erick M Duran

$620,000; 146 Kingsbridge Circle, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Kirkegaard Trust to Thomas Rehak

$615,000; 24 Waxwing Ave., Naperville; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Touhey Trust to Brian Hennessy

$615,000; 1532 Oswego Road, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Craig R Lothridge to Pulkit Bhargava

$605,000; 2122 University Drive, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Udell Trust to Keith Larson

$604,000; 2112 Ferry Rd Unit 102 & 103, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Iron Gate Motor Plaza Inc to Maac Motor Cars Llc

$590,000; 3831 Mallard Lane, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Randall B Andresen to Tianyi Li

$575,000; 370 Prairie Ave., Naperville; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Matthew Stanford to Marlys A Costain

$575,000; 352 Green Valley Drive, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Grobl Trust to Jason Kyle Simpson

$570,000; 490 River Bend Rd Unit 1, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Kordas Trust to Christopher D Nichols

$565,000; 6S250 Cape Road, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by John Mirabelli to David L Johnson Iii

$550,000; 2111 Yellowstar Lane, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by James L Reid Iii to Andrew Asihene Akwaah

$550,000; 10S332 Alma Lane, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Arti Rameshchandra Patel to Isaac Tam

$545,000; 3543 Fairmont Ave., Naperville; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Lakshmi S Bhosale to Krishna Gujjeti

$540,000; 1831 Brookdale Road, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Johnson Trust to Michael Seeman

$530,000; 3420 Parliament Lane, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Thirumalvalavan Ramamurthi to Maulik Sharma

$525,000; 2210 Weatherbee Lane, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Pulte Home Co Llc to Ann Jiang

$525,000; 20 S Parkway Drive, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Cheryl Martzan to Thomas E Turnbull

$525,000; 1001 Sara Lane, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Richard C Loan to Connor Kasal

$515,000; 2950 Reflection Drive, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Nelson Sr Trust to Jae Suk Lee

$500,000; 349 Pearson Circle, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Erik Wenzel to David Voris

$480,000; 3416 Rosecroft Lane, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Bryan Christopher Martinez Tru to Ritwik Sen

$460,000; 711 N Brainard St, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Keith D Richardson to Kevin P Strickland

$455,000; 641 N Wright St, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Daniel R Pahl to Brandon Jay Buikema

$445,000; 29W012 Shell Lake Drive, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Edward Kellison Sr to Orlando Xavier

$432,000; 2624 Blakely Lane, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Cory M Green to Shubha Prabhu

$425,000; 8 S Huffman St, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Jostlein Trust to Emmanuel Gonzalez

$415,000; 1318 E Braymore Circle, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Alon Cohen to Adil Akram

$414,000; 2640 Blakely Ln Unit 905, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Bjpark Llc to Marc R Moon

$406,000; 4334 Monroe Ave., Naperville; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Tracy Lange to Samarth Shyam Sunder Rathore

$395,000; 236 Westbrook Circle, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Anil H Thakkar to Stephanie Gillum

$394,000; 213 Split Oak Road, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Lawrence Trust to Gino Jesus Peluso Marzocca

$385,000; 35 Pebblewood Trail, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Mirjana Jovanovic to Kajus Kavaliauskas

$350,000; 1061 Sheridan Circle, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Jennifer Seltzer to Niki Mathioudakis

$325,000; 30W180 Allister Lane, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Kuda Trust to Andrew Gagner

$307,000; 2585 Arcadia Circle, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Joanne Edwards to Ahmed Shafiuddin Irfan Khan

$291,000; 2875 Stonewater Drive, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Nicolae Ursachi to Supratim Bhunia

$281,500; 2467 Golf Ridge Circle, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Catherine A Schuyler to Durga Prasad Cheedepudi

$268,000; 1969 Oxley Circle, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Douglas C Adcock to James Roddy

$253,000; 2871 Vernal Lane, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Jayashree Lakshmanan to Ashok Manan Lakshmanan

$235,000; 404 Kensington Court, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Sonja Mihelcic to Haozhe Zhang

$225,000; 2124 Lancaster Cir Unit 202A, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Joyce E Haemer to Geroge Francis Kaipillil

$220,000; 2203 Worthing Dr Unit 201C, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Carol A Garber to Phillip N Garber

$218,000; 1344 Mc Dowell Rd Unit 201, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Husniye Ceylan Evrenos to Alexander Oliver Schmidt

$178,000; 43 Foxcroft Rd Unit 119, Naperville; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Eric Keifer to Samuel Salvador Banda Jr

Oak Brook

$580,000; 6 Oak Brook Club Dr Unit J203, Oak Brook; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Waters Trust to John Collins

$365,000; 2 Oak Brook Club Dr Unit C303, Oak Brook; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Jeanne M Amrose Estate to Joseph Purpura

Roselle

$625,000; 655 Red Maple Lane, Roselle; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Anthony Pitello to Abhay Krishnakumar Dwivedy

$600,000; 6N071 Virginia Road, Roselle; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Thomas J Pomahac Jr to Joseph Kaleta

$370,000; 1600 Roslyn Road, Roselle; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Amit Jain to Ashish Bhardwaj

$365,000; 730 Meade Lane, Roselle; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Paul Bejanski to Krunal R Patel

$315,000; 605 White Sands Bay, Roselle; Sold on July 26, 2023, by David S Zubriski to David Schwartz

$302,000; 110 Cambrian Court, Roselle; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Christopher Scoville to Tyler J Block

$267,000; 628 Forum Drive, Roselle; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Khoi Nguyen Luu to Alexis N Orozco

$260,000; 714 Middleton Drive, Roselle; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Reynaldo C Castro to Valivanov Vasilev

$177,000; 752 Rodenburg Rd Unit 1D, Roselle; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Francisco Urias to Sheree Lucile Murphy

Villa Park

$509,000; 728 S Cornell Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Anthony Vecchiolla to James M Reilly

$490,000; 846 S Grant Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Giuseppe Maniaci to Jon E Jongebloed

$486,500; 237 S Villa Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by R E Investments Trust to Connor K Swier

$475,000; 313 S Oakland Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Jonmark F Bussert to Anthony Kasper

$355,000; 610 S Michigan Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Liss Trust to Max Lincoln

$340,000; 151 S Wisconsin Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Prince Trust to Patrick Robert Schmidt

$304,500; 139 E Maple Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Jennifer Hesse to Scott Henderson

$300,000; 429 N Westmore Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Steven T Verhil to Kevin Anderson

$260,000; 110 N 2nd Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Ellen Jane Peters to Matthew Holt Gibson

$255,000; 434 N Harvard Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Harvard Land Trust 434 to Amanda M Pays

$250,000; 1500 S Ardmore Ave Unit 409, Villa Park; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Catherine Casuby to Florfina M Albano

$213,000; 1S296 Dillon Lane, Villa Park; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Kandarappallil Jacob Philips to Antoinette Williams

Warrenville

$680,000; 3S344 Williams Road, Warrenville; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Waldemar Gajewski to Andrew K Guajardo

$650,000; 3S341 4th St, Warrenville; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Stephen Smith

$457,000; 30W146 Wheeler Circle, Warrenville; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Lexington Trace 2 Llc to Rod Christopher Gonzales

$400,000; 3S061 Williams Road, Warrenville; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Richard T White to Patrick Lozeau

$375,000; 30W120 Mack Road, Warrenville; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Kenneth W Brown to Brian J Shryock

$315,500; 2S630 Cynthia Drive, Warrenville; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Aubrey Adams to Charles Eugene Boksa

$290,000; 2S411 Sanchez Drive, Warrenville; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Nicholas Carreno to Marcia Rental Properties Llc

$162,000; 29W582 Winchester Cir N Unit 4, Warrenville; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Henry N Mbogo to Timothy Mills

Wayne

$500,000; 5N030 Ridge Lane, Wayne; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Pawel J Domagala to Mario C Camacho

West Chicago

$551,000; 265 Plumtree Lane, West Chicago; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by James D Couch to Brian Vargo

$240,000; 1109 Allen Ave., West Chicago; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Wanda Molina to Saul Vargas

$130,000; 247 N Neltnor Blvd Unit A2F, West Chicago; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Alhood Investments Llc to Maria L Hernandez Gonzalez

$90,000; 29W411 Ray St, West Chicago; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Laura Munoz to Dave Hakola

Westmont

$512,500; 637 Newport Ave., Westmont; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Jennifer Leska to Richard Dvorak

$465,000; 1109 Oakwood Drive, Westmont; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Joseph G Lee to Nicholas Giordano

$439,000; 761 Oakwood Drive, Westmont; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Bobek Trust to Karen M Russo

$435,000; 155 Washington Court, Westmont; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Thomas H Bergfeld to Genaro Rivera

$405,000; 748 Quebec Place, Westmont; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Chicago Trust Co Na Trustee to Dominic Imbordino

$337,500; 225 S Washington St, Westmont; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Joseph Mcdermott to Kathryn Hawn

$320,500; 134 S Park St, Westmont; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Max K Letizia

$186,000; 64 Pier Dr Unit 104, Westmont; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Brian Andrew Branchik to Zachary A Konieczka

$175,000; 63 W 64th St Unit 103, Westmont; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Slavko Novakovic to Gayatri Krishnan

$129,000; 924 S Lake Ct Unit 4-111, Westmont; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Hammer Trust to Matthew Stack

Wheaton

$675,000; 1513 Foothill Court, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Jeffrey P Noll to Christopher Parrilli

$665,000; 1300 Foothill Drive, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by John M Sheahin to Mais Karadsheh

$630,000; 603 S Hale St, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Jessica Irene Showman to Stephanie Grow

$600,000; 188 Hamilton Lane, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Jamie Lingle to David C Davenport

$585,000; 2003 Mackenzie Place, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by John E Lorensten to Katherine Marie Carey

$542,000; 1570 Burning Trail, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Dennis Delgado to Matthew Quigley

$530,000; 2260 Hiram Drive, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by James Joseph to Christian J Stangl

$460,000; 1401 Hyatt Drive, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Lindsey K Hamman to James S Hamman Jr

$450,000; 2041 Brentwood Court, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Marli Properties Llc to Jane Cox

$440,000; 711 Lakeside Drive, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Thomas C Favale Jr to Jessica Showmann

$425,000; 308 Westwood Drive, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Patrick Youngs to Ryan Schneider

$400,000; 501 W Evergreen St, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Loretta C Dejohn to Sarah O Neil

$396,000; 0S060 Pleasant Hill Road, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Kenneth J Ciombor to Yvonne Cam Tran

$374,500; 1311 Underwood Terrace, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Ellis 2020 Trust to Benjamin O Ellis

$370,000; 906 N President St, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Kimberly Demchak to Christopher Vollmer

$352,000; 628 S Knollwood Drive, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Rene L Moreno to Valerie A Guerrero

$345,000; 961 Kilkenny Drive, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Thomas Trust to Batjargal Baldandorj

$330,000; 1618 Taft Ave., Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Bleeden Trust to Kyaw Win

$290,000; 1251 Croydon Court, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Barbara J Walters to Alan Raddatz

$289,000; 0N029 Beverly St, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Carlito Turqueza to Sylvia I Polinski

$242,000; 1251 Folkstone Court, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by E Elaine Mass to Kristin Ruh

$222,000; 1408 Princeton Ct Unit C, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Linda Siegel to Justin W Bender

$215,000; 1753 Plymouth Ct Unit B, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Rafiq Basaria to Vitaliy Y Savenok

$207,000; 631 W Wesley St, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by James P Schnabel Iii to Jordan M Sartell

$175,000; 1426 Stonebridge Cir Unit K8, Wheaton; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Scott R Kolode to Malek Mostafa

Willowbrook

$580,000; 212 59th St, Willowbrook; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Joseph A Serio to Helena Varnavas Gorman

$255,000; 6340 Americana Dr Unit 303, Willowbrook; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Anna Landolac to Judith Bogdan

$235,000; 7515 Sheridan Dr Unit 2C, Willowbrook; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Ljupco Trajkov to Monika Doncheva

$225,000; 7246 Cottonwood Ct Unit 28A, Willowbrook; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Downing Trust to Paula Mazzotti

$223,500; 6443 Clarendon Hills Rd Unit 107, Willowbrook; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Kurt Schmidt to Frederick Coha

$157,000; 18B Kingery Quarter Unit 105, Willowbrook; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Jennider A Dezort to Leslie Vigil

$155,000; 6137 Knoll Wood Rd Unit 308, Willowbrook; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Agota Stancaitiene to Warka Barmada

Winfield

$728,000; 26W292 Thorngate Lane, Winfield; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Jamil Husain to Qadeer Ahmed

$425,000; 0N084 Vermont Court, Winfield; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Richard R Gerlich to Kendra Johnson

$405,000; 0S052 Leonard St, Winfield; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Ryan Jarrett Davis to Ashley Leclair

$395,000; 0N208 Calvin Court, Winfield; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Megan Mary Shippy to Christopher Westall

$350,000; 0S545 East St, Winfield; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Deena L Russ to Michael David Hryndej

$277,500; 0S349 Forest St, Winfield; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Joan M Lukasch to Michael J Trischan

Wood Dale

$361,000; 481 George St, Wood Dale; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Mateusz Broda to Ki Sook Kim

$315,000; 465 W Dominion Dr Unit 1204, Wood Dale; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Kin C Chu to Dominick R Dimaggio

$50,000; 6N345 Catalpa Ave., Wood Dale; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Syed Muneer to Rosa Trejo Rojas

Woodridge

$481,000; 6113 Allan Drive, Woodridge; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Weber Trust to James W Battle

$380,000; 3425 High Trail Drive, Woodridge; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Mark Steel to Jace Wenz

$380,000; 2 Eastgate Court, Woodridge; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Anthony M Dawson to Clifford Dienberg Jr

$355,000; 2031 Clover Lane, Woodridge; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Barbara Harrington Hill Estate to John C Vlach

$350,000; 3104 Shelley Court, Woodridge; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Robert J Coleman to Jennifer G Magnabosco

$285,000; 6430 Arnold Drive, Woodridge; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Kevin Millette to Jeffrey Shanks

$285,000; 6420 Double Eagle Dr Unit 310, Woodridge; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Jeffrey Allen Padavic

$248,000; 3 Bramble Bush Court, Woodridge; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Andrzej Jacak

$201,000; 7010 Rhodes Ct Unit 101, Woodridge; Sold on Aug. 17, 2023, by Brian C Petring to Arjumand Yameen

$182,000; 12 Wake Robin Ct Unit 1-102, Woodridge; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by James F Miller to Marian Hartopeanu

$145,000; 2149 Country Club Dr Unit 3, Woodridge; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Benjamin Figueroa to Alexander Tebar

$140,000; 7010 Sussex Ct Unit 19-102, Woodridge; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Mi Casa Llc

$138,000; 2821 Hobson Rd Unit 5, Woodridge; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Charles Mintz to Michael M Keigher

