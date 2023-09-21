Cook County property transfers for July 25 to Aug. 22, 2023

Arlington Heights

$686,000; 1021 N Drury Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Rauen Trust to Zachary Reboletti

$685,000; 1121 N Phelps Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Bernard Osullivan to Joey Sung

$645,000; 1104 E Oxford Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Brian Dombroski to Gregory J Nelson

$600,000; 2424 N Evergreen Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Siddharth Srivastava to Danielle Winston

$585,000; 315 E Maude Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 25, 2023, by George Panackal to Neal David Ungerleider

$552,000; 1934 N Brighton Place, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Arlene P Turano to Sergey V Pashevkin

$550,000; 2024 N Brighton Place, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Jean E Rezny to Matthew B Schutzius

$540,000; 711 E Ivy Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Mantalbano Trust to Karol Sokowski

$517,000; 16 E Brookwood Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Kirk Benedix to Donald N Koide

$502,500; 506 W Oakton St, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Lechu Investments Llc to Anthony P Garza

$499,000; 1718 S Ridge Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Sandra M Cherwin to Gregory R Payne

$485,000; 1114 W Grove St, Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Barbara A Shufeltd to Martin Kennedy

$475,000; 901 E Marion St, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Grandview Capital Llc to Chantal Hancock

$470,000; 3258 N Heritage Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Sean M Leonard to Miro Bilandzic

$411,000; 2738 N Greenwood Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Shrirang A Mahajan to Rudolf Mayer

$410,000; 711 W Maude Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Dennis H Chan to Noreen Matera

$400,000; 201 N Vail Ave Unit 208, Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Heybrock Trust to Denise M Heybrock

$395,000; 103 S Brighton Place, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Spacapan & Spacapan Sr Trust to Emmanuel Ramirez

$390,000; 2318 N Huron St, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 25, 2023, by James J Feintech to Altynai Esenova

$375,500; 1262 S Mitchell Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Roberto Baratta to Ivan Huynh

$366,000; 818 W Gettysburg Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Henner Illinois Holdings Llc to Kim A Henner Woods

$320,000; 1649 N Belmont Ct Unit 1649, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Patrick Hill to Dean T Dornbier

$295,000; 1333 S Vail Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Sulla Trust to Kujtim Djelili

$205,000; 2612 N Windsor Dr Unit 2612, Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Wai Kwok to Jaime M De La Merced Jr

$195,000; 1122 N Dale Ave Unit 1L, Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Adam Gibala to Zamirbek Tashpulatov

$187,000; 2618 N Windsor Dr Unit 203, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Vadim Linnik to Kyung Soon Sung

$162,500; 934 S Highland Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Alan P Gibbs to Kaitlin Nicole Dearth

$150,000; 2420 E Brandenberry Ct Unit 3L, Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Jeffrey S Bronstein to Rosa Lema Rea

$145,000; 1217 S Old Wilke Rd Unit 303, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Roger Lee Blackmer to Ralph Lombardo

$141,500; 1030 S Fernandez Ave Unit 3G, Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Sam Y Kim to Dominik Wiktor Szpilski

$128,000; 2234 S Goebbert Rd Unit 314, Arlington Heights; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Pavlin Panev to Antoaneta Galabova

$95,000; 4220 Bonhill Dr Unit 1A, Arlington Heights; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Dt Enrich Llc to Carina Dornseifer

Barrington

$775,000; 231 W County Line Road, Barrington; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Huh Trust to Andrew J Carter

$701,000; 7 Marmon Lane, Barrington; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Eric Palomino to Accurso A Solano

$399,500; 417 Park Barrington Drive, Barrington; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Contruction Rehab Services Llc to Kevin Oneal

$390,000; 23365 N Hillside Road, Barrington; Sold on Aug. 14, 2023, by Infinite Reinvest Solutions Ll to Donald R Blanton

$370,000; 21166 N 20th St, Barrington; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Bryauna Kay Meehan to Curtis Bork

$325,000; 886 Bristol Drive, Barrington; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Ronald H Thoresen to Victor Wen

$250,000; 519 E Main St, Barrington; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Edwin Mckeirnan to Leo Tauer

$246,000; 326 Eastern Ave., Barrington; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Robert Schaack to Alexey Kutdusov

$244,000; 600 W Russell St Unit 308, Barrington; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Elvira Hyska to Cristian A Delgado

Bartlett

$640,000; 431 Ford Lane, Bartlett; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Matthew F Mcgregor to William Spanos

$516,000; 243 Butler Drive, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Chris M Marshall to Gregory Karesh

$502,000; 328 Ford Lane, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Jennifer M Orozco to Michael Kondrath

$490,000; 2058 Providence Drive, Bartlett; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Edwin S Martin to Robert J Plevney

$390,000; 342 Terrace Drive, Bartlett; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Neal A Hartman to Minh Loc Ho

$370,000; 651 Rose Lane, Bartlett; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Daudelin Trust to Luisa Malave

$320,000; 694 Lambert Ln Unit 118-3, Bartlett; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Pathik P Shah to Thomas G Kane

$275,000; 1994 Fountain Grass Circle, Bartlett; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Ligiore Trust to Charise L Pinon

$245,000; 1627 Spaulding Road, Bartlett; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Ryan Leciejewski to Tyler Robert Langlois

$225,000; 100 N Tatge Ave., Bartlett; Sold on July 27, 2023, by James Ogrady to A&r Spaces Llc

$196,000; 675 Greenfield Ct Unit D2, Bartlett; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Pauly D Properties Llc to Chintan Barot

$194,000; 675 Greenfield Ct Unit D1, Bartlett; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Pauly D Properties Llc Residen to Anil Barot

$194,000; 675 Greenfield Ct Unit C1, Bartlett; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Pauly D Properties Llc Residen to Urvi Barot

Buffalo Grove

$740,000; 471 Thorndale Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Volodymyr Shcherbyna to Amit S Lal

$695,000; 273 Stanton Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Michelle S Teicher to Parth Thakkar

$610,000; 515 Mayfair Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 26, 2023, by James J Nowak to Parth H Darji

$575,000; 410 Castlewood Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Adam Korf to Rachel Cullitan

$550,000; 1549 Bunescu Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Gregory Shraybman to Evgenia Chubata

$545,000; 1355 Gail Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Qun Wang to Stephen Alangar Prabu Irudayaraj

$530,000; 1107 Sandhurst Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Vaseekaran Janarthanam to Gilberto J Chaviedo Gonzalez

$515,000; 1521 Quaker Hollow Ct S, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Weldon Bibow to Shinebayar Bud

$419,000; 1080 Belmar Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Mark A Schaetzlein to Joshua W Bracken

$407,000; 272 Manor Dr Unit A, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Parth M Thakkar to Rakesh Chandramouli

$400,000; 411 Springside Lane, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Kimberly R White to Jayashree Saikia

$337,500; 979 Beechwood Road, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 28, 2023, by April C Carbonara to 979 Beechwood Llc

$321,000; 218 Woodstone Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Clayton P Voegtle to Dhruvaraj Jayaraman

$320,000; 12 W Beechwood Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Robert Jackson to Jay Cone

$299,000; 51 Old Oak Dr Unit 210, Buffalo Grove; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by David Zebos to Philip Bushbacher

$257,500; 50 Lake Blvd Unit 650, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Kenneth Adamson to James D Hammond

$160,000; 1087 Miller Ln Unit 201, Buffalo Grove; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Marcos Cruz to Calvin Allen

Deer Park

$525,000; 21870 W Talia Lane, Deer Park; Sold on Aug. 11, 2023, by Dobrila Savic to Melissa L Marin

$435,500; 21567 N Rainbow Road, Deer Park; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Aprildawn Merrell to Megan Lynn Collins

Des Plaines

$639,000; 661 Kenmare Court, Des Plaines; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Scarimbolo Trust to Nishal Jose

$430,000; 9421 Margail Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Hormese Vadakkekodavana to Raj Mohammed Ali Khan

$421,000; 1190 Evergreen Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Willie Bridges to Kubanychbek Osmonov

$415,000; 1391 Danbury Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Steven M Bertrand to Lenard J Tavernelli

$407,000; 1027 Wicke Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Vithal B Patel to Ided Stanly Raju

$400,500; 963 Hollywood Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Charles Yacob to Amy Kim

$390,000; 1182 Evergreen Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Alexander L Brend to Jay Adbert Santillan

$375,000; 9382 Hamlin Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Mukesh Shah to Devendra Patel

$375,000; 183 Ne River Rd Unit E-4, Des Plaines; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Carlito D Apuli to Kashif Ahmad

$360,000; 147 N Wolf Road, Des Plaines; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Sandra Mohammad to Rochelle Elizabeth Grossley

$350,500; 708 Sandy Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Mary Lou Hoeksema to Waqar Ahmed

$347,000; 341 Harding Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Dylan Stecker to Nicholas Parker Morgan

$344,000; 778 Hanbury Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Paul Louis Nickles to Emil George

$340,000; 2774 Rusty Drive, Des Plaines; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Engers Trust to Marco A Lievanos Estrada

$340,000; 2025 Lee St, Des Plaines; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Costance Cich to Imad Achmar

$340,000; 1661 Henry Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Orlando Sepulveda to Derek Z Marvin

$335,000; 481 Kinkaid Court, Des Plaines; Sold on July 27, 2023, by John P Grooms Sr to Dale F Grooms

$328,000; 1099 Rose Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Galen L Hiestand to Joseph D Foster

$325,000; 8909 Lyons St, Des Plaines; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Harshadkumar Patel to Adesen Mister

$320,000; 1079 S 6th Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Deadwyler Trust to Orion V Sidoti

$305,000; 604 E Prairie Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Mauricio Sierra to Maria Silva

$299,000; 2376 Magnolia St, Des Plaines; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Mary Lou Leone to Victoria Danegger

$297,500; 951 Rose Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Elizabeth Trujillo to Vittorio Mariano

$280,000; 820 Graceland Ave Unit 503, Des Plaines; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Ross Gordon Reen Trust to Arun Kumar Krishnasamy Lakshman

$280,000; 478 E Thacker St, Des Plaines; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Jost Trust to Mark L Tomzik

$259,000; 1636 Ashland Ave Unit 401, Des Plaines; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Richard Simpson to Susan Rossi

$250,000; 8848 Dee Road, Des Plaines; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Alejandria Badillo to Mohammed Safwan Shaikh

$235,000; 1232 S 3rd Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Wolfram Trust to Vito Pelletiere

$230,000; 9356 Landings Ln Unit 504, Des Plaines; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Iordanka Dimitrova to Merim Vilic

$227,000; 900 Center St Unit 3D, Des Plaines; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Tatyana Marjanovic to Sriram Yarlagadda

$205,000; 825 Pearson St Unit 5B, Des Plaines; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Amy E Kopecky to Razvan I Salagean

$198,000; 8936 N Parkside Ave Unit 206, Des Plaines; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Livv Properties Inc to Sibgha Arshad

$193,000; 9375 Landings Ln Unit 403, Des Plaines; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Georgf Kakaleteris to Tarek Gouda

$189,000; 640 Murray Ln Unit 312, Des Plaines; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Lexie Dang to Augustyn Ciupek

$170,000; 9355 Hamilton Ct Unit F, Des Plaines; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Janina Ptasznik to Janusz Wenc

$165,000; 1312 Perry St Unit C, Des Plaines; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Dagmara Platek to Gina M Manzano

$158,000; 8840 N Western Ave Unit 2G, Des Plaines; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Vikas Shah to Jonathan Reese

$141,000; 8884 Steven Dr Unit 1E, Des Plaines; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Philip K Kuruvillah to Riteshkumar Darji

$139,000; 8974 N Western Ave Unit 307, Des Plaines; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Goldin Trust to Anees Properties Llc

$121,500; 9204 Bumble Bee Dr Unit 1H, Des Plaines; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Teddy Kapogiannis to Courtney Risinger

Elk Grove Village

$477,500; 1906 Albany Court, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Zach Trust to Ivan Dobrovolskyi

$450,000; 1410 Haise Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Colleen Santangelo to Azizbek Toiroy

$420,000; 272 Brighton Road, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Itasca Bank & Trust Co Trustee to Tyrone M Ward

$420,000; 1203 Dover Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Jacobson Trust to Jeremy Stegmiller

$380,000; 392 Birchwood Ave., Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Patrick J Greenan to Helen Butrus

$376,000; 500 Stonehaven Ave., Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Russo Trust to Benjamin Russo

$365,000; 134 Tottenham Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Sbertoli Trust to San Diego Nieto

$350,000; 6 Oakwood Drive, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Alexander F Whitchurch to Tammy Conley

$345,000; 26 Evergreen St, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Joshua J Janisch to Nancy Decola

$340,000; 183 Inverness Court, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Dominic Greco to Celina Oskwarek

$325,000; 954 Huntington Drive, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Vidhya Ramaraj to Ben Chen

$310,000; 863 Spring Creek Court, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Linda M Koeppl to George N Hotouslotis

$297,000; 1175 Talbots Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Jacek Moskal to Franciszek Zoladz

$280,000; 213 Banbury Ave., Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Richard Piegza to Michael Joseph Monegato

$280,000; 1112 Hawthorne Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Sam Gorail to Jennifer Unsun Wickman

$275,000; 1139 Hawthorne Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Sam Gorail to Linda Koeppl

$244,000; 805 Leicester Rd Unit B107, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Yong O Bohlin to Elizabeth Trujillo

$240,000; 268 University Ln Unit A, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Tiara M Woods to Jolanta Smaciarz

$200,000; 1673 Vermont Drive, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Jose Zuniga

$155,500; 990 Perrie Dr Unit 203, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Andrew Walewicz to Jason Pruc

$142,500; 665 Middlebury Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Potterfield Trust to Ninab Chimon

Hanover Park

$403,000; 7825 Huntington Cir S, Hanover Park; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Rafal Czechowski to Martin Ventsislavov Panayotov

$356,000; 2260 Walnut Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Miguel Diaz to Luis P Alcantar Rubio

$335,000; 4070 Pennsbury Court, Hanover Park; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Joshua Steigelmann to John Borkowicz

$331,000; 1916 Sunset Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Aug. 22, 2023, by Frank Hinshalwood to Viktoriya Susko

$313,000; 8110 Kingsbury Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Fischer Trust to Chidi Benedict Uzoruo

$300,000; 2198 Oak Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Diggaj H Vora to Liliana E Banuelos

$265,000; 1980 Sunset Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Aug. 16, 2023, by Ramisetti Trust to Nicole Murphy

$261,000; 4422 Edinburg Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on Aug. 21, 2023, by Zitko Trust to Nada Ayyad

$255,000; 4533 Jefferson St, Hanover Park; Sold on Aug. 15, 2023, by Nicollette M Salazar to Josefa Sanchez

$248,000; 1239 Westchester Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Mgkd Properties Llc

$227,500; 1471 Birch Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Makinde George to Jayshree Thakkar

$200,000; 2010 Sycamore Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Mark Suszko to Jose Francisco Ibarra Marcia

$198,000; 1305 Kingsbury Dr Unit E, Hanover Park; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Milton D Perry to Satnaam Housing Llc

$136,000; 1422 Bear Flag Drive, Hanover Park; Sold on Aug. 18, 2023, by Himanshu Patel to Prashant Kumar Shah

Hoffman Estates

$780,000; 3589 Harold Circle, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Hans Jeronimus to Won Woo Seo

$700,000; 3800 Charlemagne Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Wayne J Lavigne to Evan J Wells

$645,000; 985 Harrison Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Cox Trust to Theodore W Lorenzen

$625,000; 1181 W Tamarack Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Vas Trust to Patrick J Cassidy

$507,500; 1975 Brookside Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Yongcheol Ki to James Luckring

$470,000; 1140 Basswood St, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Megan Mikyung Chong to Victor M Gutierrez Bautista

$415,000; 855 W Lakeside Plz, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Kevin M Kearns to Nathan Rummel

$408,000; 1314 Essex Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Ray Santos to Emina Pozegie

$405,000; 1895 Ashley Road, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Prk Group Llc to Jeffrey Mesa

$390,000; 4165 Hudson Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Lynn Galizia to Vladimir Calovic

$387,000; 905 Hillcrest Blvd, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Edward N Kalasa Trust to Danuta Zeranska

$385,000; 1614 Cypress Court, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Judy M Gurga to Sthanu Ramkrishnan

$375,000; 315 Lafayette Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Marian Kusiak to Justin Michael Baker

$365,000; 4989 Chambers Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Ewa Wlaszczyk to Edwin Illwhan Sul

$355,500; 2283 Briar Court, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Roman Bondarenko to Maryan Luchechko

$355,000; 335 Lafayette Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Juan Mena Guerrero to Ankhnybayar Gantumur

$352,000; 1525 Newcastle Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Chicago Trust Co Na Trustee to Sagar Kirit Bhatt

$342,000; 2229 Seaver Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Conlon Trust to Oleg Novak

$340,000; 4809 Turnberry Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Shannon Baker to Dawn L Gustafson

$340,000; 1477 W Sapphire Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Thomas Mintjal to George M Malty

$335,000; 695 Mohave St, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Jeffrey A Hurtig to Ali Amin

$331,000; 4506 Harbor Circle, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Thomas Y Wang to Sebastian Stopka

$330,000; 2030 Ivy Ridge Dr Unit 2030, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Angad Bhargav to Cole Braswell

$330,000; 1738 Glen Lake Road, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 26, 2023, by David W Coulson to Joseph M Basso Iii

$280,000; 460 Bode Road, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Laura F Bork to Vaughn Gureghian Smith

$253,500; 275 Grissom Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Tejashkumar Patel to Rupaben Patel

$235,000; 1700 Sessions Walk Unit 1700, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Maria Villagrana to Sandrine Nkowpja Simen

$215,000; 1921 Whitingham Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Kishan Patel to Hemant Hirpara

$210,000; 680 Evergreen Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Ryan M Carr to Grandview Capital Llc

$188,000; 1894 Huntington Blvd Unit C, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Claudiu Salagea to Conrad Bautista

$165,500; 1790 Sessions Walk, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Towd Point Mtg Trust to Rafal Bulinski

$157,500; 1537 Cornell Place, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Julie Christianson to Dmitry I Drakovich

$157,500; 1175 Valley Ln Unit 5-302, Hoffman Estates; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Vipul Gandhi to Jarsh Parekh

Inverness

$761,500; 1031 Dairy Lane, Inverness; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Abbott W Wright to Elias Serruya

$655,000; 2215 Harrow Gate Drive, Inverness; Sold on July 27, 2023, by S Jack Campbell to Derek Tuckery

$499,000; 122 Borthwick Ln Unit 27, Inverness; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Tanya Chapin to Robert M Lombardo

Lake Barrington

$375,000; 316 Shoreline Road, Lake Barrington; Sold on Aug. 9, 2023, by Garret J Norman to Judy M Earthman

$320,000; 700 Shoreline Road, Lake Barrington; Sold on Aug. 10, 2023, by Broda Trust to Diane Wiegman

Mount Prospect

$590,000; 1305 E Ironwood Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Andrew Plecki to Andrew R Grover

$585,000; 1816 E Basswood Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Jesse Mikhail to Hong Gyoon Jung

$580,000; 1716 N Aspen Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Christopher R Frederick to Grzegorz Kowalik

$570,000; 508 Lois Court, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 27, 2023, by James Hardman to Robert Muellner

$565,000; 617 S School St, Mount Prospect; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Jody L Benson to Matthew A Bohnen

$535,000; 2116 W Haven St, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 26, 2023, by David M Magana to Tiju Mathews

$510,000; 415 Hatlen Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Faber Trust to Vijay Jethava

$510,000; 2110 W Jody Court, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Hakman Trust to Ferid Dapcevic

$509,000; 1203 N Westgate Road, Mount Prospect; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Piotr Miklasiewicz to Diego Alejandro Espinoza

$490,000; 1223 N Basswood Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Korn Trust to Theodore Terziev

$475,000; 218 N School St, Mount Prospect; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Wade Gilman to Ryan Mcandrew

$430,000; 413 N Fairview Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Anthony Thommes to Zachary Paradis

$425,000; 301 S Elmhurst Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Adam Theiss to Michael Gunther

$425,000; 2010 E Ivy Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 27, 2023, by James E Allain to Junaid Avais

$411,000; 2003 E Seneca Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 26, 2023, by David M Bulinski to Carl Marrionne S Apuli

$375,000; 415 S Main St, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Veronica O Marin to Jack Francis Marin

$335,500; 218 S Main St, Mount Prospect; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Voss Trust to Mary Jo Gagnon

$303,000; 10 N Waverly Place, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Bradley B Budris to Bernard Osullivan

$285,000; 14 N Marcella Road, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Charpentier Trust to Ramona Nemeti

$195,000; 290 N Westgate Rd Unit 202, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Michael J Park to Qais Athneel

$192,000; 1777 W Crystal Ln Unit 503, Mount Prospect; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Dimitros L Plevrittis

$170,500; 250 W Parliament Pl Unit 213, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Radoslav M Muntov to Laura T Damato

$125,000; 621 W Bob O Link Road, Mount Prospect; Sold on July 28, 2023, by John M Welch to Veronica Dodon

Palatine

$610,000; 236 Briarwood Lane, Palatine; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Lsrmf Mh Master Participation to Natalia A Rewkowski

$529,000; 1240 N Jack Pine Court, Palatine; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Rakesh J Tripathi to Ivanna Mazur

$525,000; 602 N Benton St, Palatine; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Deamer Jr Trust to Narendra Ahuja

$515,000; 1544 S Kembley Ave., Palatine; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Feuerborn 2010 Trust to Sabit Ovcina

$477,000; 882 W Chase Lane, Palatine; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Shaula L Tajer to Jennifer Riehman

$432,500; 106 E Pepper Tree Drive, Palatine; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Lauren Grybash to Kandy Getz

$425,000; 768 W Kristen Court, Palatine; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Benjamin Kumming Krasity to Jibi Uthaman

$415,000; 1344 E Cooper Drive, Palatine; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Julius G Kopielski to Krzysztof Czerepko

$413,000; 1191 N Coolidge Ave., Palatine; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Kincaid 2014 Trust to James V Cappellania

$410,000; 2374 N Newberry Lane, Palatine; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Devin L Dreher to James Farley

$375,000; 300 E Carpenter Drive, Palatine; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Pamela Smith to Connie Koutsoukos

$357,500; 153 N Clark Drive, Palatine; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Riggs Trust to Benjamin Moneghittie

$350,000; 514 W Parkside Drive, Palatine; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Benjamin D Trush to Donna L Rhorer

$328,000; 1551 N Saint Marks Place, Palatine; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Beryl M Whittemore to Patricia Maher

$310,000; 124 W Colfax St Unit 505, Palatine; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Traci L Grever to Monica Malamos

$275,000; 390 W Mahogany Ct Unit 602, Palatine; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Timberlake Trust to Mark Nelson

$265,000; 1946 N Jamestown Drive, Palatine; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Christopher Parker to Taras Demianiv

$253,500; 440 W Mahogany Ct Unit 606, Palatine; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Sterling Morgan Llc to Anthony Garcia

$252,000; 526 W Northwest Hwy Unit A, Palatine; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by O Offers A Llc to Todd Chionis

$237,500; 874 N Hamilton Court, Palatine; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Morgan Trust to Julia B Garcia

$235,000; 235 W Denton Ave., Palatine; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Linda R Fitz to Jacob Kazmierczak

$220,000; 2155 N Ginger Cir Unit 11B, Palatine; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Mei Ku to Linda Jonsone

$208,000; 937 E Kings Row Unit 3, Palatine; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Cheryl Tinke to Lisa Arkin

$200,000; 432 N Wilke Rd Unit 203, Palatine; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Pavel Knizhnik to Jin Hyung Park

$185,000; 1008 E Nichols Rd Unit 3, Palatine; Sold on Aug. 4, 2023, by Edyta Stanson Piekarz to Adam Stanson

$170,000; 1075 E Cottonwood Way, Palatine; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Kimberly Joy Jakubit Shoemake to Suejin Kim

$144,000; 520 E Spruce Dr Unit 2B, Palatine; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Jamal Joseph Khokhar to Joseph Beaton

$142,000; 950 E Wilmette Rd Unit 410, Palatine; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Denis R Schersach to John Joseph Gallagher

$125,000; 4000 Bayside Dr Unit 110, Palatine; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Sivarama Chilakapati to Grandview Capital Llc

Prospect Heights

$650,000; 411 Meadow Ridge Lane, Prospect Heights; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Richard J Lindgren to Violeta Bahrin

$530,000; 1 Hillside Ave., Prospect Heights; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Paymun Zargar to Amie T Dusa

$335,000; 300 W Willow Road, Prospect Heights; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Haci Ergun to Edin Suljic

$321,000; 480 Green Bridge Ln Unit B, Prospect Heights; Sold on July 27, 2023, by David R Knox to Alan C Schneider

$320,000; 489 Green Bridge Ln Unit A, Prospect Heights; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Barbara A Johnson to Sonia M Tolentino

$242,000; 908 E Old Willow Rd Unit 202, Prospect Heights; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Marian Poterucha to Joshua Yamamoto

$200,000; 1033 Cove Dr Unit 135A, Prospect Heights; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Tatiana Kuznetsova to Ivan Marinov

$185,000; 836 E Old Willow Rd Unit 209, Prospect Heights; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Claudiu I Bir to Christine D Dossett

$166,000; 668 Pinecrest Dr Unit 304, Prospect Heights; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Grzegorz Marciniak to Amparo Torres De La Torre

$160,000; 860 E Old Willow Rd Unit 141, Prospect Heights; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Chaofeng Liu to Magaly Carrizal

$145,000; 940 E Old Willow Rd Unit 206, Prospect Heights; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Ben Boyd to Maria Perevozkina

$145,000; 16 E Old Willow Rd Unit 116S, Prospect Heights; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Robert M Macko to Monika Dmochowska

Rolling Meadows

$485,000; 4388 Lincoln Court, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Joseph P Vallerugo to Matthew Coe

$350,000; 4405 Maple Court, Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 28, 2023, by David L Bublitz to Pedro Sanchez Paz

$306,000; 2504 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 27, 2023, by John M Go Cheng to Steve Peter

$273,000; 508 Crossing Court, Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Anthony Patenaude to Jorge Humberto Sousa

$270,500; 3908 Redwing Court, Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Kramer Trust to Cathleen May Orban Hrtanek

$265,000; 2905 Owl Drive, Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Vittorio Mariano to Juan Manuel Munoz

$227,500; 5450 Astor Ln Unit 313, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Kathryn Calzaretta to Mustafa Farooqi

$198,000; 3100 Swallow Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Aug. 1, 2023, by Pennymac Loan Services Llc to Q Family Homes Llc

$172,500; 1455 Vermont St, Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Kaye Lange to Mohammed Abdul Gaffoor

$157,000; 5001 Carriageway Dr Unit A105, Rolling Meadows; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Gec 401k Trust to Vitaliy Hubskyy

$145,000; 4500 Kings Walk Dr Unit 1D, Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Resk Capital Llc to Julie Elizabeth Archos

$130,000; 3305 Kirchoff Rd Unit 1H, Rolling Meadows; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Len Telesh to Felipe Perez

Schaumburg

$640,000; 217 Hillwick Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Jeffrey J Templeton Trust to Syed Hasan

$630,000; 731 Heatherstone Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Winandy Trust to John Gravier

$591,000; 709 Stratford Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Anaf Fehmi Durrani to Kateryna Bilous

$552,000; 1023 Tiverton Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Charles A Buczynski to John West

$540,000; 341 New Mills Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by William M Kratzenberg to Anna Daniel

$499,000; 2238 Venture Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 31, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Nelson Moya Ohperecio

$485,000; 237 Grovenor Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Blue Line Developments Llc to Jimmy Johnson

$475,000; 624 Linsey Ave., Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Jeff Townley to Yevgeniy Yakubov

$475,000; 333 Rugby Place, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Zychowska Trust to Charles Luis Rodriguez

$475,000; 122 Emerson Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Bhupendra Borse to Nithin T Thomas

$460,000; 304 N Salem Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Slawek Wrona to Ghanshyambhai Patel

$450,000; 625 N Point Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Daniel Turner to Sanjaykumar Savalia

$442,000; 126 Cumberland Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Peter W Theobald to Emily Dlugolecka

$438,000; 1034 Spring Cove Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Kevin B Delahunty Estate to Syed Salman Ali

$430,000; 118 Whitman Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Mclaughlin Iii Trust to Tenne Kalarickal Joseph

$420,000; 912 Parker Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Po On Wong to Resul Ceviz

$420,000; 633 Fairview Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Glen R Vollkommer to Prasant Kumar Kar

$402,000; 2220 Briar Hill Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Brown Trust to Christian Roth

$391,000; 424 N Salem Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Jatuphon Chaiseesiri to Parth Patel

$390,000; 509 Brockton Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Paula Kennedy to Ned S Targos

$380,500; 225 Webster Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Husein Latic to Juan C Duarte

$380,000; 1001 W Weathersfield Way, Schaumburg; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Jessica L Mendlik Al Habahbeh to Fozia Merchant

$365,000; 511 N Braintree Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Donald C Hunter to Ruslan Rozykulyyev

$361,500; 815 Downing Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Della H Bezanis to Husein Latic

$360,000; 503 Brockton Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Yang Liu to Bradley West

$355,500; 614 Linsey Ave., Schaumburg; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Joseph M Sebo to Sejalben J Patel

$335,000; 222 Steeplechase Court, Schaumburg; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Christopher Hernandez to Eric Kaup

$275,000; 1171 Regency Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Bhanu Shankar Srikanth Kadali to Reji Raveendran

$266,000; 321 Pembroke Ct Unit 1, Schaumburg; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Hone Trust to Adhitya Rajkumar

$265,000; 292 Glen Leven Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Merina K Matthew to Jonathan Sotos

$265,000; 212 Hawk Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Bteman Trust to Pawel Glowacki

$262,000; 440 Liberty Ct Unit 2304, Schaumburg; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Ag Property Group Llc to Dineshbhai Shankarlal Patel

$256,500; 2870 Meadow Ln Unit Z1, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Barbara S Momsen to Diane Brandt

$251,000; 323 Woodbury Ct Unit D1, Schaumburg; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Cheryl A Kleinfeldt to Renee Wilson

$250,000; 246 Sheffield Dr Unit 19016, Schaumburg; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Jennifer L Mcdonald to Erin E Peters

$245,000; 841 Dighton Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Jannet Tarihi to Delgertsogt Batbayar

$245,000; 107 Sussex Cir Unit B2, Schaumburg; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Bruce J Kim to Claire Markuson

$225,000; 2857 Meadow Ln Unit 1X, Schaumburg; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Grandview Capital Llc to Nicole L Williams

$221,000; 133 Nauset Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Jose N Gutierrez to Apurva Mehta

$219,500; 128 Stirling Ln Unit X 1, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Diana K Fleischer to Graham R Noble

$192,000; 617 Shaw Court, Schaumburg; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Breanna L Carlson to Narda A Dorado Alfaro

$173,000; 1460 Fairlane Dr Unit 126, Schaumburg; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Ramesh Patel to Nirali Patel

$138,000; 1460 Fairlane Dr Unit 310, Schaumburg; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Rovituso Trust to Veselin Dimitrov

South Barrington

$730,000; 23 Denali Court, South Barrington; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Shah Trust to Kevin Gregory

$550,000; 23 Covered Bridge Road, South Barrington; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Joan C Tinkler to Jeremy Bird

Streamwood

$600,000; 131 Rosewood Drive, Streamwood; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Adnan Vadria to Partha Biswas

$401,000; 312 Little Creek Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Willie Tongson to Bilikis J Rahman

$365,000; 822 Oriole Drive, Streamwood; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Warren Trust to Christian Nevarez Alvarado

$342,000; 16 Blue Stem Court, Streamwood; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Amardeep Lamba to Ikrom Nizomov

$335,000; 147 Jefferson Lane, Streamwood; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Kyle P Judge to Denys Popovich

$335,000; 1454 Laurel Oaks Dr Unit A, Streamwood; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Sean Oconnell to Thomas A Panocha

$330,000; 260 Kosan Circle, Streamwood; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Javier De Leon to David Villalpando

$327,000; 111 Locksley Drive, Streamwood; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Carrie Mazzone to Ricardo Pedroza Perez

$295,000; 237 Locksley Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Lullo Trust to Mary Beth Winkelman

$292,000; 806 Post Lane, Streamwood; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Vesole Real Estate Ii Llc to Michael Vesole

$290,000; 411 Concord Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Christopher J Kafitz to Mayra J Vega Zarate

$288,000; 5 Samuel Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Diane Oconnor to Jennifer Jang

$285,000; 57 W Briarwood Drive, Streamwood; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Lubna Fehmy to Tetiana Prokopkina

$280,000; 134 E Shag Bark Lane, Streamwood; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Steven Matthew Treutler to Edgar Quintero Calderon

$265,000; 6 E Briarwood Drive, Streamwood; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Cardinal Meyer Llc to Mieczyslaw Jarek

$265,000; 412 Cahill Road, Streamwood; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Mijip Homes Llc to Nelson Mujica

$255,000; 214 Greenbriar Lane, Streamwood; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Kimberley Diamond Vista Llc to Pedro Cervantes Padilla

$240,000; 324 Southwicke Dr Unit A, Streamwood; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Mark Gluszek to Damian Chimienti

$240,000; 105 Winchester Dr Unit 1E, Streamwood; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Laura L Kutscher to Craig R Chalus

$235,000; 236 Acorn Drive, Streamwood; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Pinon Trust to Oluwatomiwa Obadofin

$226,000; 37 Evergreen Drive, Streamwood; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Intercounty Judicial Sales Co to Ishtar Investment Inc

$175,000; 1508 Mckool Ave., Streamwood; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Gurmeet Singh Gill to Stee Group Llc

$156,000; 21 N Park Blvd Unit C, Streamwood; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Mrm Merchandise Llc to Chinese Christian Life Fellows

$126,000; 5011 Valley Ln Unit 205, Streamwood; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Mohsin Mehdi to Varella Ruth

Wheeling

$533,000; 45 Prairie Park Dr Unit 209, Wheeling; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr to Daniel J Marron

$430,000; 655 W Paddock Drive, Wheeling; Sold on July 25, 2023, by Arnold Trust to Grant Alexander

$310,000; 921 Beverly Drive, Wheeling; Sold on July 27, 2023, by Verna A Higareda to Charles Besenhoffer

$308,000; 185 Fletcher Drive, Wheeling; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Cheryl L Brady to Sergio Rivera Garcia

$292,000; 268 E Wayne Place, Wheeling; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Anton Chernetskyy to Nallely Morales

$290,000; 1542 Buxton Ct Unit A1, Wheeling; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Roman Kukulak to Robert Heldt

$280,000; 82 Center Ave., Wheeling; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Lackowski Trust to Carlos A Restrepo

$279,000; 500 Tahoe Circle Drive, Wheeling; Sold on Aug. 2, 2023, by Leslie J Thompson to Gabriel Simutiu

$272,500; 702 River Mill Parkway, Wheeling; Sold on July 28, 2023, by Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp to Dae Han Choi

$270,000; 1064 Valley Stream Drive, Wheeling; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Kyun Huh to Vitalina Bench

$245,000; 955 Ridgefield Lane, Wheeling; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Transzland Llc to Zaw Nyunt

$230,000; 698 Oakmont Ln Unit D2, Wheeling; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Vildaver Trust to Przemyslaw Zielinski

$185,000; 1450 Sandpebble Dr Unit 106, Wheeling; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by Jacek Zlamaniec to Luis M Argudo

$160,000; 1575 Sandpebble Dr Unit 101, Wheeling; Sold on July 31, 2023, by Arlene S Alpert to Ljubica Gal

$135,000; 100 Deborah Ln Unit 26B, Wheeling; Sold on Aug. 3, 2023, by George Brodsky to Maksym Zemlyachenko

$108,000; 1391 Marcy Lane, Wheeling; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Felde Trust to Scott Felde

$60,000; 817 Valley Stream Dr Unit 9B, Wheeling; Sold on July 26, 2023, by Sabre Investments Llc to Classic Investments Llc

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000. For more sales, visit dailyherald.com.