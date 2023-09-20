Police: Round Lake man holding woman hostage shot by SWAT team, expected to survive

A 33-year-old man who authorities say held a woman hostage at knife point in a Round Lake home Tuesday evening was shot by police and is in critical condition.

Members of a regional SWAT team shot the man during a standoff after he refused multiple requests to put the knife down or let the woman go, authorities said. The Round Lake man suffered gunshot wounds to the face and arm but is expected to survive, according to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

The 30-year-old hostage suffered minor injures but declined to be taken to a hospital, task force officials said.

Task force officials said the man and woman lived together in the basement apartment.

Round Lake police responded to the home on the 700 block of North Park Road about 6:35 p.m. after someone called 911 to request help but hung up before dispatchers could ask additional questions, authorities said.

Police saw through a basement window the man had the woman at knife point and removed a door from its hinges to gain access to the basement.

Around 7:15 p.m., members of the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System SWAT team were dispatched to the home. SWAT team members tried to de-escalate the situation, but the man grew increasingly agitated, task force officials said.

The officers who shot the man are SWAT team members. Both were taken to a hospital for evaluation, which is protocol for officer-involved shootings, authorities said.

The task force is conducting an independent investigation into the shooting.

Criminal charges against the man are pending, authorities said.