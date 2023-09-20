Police: Round Lake man holding woman hostage shot by SWAT team, expected to survive

A 33-year-old man who authorities say held a woman hostage at knife point in a Round Lake home Tuesday evening was shot by police and is in critical condition.

Members of a regional SWAT team shot the man during a standoff, after he refused multiple requests to put the knife down or let the woman go, authorities said. The Round Lake man suffered gunshot wounds to the face and arm, but is expected to survive, according to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

Members of the SWAT team were able to rescue the 30-year-old woman from the man's grip after the shooting. She suffered minor injures but declined to be taken to a hospital, task force officials said.

Task force officials said the man and woman lived together and are in a relationship.

Authorities said Round Lake police responded to the home in the 700 block of North Park Road at about 6:35 p.m. after someone called 911 to request help but hung up before emergency telecommunicators could ask additional questions.

The officers who shot the man are members of the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System SWAT team. Both were taken to an area hospital for evaluation, which is protocol for officer-involved shootings, authorities said.

Per state law, the task force is conducting an independent investigation into shooting.

Criminal charges against the man who was shot are pending, authorities said.