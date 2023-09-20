Legendary Sun-Times editor dies at 87

Former Sun-Times Editor James Hoge helped usher in a golden age of Chicago journalism by hiring young talent and signing off on audacious investigative projects, including the Mirage Tavern undercover sting. The newspaper would win six Pulitzer Prizes under his watch.

This all happened by the time he was 45 years old.

Hoge died Tuesday in New York City. He was 87.

"He loved Chicago and was enormously proud of the work he did there," said his son James Patrick Hoge. "It was really important that the Sun-Times carved out a place that became known as THE place for investigative journalism, and he nurtured and protected and supported the journalists who were going after stuff."

