Husband charged in death of woman found Monday along Inverness road

A Palatine man is scheduled to appear in court today charged in connection with the death of his wife, whose body was found early Monday along an Inverness road.

Ivan Muryn, 28, faces one count of leaving the scene of a fatal crash, stemming from the death of 29-year-old Alona Muryn.

Inverness police said Wednesday that an investigation revealed the couple were arguing in a vehicle driven by Ivan Muryn early Monday, when Alona Muryn removed her seat belt, opened the front passenger door and fell out. She was then struck by the vehicle, police said.

Ivan Muryn briefly stopped and checked on his wife before leaving the scene without notifying police or calling for assistance, police said.

Officers responding to a well-being check near the intersection of Dundee Road and Guthrie Drive at about 1:23 a.m. Monday discovered the woman's body, according to police.

Ivan Muryn surrendered to Palatine police later Monday and is scheduled to be in Cook County first appearance court this morning.