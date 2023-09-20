 

Husband charged in death of woman found Monday along Inverness road

 
Updated 9/20/2023 10:37 AM

A Palatine man is scheduled to appear in court today charged in connection with the death of his wife, whose body was found early Monday along an Inverness road.

Ivan Muryn, 28, faces one count of leaving the scene of a fatal crash, stemming from the death of 29-year-old Alona Muryn.

 

Inverness police said Wednesday that an investigation revealed the couple were arguing in a vehicle driven by Ivan Muryn early Monday, when Alona Muryn removed her seat belt, opened the front passenger door and fell out. She was then struck by the vehicle, police said.

Ivan Muryn briefly stopped and checked on his wife before leaving the scene without notifying police or calling for assistance, police said.

Officers responding to a well-being check near the intersection of Dundee Road and Guthrie Drive at about 1:23 a.m. Monday discovered the woman's body, according to police.

Ivan Muryn surrendered to Palatine police later Monday and is scheduled to be in Cook County first appearance court this morning.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 