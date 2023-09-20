Elgin man, two others, charged in 2020 murder

An Elgin man and two others have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the 2020 death of a Belvidere man.

Illinois State Police said the Elgin man, 44-year-old Antoine D. Lovelace, and two accomplices are charged with the murder of Carl E. Gordon Jr., whose body was found floating in the Cal-Sag Channel June 18, 2020.

All three men are in custody after state police officials said they were indicted Sept. 14, following a lengthy investigation. All three had their bail amounts set at $5 million.

The trio are also facing charges of aggravated unlawful restraint and concealment of a homicidal death.

Lovelace is being held at the Will County jail. The other two men, Jerell T. Burnett, 43, of Chicago and Cody J. Matthews, 29, of Marengo, are awaiting extradition from other states.