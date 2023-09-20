Elgin man pleads guilty to child porn charge

An Elgin man pleaded guilty Wednesday to disseminating child pornography.

Steven J. Young, 65, of the 0-100 block of Aldine Street, pleaded guilty to one count of sharing a video file depicting nude images of a child that he knew or should have known was 13 or younger.

Thirty-nine other charges alleging he possessed or reproduced child pornography were dismissed.

Young agreed to a sentence of seven years in prison. He will have to serve at least 50% of the sentence before being eligible for parole. When released, he will be on parole for at least three years and possibly for the rest of his life.

Young was arrested on Jan. 17 by Kane County sheriff's deputies. He had allegedly sent the video to an undercover sheriff's office investigator. The sheriff's office investigated the case with the aid of the Illinois attorney general and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Young has been free on $10,000 bond awaiting trial and was taken into custody after his plea.

He was not eligible for probation. He will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.