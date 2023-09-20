Bail reduced for woman in fatal DUI crash in Elgin

Bail was reduced Wednesday for an Elgin woman accused of killing a man in a DUI crash in March.

Kane County Judge John Barsanti granted a petition to lower Evelyn Compean's bail to $100,000. She can be released if she posts $10,000 bond.

Compean, 22, of the 200 block of Raymond Street, has been held in the Kane County jail since June 13, on bail of $250,000.

She was charged on June 12 with reckless homicide. She also is charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol -- causing death; driving under the influence of alcohol -- .08 or more; and speeding more than 35 mph over the limit, according to a list of charges on the Kane County circuit court clerk's website.

The crash happened at 5:07 a.m. March 25, on State Street (Route 31) near Davis Road/River Road.

Hector Sosa-Valdiva, 54, of Elgin, was turning west onto River, according to an Elgin police report. Compean was driving south at 94 mph in a 45-mph zone and hit the right side of Sosa-Valdiva's car. He died at the scene.

According to the police report, Compean had a blood alcohol content of .159. The report states that Compean told them she had gone to El Diablo Cantina in Carpentersville after work, had two alcoholic drinks and blacked out. Her cellphone records indicate she left the bar around 5 a.m., according to the report.

Her attorney, Michael Goode, told the judge Wednesday that he has evidence that Compean was drugged. He said Compean turned herself in after being charged, had no record of failing to appear for any court dates, and is a single mother caring for a child with a heart problem.