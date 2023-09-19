Teen identified as driver killed when vehicle hit train in Des Plaines

The Cook County medical examiner's office has identified 17-year-old David A. Toro as the driver killed Sunday when a vehicle crashed into the side of a moving freight train in Des Plaines.

The teen's death was deemed accidental.

The collision occurred shortly before 3:20 a.m. where River Road crosses the Union Pacific Railroad tracks, authorities said. That's between Rand and Wolf roads.