Some major health providers waiting on updated COVID-19 vaccines

Although updated COVID-19 vaccines are available at multiple retail pharmacies, it could take a little while to get a shot at the doctor's office -- depending on your provider.

Several major regional health care systems said Tuesday they were still waiting for the new vaccines, approved by federal regulators last week.

Those include Advocate Health Care, Duly Health and Care, NorthShore -- Edward-Elmhurst Health, and Northwestern Medicine.

"We don't yet have the new vaccine available," Northwestern Medicine Media Relations Manager Kim Waterman explained. "The plan is to have it at our Immediate Care Centers and select physician offices. It all depends on how much we get."

Advocate Health Care leaders said in a statement they would offer the shot next month.

"Beginning Oct. 5, we will administer the updated Moderna COVID vaccine to patients within the recommended age group (6 months and older) at our clinics, similar to other routine immunizations," officials said.

"Patients who are eager to be vaccinated before Oct. 5 should contact their local retail pharmacies for availability."

Duly Health and Care spokesman Maria McGowan also confirmed the provider "does not currently have the new COVID-19 vaccine. We are working through purchasing and the best plan for administering the vaccine.

"We will share updates on availability of this vaccine for patients on our website," she said.

NorthShore -- Edward-Elmhurst Health set a tentative date of Oct. 2 for COVID-19 vaccinations at its South Region facilities.

At that time, Edward-Elmhurst Health Center in Downers Grove will offer shots for patients age 6 months and older. Edward-Elmhurst Health Immediate Care locations in Addison, Bolingbrook, Hinsdale, Lombard, Naperville, Oak Park and Oswego will give vaccines to those age 12 and older.

The health provider was still awaiting scheduling information for its North Region as of Tuesday.

Illinois Department of Public Heath spokesman Mike Claffey said the state anticipates "that supplies of vaccines will be arriving at many local health care providers and hospitals in the coming days and weeks as we get into the fall season."

He noted IDPH was not involved in vaccine distribution in the same way it was during the COVID-19 public emergency, so "we don't have specific information on the timing of deliveries to hospitals."

Walgreens and CVS are currently scheduling COVID-19 shots. But there's some provisos parents should be aware of.

At Walgreens, appointments for children younger than 12 will start Sept. 29, according to the drugstore's website.

CVS' website advised that kids under 5 years of age must be scheduled for a vaccination at one of the pharmacy's in-store MinuteClinics.