Slaying of Romeoville family was 'not a random incident,' police say

The Romeoville home where two adults and two children were found dead on Sunday. Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times

The weekend slaying of a family of four, including two boys ages 7 and 9, in far Southwest suburban Romeoville was "not a random incident," police said Tuesday.

In a video Tuesday, Romeoville Deputy Police Chief Chris Burne said detectives have been collecting physical evidence and have been reviewing video that may lead them to whoever killed Alberto Rolon, 38, Zoraida Bartolomei, 32, and their two sons, 7 and 9.

"Our detectives and crime scene investigators have spent the last 36 hours collecting a tremendous amount of physical evidence," Burne said. "We were able to determine that this was not a random incident, and there was no cause for a shelter-in-place order."

