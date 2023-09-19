 

Rolling Meadows police: Man found near creek had self-inflicted injury

 
Jake Griffin
 
 
Updated 9/19/2023 3:04 PM

Rolling Meadows police say a chest laceration suffered by a man found Monday morning near Salt Creek was self-inflicted.

Police said officers responding to a request for a well-being check located the injured man just before 9:30 a.m., lying in a wooded area adjacent to the creek near Barker Avenue and Central Avenue.

 

Police said the man's wound did not appear life-threatening and likely happened Sunday evening. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"A thorough search yielded no threat to any surrounding areas," police said in a news release Tuesday morning.

An updated news release Tuesday afternoon states that further investigation revealed the injury to be self-inflicted.

Police said outreach services will be offered to the man, whose name was not released due to the nature of the incident.

• Daily Herald staff writer Christopher Placek contributed to this report.

