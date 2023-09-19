One killed, two injured when trucks collide head-on in Long Grove

A man is dead after the box truck he was driving collided head-on with a semitrailer truck Tuesday morning in Long Grove, Lake County sheriff's police said.

A male passenger in the box truck was taken to a hospital with critical injuries and the driver of the semi was taken to another hospital with serious injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

A preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the 2021 Isuzu box truck was traveling north on Route 53 (Hicks Road) at about 10:10 a.m. when it crossed into the southbound lanes for unknown reasons and collided with a southbound 2016 Freightliner just north of Lake-Cook Road.

The box truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while his passenger was taken by ambulance to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. Their identities have not been released.

The semi's driver, a 49-year-old Dixon, Illinois man, was taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights

The Lake County Coroner's Office responded to the scene and will conduct an autopsy.

Hick Road is expected to remain closed for several hours Tuesday afternoon as the crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.