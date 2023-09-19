Naperville police urge caution over bank scam

Naperville police urged residents to be on alert for a phone scam that multiple people have reported in recent days.

Police said the scam begins with the victim receiving a legitimate-looking text message from someone purporting to be from a bank. The scammer will claim a false purchase has been made on a bank card and ask the victim to call to rectify the situation.

Once on the phone, the scammer will ask for personal information, police said.

Police officials urged residents to be suspicious of messages from people claiming to be bank employees and to use only phone numbers you know are legitimate to communicate with your bank.