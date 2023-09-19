Man found near Rolling Meadows schools with chest laceration

Rolling Meadows police are investigating how a man suffered a "laceration" to his chest after he was found near two schools Monday morning.

Police said the man was lying in a wooded area adjacent to Salt Creek near Barker Avenue and Central Avenue.

Rolling Meadows High School and Willow Bend Elementary are nearby. It's unclear if the man was on either school's property.

Police said the man's wound did not appear life-threatening and likely happened Sunday evening. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"A thorough search yielded no threat to any surrounding areas," police officials said in a news release this morning.