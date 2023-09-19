Man found near Rolling Meadows schools with chest laceration
Updated 9/19/2023 9:32 AM
Rolling Meadows police are investigating how a man suffered a "laceration" to his chest after he was found near two schools Monday morning.
Police said the man was lying in a wooded area adjacent to Salt Creek near Barker Avenue and Central Avenue.
Rolling Meadows High School and Willow Bend Elementary are nearby. It's unclear if the man was on either school's property.
Police said the man's wound did not appear life-threatening and likely happened Sunday evening. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
"A thorough search yielded no threat to any surrounding areas," police officials said in a news release this morning.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.