Gurnee man hospitalized after four-vehicle crash

A 65-year-old Gurnee man was hospitalized after a four-vehicle crash Tuesday morning at the intersection of Washington Street and Almond Road, police said.

A 68-year-old man driving north on Almond Road in a GMC rear-ended the victim's Toyota sedan while it was stopped at the intersection with Washington Street about 10:15 a.m., police said.

The impact propelled the Toyota into the intersection, where it collided with a semitrailer truck that was heading west on Washington Street. A 20-year-old man who was driving an eastbound Nissan sedan was unable to avoid the crashes, officials said.

The victim was rushed to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. No one else was injured, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation.