'Finn's After Dark' benefit for USO set for Thursday in Libertyville
Updated 9/19/2023 11:36 AM
"Finn's After Dark," a fundraiser for United Service Organizations, will be held from 5 to 11 p.m. Thursday at Mickey Finn's Brewery, 345 N. Milwaukee Ave., in downtown Libertyville.
DJ Sylkk and Betty Soul will perform and there will be a variety of food and craft beer for purchase.
The event is free, but donations are appreciated. All food and beverage proceeds will be donated to USO at Naval Station Great Lakes. More than $21,000 was raised last year.
Visit www.mickeyfinnsbrewery.com for more information.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.