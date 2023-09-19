'Finn's After Dark' benefit for USO set for Thursday in Libertyville

"Finn's After Dark," a fundraiser for United Service Organizations, will be held from 5 to 11 p.m. Thursday at Mickey Finn's Brewery, 345 N. Milwaukee Ave., in downtown Libertyville.

DJ Sylkk and Betty Soul will perform and there will be a variety of food and craft beer for purchase.

The event is free, but donations are appreciated. All food and beverage proceeds will be donated to USO at Naval Station Great Lakes. More than $21,000 was raised last year.

Visit www.mickeyfinnsbrewery.com for more information.