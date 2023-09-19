Fatal crash in Long Grove closes Hicks Road north of Lake-Cook Road
Updated 9/19/2023 12:27 PM
Hicks Road north of Lake-Cook Road in Long Grove is closed as authorities investigate a fatal crash involving two trucks this morning, the Lake County sheriff's office said.
The road is expected to remain shut down for the next several hours while the investigation continues.
Check back to dailyherald.com for additional details as they become available.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.