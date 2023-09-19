Buffalo Grove police hosting trivia night to support Special Olympics

The Buffalo Grove Police Department is hosting its fifth annual Trivia Night on Friday, Oct. 6, to support Special Olympics Illinois.

The event begins at 6 p.m. at the Community Arts Center, 225 McHenry Road in Buffalo Grove. Tickets are $40 per person, or $300 for a table of eight, and include a buffet-style dinner. Check-in begins at 5:30 p.m.

There will be multiple raffle opportunities and silent auction items, including gift baskets, gift cards and more.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to Special Olympics Illinois, which supports approximately 20,000 athletes. The Buffalo Grove Police Department has raised more than $10,000 to support the organization so far this year alone and more than $700,000 since efforts began more than 30 years ago

Jack Schmerer of RMS Productions will serve as the event's trivia emcee, and local Special Olympians will be in attendance.

For more information on the event, sponsorships and to register, contact Melessa Horbus via email at mhorbus@vbg.org or by phone at (847) 459-2575.