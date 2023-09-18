Police investigating death of woman found on Inverness road early Monday
Updated 9/18/2023 1:24 PM
Inverness police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found early Monday morning in the roadway at Dundee Road and Guthrie Drive.
Police said officers discovered the body after being called to the scene at approximately 1:23 a.m. for a well-being check.
Authorities did not publicly identify the woman.
Police said there appears to be no danger to the public and the Major Case Assistance Team is helping in the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Inverness police at (847) 358-7766.
