One dead after car strikes moving train in Des Plaines

One person died after a car crashed into the side of a moving freight train early Sunday in Des Plaines, authorities said.

No information was available Monday about the person who was killed in the crash.

The collision occurred shortly before 3:20 a.m. where River Road crosses the Union Pacific Railroad tracks, Des Plaines Fire Chief Daniel Anderson said. That's between Rand and Wolf roads.

The motorist suffered multiple injuries, the Cook County medical examiner's office reported. The death was determined to be an accident by the medical examiner.