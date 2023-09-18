No one in custody as investigation into fatal shootings of Palatine teens continues

Palatine police said Monday no one is yet in custody as they continue to investigate the shooting deaths of two 16-year-old boys Friday night.

The Major Case Assistance Team is assisting with the investigation into the killings of Eduardo Alpizar and Uriel Garcia, both of Palatine, police said.

According to police, officers responded about 10:03 p.m. Friday to a report of a person shot on the 1800 block of Green Lane North. The officers found the two teens with gunshot wounds on the 1800 to 1900 block of Green Lane North.

Alpizar was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:02 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner. Garcia was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he succumbed to his injuries at 12:54 a.m. Saturday, the medical examiner's office said.

Anyone with information should call the Palatine Police Department at (847) 359-9000.