'Cast Call: Life is hectic; I need a laugh. Sooooo ... let's go to court?

Weird things make me laugh, including the brilliant-but-canceled early aughts, later revived, comedy, "Arrested Development." And while I also really enjoy the "SmartLess" podcast hosted by Will Arnett, left, and Jason Bateman, right, along with Glen Ellyn native Sean Hayes, it wasn't exactly what I've been looking for recently funny-wise. Instead, it was "Let's Go to Court," hosted by Kansas City, Missouri, residents Kristin Caruso and Brandi Pond that fit the bill. Associated Press file photo

Apologies for missing a couple of weeks of columns; my job duties here at the DH are changing. Overall, it's a really good thing and I'm super excited about it. It's just going to be hectic for a little while. So in addition to skipping a week writing my column every so often, I've also found myself looking for something a little different to listen to while I'm working and during my Sunday morning "me-time." But what was it I was looking for? It seemed like an impossible ask at first.

I lean toward politics and true crime. But I am not a fan of gore -- it feels disrespectful to the victims. No heavy politics; when I'm busy at work, I get enough of that. I wanted something funny. But that's always a challenge, because I think weird things are funny. Not because my sense of humor is highbrow -- it definitely isn't. It's ... I don't know. It's much how Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart famously didn't exactly define obscenity: "I know it when I see it." Like jokes about fonts, GZero Media's "Puppet Regime," (geopolitical comedy ... with puppets!), and TV shows such as "Unstable" and "Arrested Development."

Podcasts are a little more difficult. I haven't found a lot of straight up celebrity/comedy talk podcasts I love (although "SmartLess" is a lot of fun: Jason Bateman and Will Arnett -- Michael and GOB Bluth from "Arrested Development," plus one of my favorite suburban celebs, Sean Hayes)

Eventually, though, I found exactly what I was looking for in "Let's Go to Court," a comedy-true crime podcast hosted by Kansas City, Missouri, natives Brandi Pond and Kristin Caruso who, with one semester of law school and one semester of criminal justice between them, are the "greatest legal minds of our time."

HA! Just kidding! They describe themselves as best friends since childhood who love a good court case. And even when they talk about murders, it's respectful, not gory.

When it comes to LGTC, at least for me, it's not so much about the cases they're discussing. What really makes it stand out is their style of storytelling (hilarious! With so. many. fun. tangents!)

The main draw, of course, is Kristin and Brandi themselves. They are smart and funny (I really can't emphasize how funny they are, and in a sort of dark and goofy, but still appropriate, kind of way). If I had to put them in a descriptive box, in my imaginary world, they'd be my wacky sitcom neighbor BFFs: Kristin would be the sarcastic, hilarious-in-a-dry-way one who I could count on in emergencies; Brandi would be the fun neighborhood mom with the contagious laugh who could throw a block party at moment's notice. Important, because since they are from the home of Hallmark, a block party/cookie bake-off/ice carving contest could very well save the day. (I'm not sure why I think I need so much emergency help? I do not have many non-journalism emergencies, unless "we are out of good snacks" counts as an emergency?)

While I said their cases aren't my reason for listening, it was initially, and there are some episodes I listen to over and over again, because they're just kind of weird (much like my sense of humor!) To wit: the Aug. 9 episode "Strongman Duo Chop & Steele" is an absolute classic. I won't tell you much about it because, as another famous (but, alas, fictional) person with the last name Pond would say "Spoilers, darling!"

Just know it's worth two hours of your time that definitely will not feel like two hours. Be prepared to snort/laugh.

Part of that parasocial friend-o-ness stems from feeling like I know their families, too: Kristin's dad, DP -- Daryl Pitts, a now-retired, longtime human resources executive at Hallmark -- her husband, Norm, and Brandi's sister, Kaci, all have co-hosted. Plus we hear lots of great stories about Kristin's mom, and Brandi's husband and kids.

As a bonus? Their episodes are on the longer side, especially the older ones -- sometimes as long as 2.5 hours. Before you grab your pearls there, Sharon, once again I'll assure you they certainly do not feel that long.

So while I've been swamped learning new parts of my job, my "friends" from LGTC have been right there in my ears, keeping me focused, and also laughing, at times I likely wouldn't have been otherwise.

• Melynda Shamie is an assistant news editor at the Daily Herald. Email her at mshamie@dailyherald.com. She keeps a Bed, Bath & Beyond bag in her car. Just in case.