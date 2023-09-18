 

Batavia man reported missing

By Lilli Malone
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 9/18/2023 8:20 PM

Batavia police have asked for the public's help in finding a resident who was last seen at his home on Thursday.

Police say Thomas Ekstrom, 57, has a condition that places him in danger.

 

Ekstrom is described as white with blue eyes and gray hair. He stands 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. He drives a 2008 silver Chevrolet Cobalt, a news release said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call police at (630) 454-2500 or dial 911.

