Arlington Heights police warn of phone scam
Updated 9/18/2023 12:13 PM
Arlington Heights police are warning the public about a phone scam in which callers falsely identify themselves as village police officers.
The caller demands personal information from the potential victim under thread of an arrest warrant, police said. Anyone who receives such a call or believes they were the victim of a crime should call 911, according to police.
