Archdiocese of Chicago appoints Vicar for Religious

The Archdiocese of Chicago has appointed Sister Mary Beth Bromer, CSSF, as Vicar for Religious.

In this role, Bromer will serve the liaison between Cardinal Blase Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, the parishes and agencies of the Archdiocese of Chicago, and the members of religious congregations and consecrated men and women living and ministering in the archdiocese.

In a spirit of collegiality, the Vicar for Religious creates opportunities where religious life interfaces with the mission of the church.

Bromer previously served as candidate director and vocation minister for the Felician Sisters' North American Province. She is a certified director of religious education and has ministered full time at St. Turibius Parish on the Southwest Side of Chicago for 20 years. She assists the parish's St. Vincent DePaul Society and coordinates its food pantrym and has worked with at-risk teens and coached junior high athletes.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in education and family ministry from St. Xavier University in Chicago, a master of arts degree in pastoral studies from Loyola University of Chicago and certificates in parish leadership from St. Xavier University and in spiritual direction from the Claret Center in Chicago.

The archdiocese is the third largest in the U.S., serving more than 2.2 million Catholics in 216 parishes in Cook and Lake counties.