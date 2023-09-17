Teen charged with DUI in Hampshire Township crash that severely injured 4 passengers

A 16-year-old girl has been charged as an adult with aggravated DUI in connection with a February crash that critically injured her four passengers.

Isabel H. Guerra, of the 200 block of South Waterman Avenue in Arlington Heights, faces felony charges of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs, intoxicating compounds or any combination thereof (four counts); and aggravated reckless driving causing great bodily harm or disability (four counts); and a single count of aggravated driving under the influence -- no driver's license.

She also is charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs (first or second offense), and driving too fast for conditions, according to Kane County court records.

The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. Feb. 11 on Dietrich Road west of Brier Hill Road in unincorporated Hampshire Township.

A 2019 Honda HR-V was eastbound on Dietrich, left the roadway and hit a tree. Authorities allege Guerra was the driver.

Guerra was flown to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, and a front-seat passenger was flown to Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago. Back seat passengers were hospitalized at Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago, Comer, and Lutheran General. Two of the passengers were from Huntley, one was from Elk Grove Village and another lived in Arlington Heights. Three of them were 15 years old; the other was 16 at the time of the crash.

Guerra appeared in court Friday, where she was released on a personal-recognizance bond. Her next court date is Oct. 20.