 

Scammer sells broken phone for $600, then disappears, police say

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 9/17/2023 12:56 PM

A Des Plaines man who met a stranger to buy an iPhone later discovered the phone didn't work, police said Friday.

The deceptive sale occurred Tuesday in a parking lot on the 2500 block of Ballard Road in Des Plaines. The victim had responded to a Facebook Marketplace ad, police said.

 

The victim paid $600 for the phone. Upon arriving home, the victim discovered the phone was broken, the advertisement had been deleted and the seller couldn't be contacted, police said.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 