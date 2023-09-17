Gurnee library to host special adults-only fundraiser

The Warren-Newport Public Library is hosting a special after-hours event next month to celebrate the district's 50th birthday party.

Live music, refreshments and raffle prizes will be among the features of the evening, which is being dubbed "Library After Dark." Tickets for the adults-only evening are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

Special merchandise will also be available for purchase. All funds raised will support future maker programming at the library.

The event will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Links to purchase tickets to the event and the special apparel may be found at wnpl.info/libraryafterdark.