Facts Matter: Congress not set to leave Trump off ballot

Former President Donald Trump speaks Friday at the Pray Vote Stand Summit in Washington. Associated Press

In recent social media posts, some users vowed to write in Donald Trump's name on the 2024 presidential ballot, after a TikTok post claimed the former president's name will be left off the ticket.

"Congress say they will start printing 2024 ballot without Trump name in October 2023. Congress say Trump will not be on 2024 ballot if he win GOP," read the text in the post that included a video.

But this post is both "grammatically incorrect" and false, PolitiFact reports. The video doesn't support the claim.

Mainly, this post is false because Congress doesn't create the ballots for any election. That process is handled by state and local election officials.

The video in the post is from a Sept. 3 broadcast with CNN anchor Jim Acosta and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson discussing whether the 14th Amendment could disqualify Trump from serving another term as president. The 14th Amendment forbids anyone from serving who has "engaged in insurrection or rebellion against" the U.S.

While some legal scholars have said the 14th Amendment could be a factor, others have said there are many obstacles preventing it from keeping Trump off the ballot. Michigan State University law professor Brian Kalt told PolitiFact it could be a long process.

"(If) Trump is kept off the ballot in some state, he challenges that in court, and the case is quickly sent up to the Supreme Court, which then lays down some clear answers to these questions long before any votes are cast," Kalt said. "But every step in that process is far from certain."

Chicago FEMA office not suspicious

A video posted on social media shows a Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, office that recently opened in Chicago at Washington Square Mall on the West Side.

In the video, a man focuses on a small storefront with a sign in the window that reads, "FEMA -- State Disaster Recovery Center."

"There is no reason why FEMA should be here. Chicago has never had a weather disaster. So why is FEMA here? This is a mall," the man says.

"What Do They Know? What are they preparing for?! What are they ABOUT TO DO HERE?!!" a Facebook user wrote on a post that included the clip.

But FEMA doesn't predict disasters. The group is in Chicago in response to heavy flooding, according to The Associated Press.

After heavy rains from June 29 to July 2, a storm system dumped nine inches of rain over parts of the city. As the Chicago River rose six feet, federal funds were made available to help out residents affected by the floods. Six Disaster Recovery Centers were set up late last month.

FEMA press secretary Jeremy Edwards told the AP that the centers are there to help residents to "apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, learn about ways to make their property more disaster resistant and get their questions answered in person."

Biden inaccurate in his 9/11 tribute

President Joe Biden, on Sept. 11, honored the memory of those killed by the terrorist attacks 22 years ago.

"I join you on this solemn day to renew our sacred vow: Never forget. Never forget. We never forget. Each of us, each of those precious lives stolen too soon when evil attacked. ground zero in New York -- I remember standing there the next day, and looking at the building. And I felt like I was looking through the gates of hell. It looked so devastating because of the way -- from where you could stand," Biden said during a speech in Alaska.

But Biden wasn't out there "the next day," Sept. 12, 2001, according to PolitiFact. He was in Washington. Biden, a senator from Delaware at the time, was among many lawmakers who spoke from the Senate chamber that day.

The day after the attacks, ground zero was a chaotic scene with first responders removing debris and searching for survivors.

It wasn't until Sept. 20, 2001, that Biden joined a group of U.S. senators to tour the site where the World Trade Center once stood.

Models in post weren't at Burning Man

Attendees at the 2023 Burning Man festival in the Nevada Desert were trapped when heavy rains turned the ground to mud and access roads were blocked. Some social media users, supposedly reporting on activity at the festival, posted videos of models walking through mud.

"I'm currently stranded at Burning Man, along with thousands of others. Despite the unexpected challenges, some artists managed to put together an impromptu catwalk show. The 'I'm in the mud' show is a metaphor for trying stuff and always learning. I'm deeply inspired by the ingenuity and resourcefulness of this community," an X user wrote.

But that footage isn't from this year's Burning Man fest, according to Reuters. It was created as a unique way to showcase a fashion line.

The video, showing models in different clothing walking in mud, was produced to highlight the 2023 collection from Balenciaga, a luxury fashion house based in Paris. It was taken in October 2022 during Paris Fashion Week.

• Bob Oswald is a veteran Chicago-area journalist and former news editor of the Elgin Courier-News. Contact him at boboswald33@gmail.com.