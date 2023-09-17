Des Plaines closes out summer with Fall Fest
Updated 9/17/2023 5:00 PM
Kids and adults gathered at Lake Park in Des Plaines Sunday to cap three days of end-of-summer celebration at the city's 14th annual Fall Fest.
The festivities included food from a host of Des Plaines eateries, a petting zoo, carnival rides including a giant Ferris wheel, a Des Plaines history exhibit, live music by local and national touring bands and more.
The event was produced by the Des Plaines Park District, Des Plaines Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the Des Plaines History Center. It was sponsored by Rivers Casino.
