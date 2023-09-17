Des Plaines closes out summer with Fall Fest

Jacky Guerrero and Danny Sanchez, both of Grand Rapids, Michigan, take a spin on the OMG 360 ride during Fall Fest at Lake Park in Des Plaines Sunday. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Rene Fernandez of Des Plaines claps along with the Cielito Lindo band during Fall Fest at Lake Park in Des Plaines Sunday. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Karen Solowiej of Des Plaines dances with her daughter Nayeli, 1, to the sounds of the Cielito Lindo band during Fall Fest at Lake Park in Des Plaines Sunday. "My daughter loves music," said Solowiej, "It's amazing that we have such a diverse community, and this music is part of that." Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Isabel Alvarado of Des Plaines claps along with the Cielito Lindo band during Fall Fest at Lake Park in Des Plaines Sunday. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

The Cielito Lindo band entertains during Fall Fest at Lake Park in Des Plaines Sunday. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Aldo Barrera, 8, of Des Plaines takes pictures of the animals in the petting zoo during Fall Fest at Lake Park in Des Plaines Sunday. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Kids and adults gathered at Lake Park in Des Plaines Sunday to cap three days of end-of-summer celebration at the city's 14th annual Fall Fest.

The festivities included food from a host of Des Plaines eateries, a petting zoo, carnival rides including a giant Ferris wheel, a Des Plaines history exhibit, live music by local and national touring bands and more.

The event was produced by the Des Plaines Park District, Des Plaines Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the Des Plaines History Center. It was sponsored by Rivers Casino.