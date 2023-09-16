Shooting leaves 2 teens dead in Palatine

Two 16-year-old boys were shot fatally late Friday night in Palatine.

Police found the wounded teens a little after 10 p.m. while responding to a call of a shooting on the 1800 block of Green Lane North.

The victims' names weren't released by authorities Saturday.

One of the boys was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other died at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

Palatine police and the Major Case Assistance Team are investigating. Anyone with information about the shootings can call (847) 359-9000.