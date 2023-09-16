One man reportedly shot in Elgin

Elgin police on Saturday were investigating an early-morning shooting.

Police were alerted about 4 a.m. to an adult being treated for a gunshot wound at Advocate Sherman Hospital. The wound wasn't believed to be life-threatening, police said on the department's Facebook page.

An Elgin police spokesman declined to release any other details Saturday afternoon because of the open investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call police at (847) 289-2600 or send a text message to 847411.