A new place for pickleball opens Sunday in Naperville

A privately owned pickleball center opens Sunday in Naperville.

Sure Shot Pickleball, 2244 Corporate Lane, Suite 100, will debut at 7 a.m.

It boasts 11 indoor courts, changing rooms, seating areas and other amenities.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce is planned for 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

For more, visit sureshotpickleball.com or call (630) 566-2211.