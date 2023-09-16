A new place for pickleball opens Sunday in Naperville
Updated 9/16/2023 10:35 AM
A privately owned pickleball center opens Sunday in Naperville.
Sure Shot Pickleball, 2244 Corporate Lane, Suite 100, will debut at 7 a.m.
It boasts 11 indoor courts, changing rooms, seating areas and other amenities.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce is planned for 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
For more, visit sureshotpickleball.com or call (630) 566-2211.
