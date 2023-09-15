South Elgin man accused of firing gun in downtown St. Charles in domestic dispute

A man has been charged with recklessly shooting a gun in downtown St. Charles early Thursday in a domestic dispute.

Zachary S. Cacciatore, 31, of South Elgin, is accused of pointing a handgun at a man in the 200 block of West Main Street. When Cacciatore fled the area, he fired a shot in the 0-100 block of South Third Street, St. Charles police said in a news release.

Nobody was injured by the gunshot. Police say the shot was not fired at a person or building.

Cacciatore is charged with aggravated battery in a public place, aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault using a deadly weapon, reckless conduct, battery causing physical harm, unlawful use of a weapon -- possessing a firearm in public, disorderly conduct, and assault.

As of Friday afternoon, he is being held on $30,000 bail at the Kane County jail.