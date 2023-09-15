Meetings planned on Fox River dams

A recent U.S. Army Corps of Engineers report recommends the removal of nine dams from the Fox River to improve water quality, restore habitat and reduce pollution.

The dams are in Carpentersville, Elgin, South Elgin, St. Charles, Geneva, Batavia, North Aurora, Aurora and Montgomery. The USACE will hold meetings Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. to share information about the study and hear public comments.

Monday's meeting will be at the Kane County Branch Court, 530 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Tuesday's meeting will be at the Heritage Ballroom at the Centre of Elgin, 100 Symphony Way, Elgin. Wednesday's meeting will be at Waubonsee Community College, 18 S. River St., Aurora.