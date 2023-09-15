Lake County property transfers for Aug. 7-8, 2023

Antioch

$408,000; 39972 N Harbor Ridge Drive, Antioch; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by James Mcgeary to Charles R Mckenney

$345,000; 1024 Inverness Drive, Antioch; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Jeanne L Jeziorski to Matthew Blonn

$195,000; 38725 N Hilltop Ave., Antioch; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Lsf10 Master Participation Tru to Michael Diaz

$190,000; 26585 W Maple St., Antioch; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Charles E Haley to Lauren A Kemp

Beach Park

$200,000; 12745 W Wakefield Drive, Beach Park; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Gary R Konken to Samqueata Johnson

Deerfield

$380,000; 703 Pintail Court, Deerfield; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Tuul Zanaa to Uladzislau Baryshchyk

Fox Lake

$242,500; 37 Riverview Ave., Fox Lake; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Michael V Owsley to Nicholas Mcguire

Grayslake

$480,000; 475 West Trail, Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Barry A Coddens Trust to Joseph P Glezen

$390,000; 183 S Seymour Ave., Grayslake; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Matthew J Zidron to Brian Everett

Gurnee

$320,000; 3425 Woodlawn Ave., Gurnee; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Suda Trust to Alexandria G Dagostino

$259,000; 1587 Shire Court, Gurnee; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Farrow Trust to Daniel Almanza Nunez

$173,000; 920 Vose Dr Unit 201, Gurnee; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Stephen M Martin to Thomas Greene Iii

$145,000; 732 Drury Court, Gurnee; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Barry Olesker to Nathan Dupont

Hainesville

$225,000; 116 Holiday Lane, Hainesville; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Marjorie A Miller to Anthony Wintering

Highland Park

$675,000; 710 Central Ave., Highland Park; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Shaevitz Kosher Meat Inc to Lazy Properties Llc

$347,000; 2102 Grange Ave., Highland Park; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Austin Simon to Strazd Properties Llc 2102 Gra

$190,000; 1220 Park Ave W Unit 106, Highland Park; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Joseph B Annenberg to Marilyn Goldman

$150,000; 891 Central Ave Unit 335, Highland Park; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Helene J Van Hulle to Elizabeth Hitchcock

Ingleside

$361,000; 25818 W Il Route 134, Ingleside; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Zygmunt Cieslak to Tomasz Godun

Island Lake

$389,000; 270 E Parkland Drive, Island Lake; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Justin C Schoenfeld to Joshua Ryan Millman

$360,000; 604 Carriage Hill Court, Island Lake; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Olsen Trust to David Anthony Ready

Lake Bluff

$325,000; 101 Templeton St., Lake Bluff; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Dayakar T Chandrasekaran to Rajneesh Tewari

$227,500; 13000 N Heiden Cir Unit 3301, Lake Bluff; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Mosie Blakeman to Syed Tanveer Numan

Lake Forest

$443,000; 151 E Laurel Ave Unit 201, Lake Forest; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Benjamin Nan Kou Ho to Jill Huisman

Lake Villa

$290,000; 37861 N Douglas Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Chicago Trust Co Na Trustee to Vuth Phichiensoonthon

Lake Zurich

$405,000; 181 Canterbury Way, Lake Zurich; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Robert James Nelson Iv to Christian Doan

Lakemoor

$388,500; 32070 Savannah Drive, Lakemoor; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by William Ryan Homes Inc to Stephen Kirk

$256,500; 28813 Bakers Drive, Lakemoor; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Vaughn B Jeffers to Jennifer Oakes

Libertyville

$368,000; 1322 Appletree Lane, Libertyville; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Elin Panigrahi to Mantas Laurinaitis

Lincolnshire

$549,000; 82 Hickory Lane, Lincolnshire; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Keith Yavitt to John Thomas Ford

$538,000; 560 Rivershire Place, Lincolnshire; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Xuejun Jia to Jim Lu

$266,000; 314 Briarwood Lane, Lincolnshire; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Arthur J Greene Residences Llc to Prerma Mamgain

Lindenhurst

$530,000; 721 Porter Circle, Lindenhurst; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Brenda L Rodriguez Maldonado to Zachary R Coles

Mundelein

$345,000; 2599 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Calatlantic Group Llc to Alexandra Annerino

$299,000; 206 N Shaddle Ave., Mundelein; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Tara Thompson to Alberto Eloyza

$245,000; 932 Russell Place, Mundelein; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Isaac Beltran to Jenjul Properties Llc

North Chicago

$210,000; 2121 Winter Ave., North Chicago; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Diane Martin to Edilberta Arellanes

$152,000; 3309 Beacon St Unit 61, North Chicago; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Choonkwang Inc to Brennan Bowman

$110,000; 1105 Park Ave., North Chicago; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Alejandro Sanchez to Daniel Alvarado Rios

Round Lake

$355,000; 24361 W Tyler Ave., Round Lake; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Mvt Holding Inc to Oleksandr Furkal

$233,000; 649 S Parkside Drive, Round Lake; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Glenn Ryan Davis to Sandra Arias

$230,000; 674 W Jonathan Drive, Round Lake; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Luis Ernesto Alfaro to Robert Catchings

$220,000; 1812 S Fallbrook Dr Unit 361-2, Round Lake; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Konecny Trust to Brendan Taskovic

$211,000; 1430 W Remington Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Alan R Johnson to Rose Cote

$152,000; 1474 W Remington Lane, Round Lake; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Thomas Glowinski to Adam C Gage

Round Lake Beach

$130,000; 1520 N Hickory Ave., Round Lake Beach; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Maxx Shelter Llc to Jose A Rodriguez

Round Lake Park

$190,000; 311 Elder Drive, Round Lake Park; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Kcre Llc 311 Elder Dr to Yesenia Antunez Aparicio

Vernon Hills

$520,000; 288 N Fiore Parkway, Vernon Hills; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Deepa Raj to Zafar Qureshi

$500,000; 292 Southfield Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Rajesh Belgal to Aaron B Zucker

$380,000; 347 Pine Lake Circle, Vernon Hills; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Courtney Thomas to Jesse Neal

$176,500; 931 Market Ct Unit 4A, Vernon Hills; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Antonio G Armagno to Tanner Tenore

Wauconda

$715,000; 27827 W May St., Wauconda; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Brian Niminski to Jeffrey Blair

Waukegan

$250,000; 12811 W Sherman Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Cristian Dejesus Pulido Perez to Christian Gutierrez

$240,000; 2520 Linden Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Alan Rosenbaum to Patricia Johnson

$231,000; 526 N Sheridan Road, Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Daniela Markovic to Patricia A Devuono

$225,000; 810 Yeoman St., Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Roberto Pagan Jr to Arnulfo Alejo

$203,000; 924 Highland Ave., Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Porfirio Garcia to Abraham Garcia Bautista

$185,000; 514 8th St., Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Garnet Clarke to Nadine Augustin Colagene

$126,000; 812 Indiana St., Waukegan; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Dariel A Cobio to Anna E Burke

Winthrop Harbor

$180,000; 1145 Park Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Tara Ferrari to Peter Winkler

$125,000; 513 Kirkwood Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Judy Lea Davis to Jesus Padilla

Zion

$250,000; 2820 Hebron Ave., Zion; Sold on Aug. 7, 2023, by Cesaria Sajuan to Mario Gonzalez Rojas

$250,000; 1711 Daybreak Lane, Zion; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Slawomir Tudruj to Alejandro Cazarez

$240,000; 2302 Joppa Ave., Zion; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Alejandro Cazarez to Juan Rangel Zamora

$230,000; 2031 Horeb Ave., Zion; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Enrique Navarro to Dalkeith H Kirkland

$180,000; 1515 Anderson Trail, Zion; Sold on Aug. 8, 2023, by Michael Perry to Daesha Anderson Sills

